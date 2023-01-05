Tackling big cases, lesser known cases, and everything in between. Get BIG MAD over true while we discuss the details of the cases you THOUGHT you knew. More
[IDAHO] Kendy Wilkins
In 2021, a former Idaho state trooper dialed 911 to report his wife had committed suicide - but there were several questions. 2 years later, charges have officially been filed against the man accused of her murder.
Contributing writing and research: The Queen of All Things Haley Gray.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the nationwide Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also chat at “The Hotline dot org”, or text “START” to 88788. All three of these are 24/7, free, and confidential.
For photos pertaining to this case, check out Kendy's highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
5/1/2023
36:53
[New Zealand] Scott Guy Pt.2
Will the prosecution’s argument hold up? Or will it leave a community divided?
Contributing writing and research: The Queen of All Things Haley Gray.
For photos pertaining to this case, check out Scotts highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
4/24/2023
52:32
[New Zealand] Scott Guy
From best friends to brothers-in-law, Scott guy and Ewen MacDonald were living the dream running the family farm. With growing families and new business ventures, the future seemed full of endless opportunities…until Scott was found brutally murdered in his own driveway.
Contributing writing and research: The Queen of All Things Haley Gray.
For photos pertaining to this case, check out Scotts highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
4/17/2023
46:09
[TRIAL] Letecia Stauch
Letecia Stauch has been charged with the murder of her step-son, Gannon Stauch. We covered the case against her on March 27th, and in this episode we’ll be covering what’s been presented in the trial thus far. Warning: This episode will me difficult to hear.
For photos pertaining to this case, check out Gannon's highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
4/13/2023
24:28
[Mexico] Debanhi Escobar
After a night out, Debanhi was dropped off on the Highway of Death and was never seen alive again. The investigation into her death has been infuriating to say the least, and multiple autopsies have left more questions than answers.
Contributing writing and research: The Queen of All Things, Haley Gray.
Due to surgery and spring break, I wasn’t able to record a new episode so the Patreon and Subscriber fam has gifted the regular feed with one of their previously locked episodes.
For photos pertaining to this case, check out Debanhi's highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
