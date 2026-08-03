Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeBig Mad True Crime
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Big Mad True Crime
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Big Mad True Crime

Big Mad Media | Daylight Media
True Crime
Big Mad True Crime
Latest episode

420 episodes

  • Big Mad True Crime

    366. [NORTH CAROLINA] Married Brunette || The Murder of Marty Theer Pt. 1

    08/03/2026 | 39 mins.
    An online ad, sequined suspenders, and a military sniper.

    Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.

    For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.

    Sponsors:

    Upgrade your glasses with Zenni—go to https://zenni.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order plus free shipping on US orders over $65. Styles sell out, so don't wait.

    Try QUO for free and get 20% off your first 6 months at https://www.quo.com/BIGMAD.

    Upgrade your everyday at https://quince.com/bigmad for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns, now available in Canada and the UK.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Big Mad True Crime

    365. [FLORIDA] Blue Van Hysteria || The Murder of Adam Walsh

    07/27/2026 | 48 mins.
    A trip to the toy department, a frantic search, and the absolute nightmare that changed child safety forever.

    Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.

    For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.

    Sponsors:

    Get 60% off personal and family plans at https://keepersecurity.com/BIGMAD —offer exclusive to podcast listeners.

    Sleep cooler this summer with Boll & Branch—get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at https://bollandbranch.com/bigmad with code bigmad. Exclusions apply.

    Sign up now at https://acorns.com/BIGMAD or download the Acorns app to get started and receive a $5 bonus investment in your new account.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Big Mad True Crime

    [Bonus Episode] Small Talk With Kyle

    07/23/2026 | 46 mins.
    It's Thursday so let's talk to Kyle.

    Sponsors:

    Go to https://curehydration.com/BIGMAD and get 20% off your first order with promo code BIGMAD.

    Get 15% off OneSkin with the code BIGMAD at https://www.oneskin.co/bigmad #oneskinpod
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Big Mad True Crime

    364. [FLORIDA] The Fake Saudi Prince || The Case of Anthony Gignac Pt. 2

    07/20/2026 | 32 mins.
    An orphan from Colombia, a stolen royal identity, and a Rodeo Drive shopping spree.

    Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.

    For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.

    Sponsors:

    Get 50% off your first order at https://hiyahealth.com/BIGMAD —this deal is not available on their regular website.

    Go to https://armra.com/BIGMAD or enter code BIGMAD to get 30% off your first subscription order.

    Get 20% off Raycon Essential Open Earbuds at https://buyraycon.com/bigmadOPEN.

    For a FREE Q-Collar sleeve with your Q-Collar purchase, go to https://Q30.com/BIGMAD and use code BIGMAD.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Big Mad True Crime

    363. [FLORIDA] The Fake Saudi Prince || The Case of Anthony Gignac Pt. 1

    07/13/2026 | 35 mins.
    An orphan from Colombia, a stolen royal identity, and a Rodeo Drive shopping spree.

    Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.

    For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.

    Sponsors:

    Don’t let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp and get 10% off at https://betterhelp.com/BIGMAD. #ad

    Sleep cooler this summer with Boll & Branch—get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at https://bollandbranch.com/bigmad with code bigmad. Exclusions apply.

    Upgrade your sleep with Miracle Made! Go to https://trymiracle.com/bigmad and use code BIGMAD to save over 40% and claim your free 3-piece towel set.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More True Crime podcasts
Trending True Crime podcasts
About Big Mad True Crime
Tackling big cases, lesser known cases, and everything in between. Get BIG MAD over true while we discuss the details of the cases you THOUGHT you knew.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Big Mad True Crime, 20/20 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Big Mad True Crime: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:40:54 AM
A company fromMADSACK