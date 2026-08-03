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420 episodes
- An online ad, sequined suspenders, and a military sniper.
Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.
For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
Sponsors:
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- A trip to the toy department, a frantic search, and the absolute nightmare that changed child safety forever.
Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.
For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
Sponsors:
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- It's Thursday so let's talk to Kyle.
Sponsors:
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- An orphan from Colombia, a stolen royal identity, and a Rodeo Drive shopping spree.
Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.
For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
Sponsors:
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- An orphan from Colombia, a stolen royal identity, and a Rodeo Drive shopping spree.
Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.
For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.
Sponsors:
Don’t let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp and get 10% off at https://betterhelp.com/BIGMAD. #ad
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About Big Mad True Crime
Tackling big cases, lesser known cases, and everything in between. Get BIG MAD over true while we discuss the details of the cases you THOUGHT you knew.Podcast website
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Big Mad True Crime: Podcasts in Family