An online ad, sequined suspenders, and a military sniper.



Contributing writing & research: The Queen of all things, Haley Gray.



For information pertaining to this case, check out the highlight at the top of my profile at Instagram.com/TheHeatherAshley.



Sponsors:



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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices