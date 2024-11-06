Best friends Lisa Bunce and Sanda Andrews were sitting on the front porch of Sanda's Florida home after a night out when 60 year old David Murdock pulled up and opened fire. Murdock shot Sanda once in the face, and shot Lisa a total of three times. He then walked outside, called 911, gave them the address, and told them he was sorry, he "had to get rid of the devil". 56 year old Lisa Bunce tragically lost her life that night, but Sanda- her best friend- survived to testify against Murdock. It took more than 5 eventful years for this case to make it to a jury. During trial, Sanda gives emotional testimony and explains what happened that night. Then, Murdock shocks everyone when he takes the stand- and his defense, is NOT what I was expecting. Visit our website at https://www.13thjurorpodcast.com Episode Guide: 13thjurorpodcast.com/brice-rhodes Twitter: 13th Juror: @13thJurorPod Brandi: @BrandiNChurch TikTok: Brandi: @BrandiChurchwell13th 13th Juror: @13thJurorPodcast Your listens

Bonus Episode: The prosecutors hold nothing back during cross examination of David Marshall Murdock. Plus, he takes the stand AGAIN, and also addresses Sanda, and Lisa's family directly.

Part 3: Ripping the Wings off an Angel After Murdock takes the stand to tell his story, he is then opened up to a fiery cross examination. We hear from Lisa's family and Sanda, and also from Murdock's older sister. Then, Murdock takes the stand AGAIN- And this time, the cross examination turns into a shouting match where the judge steps in. *For Murdock's full testimony from transcripts, check out the two bonus episodes released with this series. Best friends Lisa Bunce and Sanda Andrews were sitting on the front porch of Sanda's Florida home after a night out when 60 year old David Murdock pulled up and opened fire. Murdock shot Sanda once in the face, and shot Lisa a total of three times. He then walked outside, called 911, gave them the address, and told them he was sorry, he "had to get rid of the devil". 56 year old Lisa Bunce tragically lost her life that night, but Sanda- her best friend- survived to testify against Murdock. It took more than 5 eventful years for this case to make it to a jury. During trial, Sanda gives emotional testimony and explains what happened that night. Then, Murdock shocks everyone when he takes the stand- and his defense, is NOT what I was expecting.

It's one of the most polarizing cases in true crime history, and it's still not over. A 16 year veteran of the Boston Police Department, left to die in one of the biggest blizzards in Massachusetts history. Prosecution charged his girlfriend, 42 year old Karen Read, with his murder, claiming she hit him with her car during a fight and left him to die in the cold. The defense says Read is being framed, set up to take the fall by one of the most powerful families in this Boston suburb- all to protect one of their own. There are discrepancies in statements, missing camera footage, and deep family ties to everyone from the lead investigator to the attorney general's office, to the judge. With every new piece of evidence, a new controversy arises. The first trial ended in a hung jury, and now both sides are prepping for trial number two, with a new prosecutor, and an addition to the defense team. Is there a conspiracy to frame Karen Read?

This podcast is made for True Crime & Justice Junkies. We go through the court documents, analyze the evidence, watch the trials, break everything down, research it, talk to the experts, and then present it all as a compelling story from start to finish. Season 1: Mainstream media only gives you bits and pieces of the story, but 13th Juror gives it all. Each story takes a current or recent case that has made headlines, and we give insight into the victim, the crime, and the pursuit of justice. Some stories will be told start to finish in one episode, others dive a little deeper and will be presented in a short series. Season 2: "Conspiracy in Canton" Episodes include a deep dive into the controversial case of Karen Read- a woman arrested and charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe in January 2022. The prosecution says she hit John with her car and left him to die in the cold, however Karen's attorneys are alleging there's a coverup involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Every new piece of information brings new questions, and nothing is what it seems. The controversy stretches outward to law enforcement, officials, even the reporters covering the case, and each side accuses the other of a conspiracy. The first trial ended in a hung jury, and as the new trial approaches, the case seems to get wilder and wilder. Exclusive Interviews: The audio versions of interviews Brandi has done with some of the top names in the true crime and legal world. For the video versions, visit Brandi's YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/@brandichurchwell For more information and episode guides, visit http://13thJurorPodcast.com