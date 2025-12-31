Christmas of 1945 was a tragic one for the Sodder family. Just after midnight, their two-story, West Virginia home burned to the ground, and only the parents and four of the nine children got out.At first, this seemed like a tragic accident. But clues started adding up to point more towards foul play, and possible abduction. And the remains of the children were never found, adding to the suspicion.Some oddities started piling up:First, a strange call just after midnight on Christmas Eve.Then, the phone lines were cut.Strange bones found, that did NOT belong to the Sodders.So many more strange clues also left so many wondering, what really happened to the five Sodder children that night?Maurice Sodder, age 14Martha Sodder, age 12Louis Sodder, age 9Jennie Sodder, age 8Betty Sodder, age 5Follow us for case updates & information: Facebook: www.facebook.com/wherearetheypodcast Instagram: @thewherearetheypodcast Email me: [email protected] Join our online detective group at Patreon & help support the families of the missing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠www.patreon.com/wherearetheypodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠Support our mission: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.buymeacoffee.com/wherearethey⁠⁠