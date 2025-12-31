Marina Boelter: Vanished Just Before New Year's Eve
12/31/2025 | 32 mins.
New Year's Eve should be a time of celebration for most 18-year-olds. This would not be the case for Marina Boelter.Marina was a no-show at a New Year's Eve party, and as searches for her began to take place, it became apparent that there were several people in her life who might be capable of doing her harm.Eleven years later, this Bloomfield, Indiana, teenager remains missing.Where is Marina Boelter?
The Christmas Mystery of the Sodder Children
12/25/2025 | 33 mins.
Christmas of 1945 was a tragic one for the Sodder family. Just after midnight, their two-story, West Virginia home burned to the ground, and only the parents and four of the nine children got out.At first, this seemed like a tragic accident. But clues started adding up to point more towards foul play, and possible abduction. And the remains of the children were never found, adding to the suspicion.Some oddities started piling up:First, a strange call just after midnight on Christmas Eve.Then, the phone lines were cut.Strange bones found, that did NOT belong to the Sodders.So many more strange clues also left so many wondering, what really happened to the five Sodder children that night?Maurice Sodder, age 14Martha Sodder, age 12Louis Sodder, age 9Jennie Sodder, age 8Betty Sodder, age 5
The Disappearance of Lina Sarder Khil
12/18/2025 | 34 mins.
On a cold December afternoon in 2021, three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil vanished from what should have been the safest place she knew- the playground just outside her family's apartment in San Antonio, Texas. Lina had only been playing for a short time when her mother stepped away briefly. When she returned, Lina was gone. What followed was a massive search involving local police, the FBI, and the community, as investigators combed the apartment complex, nearby neighborhoods, and surrounding terrain. Lina's family- Afghan refugees who believed they had finally found safety in the United States- were left with an unimaginable question: Where is Lina Sarder Khil?
30 Years Ago...John & Shelly Markley Vanished In Rural Ohio
12/16/2025 | 29 mins.
A small Ohio town was rattled when two beloved members of their community mysteriously disappeared.Johnny and Shelly Markley lived with their five children in Bristlvile, Ohio, and suffered some tragedies in the mid-90s. Johnny's twin sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, their house burned down, Johnny's father passed away, a nephew passed away, and in 1995, Johnny's sister succumbed to the cancer.On the day of the memorial service, the children came home from school to an empty house. The pickup truck was missing, and Shelly's purse was on the counter. A bedroom safe and had been opened and ransacked, but the Markely's were missing.Where are Johnny and Shelly Markley?
The Disappearance of Robert Hourihan
12/11/2025 | 36 mins.
Robert Hourihan left for work on April 8, 2011, at 6:30 a.m. just as he always did. Except Rob wasn't going to work as his wife believed.For some reason, Rob went to breakfast and then began driving north.Rob wasn't officially reported as missing until April 10, 2011, and the search began. But the clues didn't add up.On May 28, 2011, more than a month after he vanished, his car was discovered abandoned in the parking lot of a Target store in La Plata, Maryland, over 100 miles away.
