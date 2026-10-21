The Chinese are laying the groundwork for a new overseas military base in Laos. What makes this so special? Well, it would be the first foreign base that China can reliably supply without heavy dependence on other countries. And it would enable greater power projection across mainland Southeast Asia. Join the Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/PeterZeihan Full Newsletter: https://bit.ly/4du6iUk

Concerns over Xi Jinping's health have begun to spread following his appearance in Washington. Beyond the obvious question of how Xi is doing, let's discuss the Chinese succession plan if Xi kicks it. Preorder Acceptable Range and get 1 Free month on Patreon for the Live Q&A: https://bit.ly/4z9JtNS Join the Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/PeterZeihan Full Newsletter: https://bit.ly/4hZSEJT

The protests happening in Paris are an inevitable part of the transition that France is going through. The demographic, political, and historical pressures are making government spending increasingly difficult to sustain. Join the Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/PeterZeihan Full Newsletter: https://bit.ly/4k0frYD

I've got a bit of a loaded question for everyone today: should the U.S. military get involved in Yemen? Join the Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/PeterZeihan

The Ukrainians have introduced ground drones to the battlefield, attacking Russian positions and disrupting logistics. This is yet another innovation emerging from this war that is shaking up how wars will be fought. Join the Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/PeterZeihan Full Newsletter: https://bit.ly/4BdwZqC

About The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series

About The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series

About The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series