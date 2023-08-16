The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

  • What Makes Vietnam a Valuable US Ally? || Peter Zeihan
    Biden recently announced that he'd be making a trip to Vietnam, which will likely occur in September when he visits other regional powers. But what makes Vietnam such a valuable asset to have in the US portfolio of allies? Full Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/zeihan/what-makes-vietnam-a-valuable-us-ally
    8/22/2023
    4:04
  • F-16 Fighter Jets: Updates to Ukraine's Defense Strategy || Peter Zeihan
    Last week the Ukrainians got the news that the Biden administration issued the thumbs up for the Netherlands and Denmark to send Zelensky some F-16s. But this development is by no means black and white.Full Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/zeihan/f-16-fighter-jets-updates-to-ukraines-defense-strategy
    8/21/2023
    5:14
  • Making Life Hard for Chinese Tech || Peter Zeihan
    The Biden administration has issued its first wave of investment bans on the Chinese tech space - things like AI or tech with military applications. However, money isn't the problem for the Chinese; the real kicker is losing access to American know-how. Full Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/zeihan/making-life-hard-for-chinese-tech
    8/18/2023
    4:37
  • Ukraine War Updates: Talking Strategy and Tactics || Peter Zeihan
    Things over in Ukraine are in a bit of a holding period, which makes getting these updates out consistently that much harder...and let's not forget that most of the data we're seeing is shaky at best. But here's what I got for you. Full Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/zeihan/ukraine-war-updates-talking-strategy-and-tactics
    8/17/2023
    4:02
  • Why Should Northern China Worry About Flooding? || Peter Zeihan
    If you're thinking, "There's no way China's situation could possibly get worse," you may need to talk to mother nature about the rains and typhoons causing flooding in northern China. Full Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/zeihan/why-should-northern-china-worry-about-flooding
    8/16/2023
    4:54

About The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series

Welcome to The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series! Geopolitical Strategist Peter Zeihan is a global energy, demographic and security expert. If you want to stay informed on the realities of geography and populations, you've come to the right place. Zeihan's worldview offers insights into how global politics impact markets and economic trends, helping industry leaders navigate today’s complex mix of geopolitical risks and opportunities. Expect a forward-looking approach to what will drive tomorrow’s headlines, delivered in digestible, accessible and relevant takeaways for audiences of all types. For more info or to subscribe to the newsletter, visit: zeihan.com Subscribe to the YouTube Channel @zeihanongeopolitics Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
