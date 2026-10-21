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1020 episodes
- The Ukrainians have introduced ground drones to the battlefield, attacking Russian positions and disrupting logistics. This is yet another innovation emerging from this war that is shaking up how wars will be fought.
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- The protests happening in Paris are an inevitable part of the transition that France is going through. The demographic, political, and historical pressures are making government spending increasingly difficult to sustain.
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- Concerns over Xi Jinping's health have begun to spread following his appearance in Washington. Beyond the obvious question of how Xi is doing, let's discuss the Chinese succession plan if Xi kicks it.
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- The Chinese are laying the groundwork for a new overseas military base in Laos. What makes this so special? Well, it would be the first foreign base that China can reliably supply without heavy dependence on other countries. And it would enable greater power projection across mainland Southeast Asia.
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About The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series
Welcome to The Peter Zeihan Podcast Series! Geopolitical Strategist Peter Zeihan is a global energy, demographic and security expert. If you want to stay informed on the realities of geography and populations, you've come to the right place. Zeihan's worldview offers insights into how global politics impact markets and economic trends, helping industry leaders navigate today’s complex mix of geopolitical risks and opportunities. Expect a forward-looking approach to what will drive tomorrow’s headlines, delivered in digestible, accessible and relevant takeaways for audiences of all types. For more info or to subscribe to the newsletter, visit: zeihan.com Subscribe to the YouTube Channel @zeihanongeopolitics Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!Podcast website
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