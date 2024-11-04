Murder in Murabella: Amanda Cloaninger-Colley

This story highlights the importance of taking domestic violence seriously. Please be warned of the graphic nature of this episode may be triggering, and if you feel like your in a situation similar, contact the domestic abuse hotline to get help. Text BEGIN to 88788. On August 27, 2015, a horrifying act of violence shattered the peaceful, upscale planned community in St. Augustine, Florida. In this shocking true crime story, Amanda Cloaninger-Colley and Lindy Dobbins were tragically killed during a brutal shooting in Amanda’s home, leaving five young children motherless and a community reeling in disbelief. This episode delves into the harrowing 911 call, where a desperate voice pleads for police as gunshots echo in the background. We explore the details of that tragic night, the fallout that tore two families apart, and the chilling reality that gripped the affluent World Golf Village community. Join us as we uncover the events that led to this unimaginable crime and the impact it left on St. Johns County. The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers 24/7 confidential support for those affected by domestic violence. Trained advocates provide assistance with safety planning, resources, and local connections. Call 1-800-799-7233 or text "begin" to 88788. For more info, visit thehotline.org. Amanda Cloaninger Family & Memorial (Go Fund Me) https://gofund.me/ce8ba28e