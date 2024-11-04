Words That Wound: The Silent Toll of Bullying and Suicide
If you or someone you know is struggling, please remember that help is available. You can reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or visiting 988lifeline.org for support.
Kids can be cruel at a young age, and as we know even adults. It seems like over time, bullying has evolved, extending its reach beyond the schoolyard or around the local town to the world of online harassment where indivusals can hide behind their screen and really, say or do whatever, with out any real consequences. Statistics show that an estimated 160,000 children skip school every day because of fear—an alarming reminder of the emotional toll bullying takes.
https://www.change.org/p/tell-congress-to-enact-anti-bullying-legislation-in-honor-of-10-year-old-sammy-teusch
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-wyatt-family-legal-fees
https://www.amandatoddlegacy.org/
How to navigate bullying: https://hside.org/connection-between-bullying-and-suicide/#Types
Murder in Murabella: Amanda Cloaninger-Colley
This story highlights the importance of taking domestic violence seriously. Please be warned of the graphic nature of this episode may be triggering, and if you feel like your in a situation similar, contact the domestic abuse hotline to get help. Text BEGIN to 88788.
On August 27, 2015, a horrifying act of violence shattered the peaceful, upscale planned community in St. Augustine, Florida. In this shocking true crime story, Amanda Cloaninger-Colley and Lindy Dobbins were tragically killed during a brutal shooting in Amanda’s home, leaving five young children motherless and a community reeling in disbelief.
This episode delves into the harrowing 911 call, where a desperate voice pleads for police as gunshots echo in the background. We explore the details of that tragic night, the fallout that tore two families apart, and the chilling reality that gripped the affluent World Golf Village community. Join us as we uncover the events that led to this unimaginable crime and the impact it left on St. Johns County.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers 24/7 confidential support for those affected by domestic violence. Trained advocates provide assistance with safety planning, resources, and local connections.
Call 1-800-799-7233 or text "begin" to 88788. For more info, visit thehotline.org.
Amanda Cloaninger Family & Memorial (Go Fund Me) https://gofund.me/ce8ba28e
As Halloween approaches and the leaves change, it's the perfect time to explore one of the most controversial and notorious haunted attractions: McKamey Manor. Known as the most extreme haunted house experience, McKamey Manor has been pushing the boundaries of fear since 2001. Originally, it started as a backyard haunt in a quiet San Diego neighborhood, with the classic jump scares and eerie sounds we all expect. But over time, McKamey Manor transformed into something much darker—a psychological endurance test designed to push people to their limits, both mentally and physically.
Reports detail participants enduring grueling challenges, often leaving with bloody faces, broken bones, and swollen lips—not to mention the lasting psychological effects. What began as a spooky attraction evolved into an intense and controversial experience, sparking debates on the limits of horror and personal endurance. This week, we're taking you inside McKamey Manor to see what lies beyond the fear.
https://www.youtube.com/@RecklessBen
https://www.youtube.com/dannyberk
https://www.youtube.com/@mckameymanorpresents6828
https://www.change.org/p/tennessee-state-senate-shut-down-mckamey-manor?source_location=psf_petitions
https://www.facebook.com/russ.mckamey
The Tragic Case of Calista Springer
In the heart of Michigan, a young girl named Calista Springer was reportably living in a world filled with mental and physical abuse at the hands of two adults who were referred as her parents. At the time of her death she was chained to her bed, left to die, unable to be freed- inside of a house where she was horribly treated, flames overtook the house as Calista struggled to escape the smoke that filled her lungs, struggling at every breath, knowing her fate. knowing no one would come save her from this evil torturous death. Because for years, its always been brushed under the rug.
Thanks for supporting our show.
Carly Gregg Case: Life Without Parole
In this episode, uncover the chilling events of March 19, 2024, in Brandon, Mississippi, where a seemingly normal family facade crumbles. Fourteen-year-old Carly Gregg finds herself at the heart of a tragic confrontation that leads to the unthinkable: the death of her mother, Ashley Smylie. With high expectations weighing heavily on her, Carly struggles to conceal her secret life from her loving mother. Join us as we delve into the complexities of this devastating case.
Ashley Nicole Smylie’s Obituary: Read more at: https://www.vicksburgpost.com/2024/03/26/ashley-nicole-smylie/
