Grab a beer and join us tonight as we cover the Siders family! On June 30th, 2026, sheriff's deputies and state agents went to a house on Ohmer Street in Hamden, Ohio, a village of about 700 people in Vinton County, to serve a warrant on something unrelated. What they found inside was 16 children, ages roughly 18 months to 18, allegedly kept for most of four years in one small room in filth. Four adults were arrested, the grandparents, and the kids' mom and dad. Tonight we get into how a family of 20 ended up in that house, the marriage at the root of it that started when the mom was 15, the homeschool loophole that kept these kids off everyone's radar, and the county-by-county gaps in Ohio's child services that let it go this long.



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