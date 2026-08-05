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Necronomipod

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ComedyTrue Crime
Necronomipod
Latest episode

486 episodes

  • Necronomipod

    Necro Overtime: Amanda Knox Does Standup, BTK's Daughter & Gypsy's Glow-Up

    08/05/2026 | 38 mins.
    Grab a beer and join us tonight for another installment of Necro Overtime! First, Amanda Knox has a stand-up career. She's debuting a comedy show called Cartwheel at the Edinburgh Fringe this month, built on her wrongful conviction. Then, Kerri Rawson, BTK's daughter and a longtime victims' advocate, has had a domestic violence injunction granted against her after her ex-husband's petition. And finally, in a new segment, the Hey Ya'll Update, Gypsy has announced her summer glow-up, which involves a chemical peel, lip filler, and hair extensions. Sorry, Mike.

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  • Necronomipod

    Karen Read and John O'Keefe Part 2

    08/02/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Grab a beer and join us tonight as we continue our series on the death of John O'Keefe and the trials of Karen Read! In Part 2, we'll get into the evidence itself, starting with John's phone. Then the autopsy and the fight over what actually killed him, the dog the Alberts rehomed a few months later, and the broken taillight that the state's whole case leans on. And we'll get into the video out of the Canton police garage, and why the defense says pieces of that taillight kept turning up days after anybody should have found them.

    https://www.necronomipod.com

    https://www.patreon.com/necronomipod

    Sponsored by Boll & Branch:

    https://www.bollandbranch.com/necro

    Sponsored by BetterHelp:

    https://www.betterhelp.com/necro
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  • Necronomipod

    Necro Overtime: Siders Family Updates

    07/29/2026 | 32 mins.
    Grab a beer and join us tonight for another installment of Necro Overtime! Tonight we've got a full update on the Siders family. We'll get into where the grand jury stands, and some paperwork out of Gallia County that fills in a couple of the gaps in this family's timeline.

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  • Necronomipod

    Karen Read and John O'Keefe Part 1

    07/26/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Grab a beer and join us tonight as we kick off our series on the death of John O'Keefe and the trials of Karen Read! In Part 1, we'll cover who John was, the Boston cop who took in his sister's two kids and raised them as his own out in Canton, and how he reconnected with his old girlfriend Karen Read in 2020. Then we'll get into the night of January 28th, 2022, a blizzard, a couple of bars, and an after-party at a house full of cops. John's body was found in the snow the next morning, and from there we'll get into the investigation.

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  • Necronomipod

    Siders Family

    07/19/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Grab a beer and join us tonight as we cover the Siders family! On June 30th, 2026, sheriff's deputies and state agents went to a house on Ohmer Street in Hamden, Ohio, a village of about 700 people in Vinton County, to serve a warrant on something unrelated. What they found inside was 16 children, ages roughly 18 months to 18, allegedly kept for most of four years in one small room in filth. Four adults were arrested, the grandparents, and the kids' mom and dad. Tonight we get into how a family of 20 ended up in that house, the marriage at the root of it that started when the mom was 15, the homeschool loophole that kept these kids off everyone's radar, and the county-by-county gaps in Ohio's child services that let it go this long.

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About Necronomipod
Let’s drink some beer & explore the stories behind some of history’s most ruthless serial killers, conspiracy theories, alien abductions & cults!
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ComedyTrue Crime

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