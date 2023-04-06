Let’s drink some beer & explore the stories behind some of history’s most ruthless serial killers, conspiracy theories, alien abductions & cults! More
Necro Overtime: Unit 731, Epstein, and Van Houten
Grab a coffee, or a beer if you really want to, and join us for our first Necro Overtime show! When updates on past episodes are available we are going to start dropping these little update shows. This time we'll get into updates on Unit 731, Epstein, and Leslie Van Houten.
6/5/2023
44:33
Disappearance of Johnny Gosch Part 3
Grab a beer and join us tonight as we wrap up our series on the disappearance of Johnny Gosch! In part three we'll get into the Franklin coverup, the perjury trial of Alisha Owen, and give our thoughts.
6/4/2023
1:33:10
Disappearance of Johnny Gosch Part 2
Grab a beer and join us tonight as we continue our series on the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. In part two we'll continue down the rabbit hole of Sam Soda and Paul Bishop - as well as introduce Paul Bonacci and his account of what happened to Johnny.
5/28/2023
1:08:24
Disappearance of Johnny Gosch Part 1
Grab a beer and join us tonight as we start our series on the disappearance of Johnny Gosch! In part one we will cover the timeline of his disappearance, the eyewitness accounts, and the police investigation. We'll also discuss Noreen Gosch's quest to make sure this didn't happen to another child, and introduce the first set of mysterious people to the case.
5/21/2023
1:20:25
The Abduction Experiences of David Huggins
Grab a beer and join us tonight as we discuss the abduction experiences of David Huggins! We get into David's life long sexual encounters with the Grays and human hybrids, as well as his artwork and give our thoughts.
