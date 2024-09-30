Listen to: The Trail Went Cold

1987 - Saline County, Arkansas. This is a preview of The Trail Went Cold’s coverage of the murders of Don Henry and Kevin Ives, also known as The Boys on the Tracks. The Trail Went Cold, created and hosted by Robin Warder, released a two-part episode about this convoluted case (that was featured on the original Unsolved Mysteries) for their five-year anniversary show in 2021. You can find the rest of the story at episode 213 and 214. Subscribe to The Trail Went Cold wherever you listen to podcasts or by visiting their website at https://www.trailwentcold.com. August 23, 1987. Saline County Arkansas. 16-year old Don Henry and 17-year old Kevin Ives head into the woods to do some late-night hunting, but never return. Hours later, the two boys are seen lying on some railroad tracks before they are run over by a cargo train and the medical examiner concludes they had fallen asleep after smoking marijuana and their deaths were accidental. However, Don and Kevin’s families push for a new investigation, which uncovers evidence that they were violently attacked before their bodies were placed on the tracks. Throughout the years, a number of conspiracy theories emerge to suggest the boys were murdered as part of a cover-up involving drug trafficking, but no one is ever charged with the crime. The Boys on the Tracks, Part 1: https://www.trailwentcold.com/e/the-trail-went-cold-episode-213-the-boys-on-the-track-part-1/ The Boys on the Tracks, Part 2: https://www.trailwentcold.com/e/the-trail-went-cold-episode-214-the-boys-on-the-track-part-2/ Kim Benoit and Cynthia 'Rocky' Krizack: https://www.trailwentcold.com/e/the-trail-went-cold-episode-401-kim-benoit-and-cynthia-rocky-krizack/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices