PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Rachel Cancer Scam
The Rachel Cancer Scam

Podcast The Rachel Cancer Scam
The Messenger
From Executive Producer Billy Bush, a shocking true story of heartache and heartbreak. One woman's heinous lies in the cancer con game of the century.  Rachel s...
True CrimeSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Episode 7 I should have listened to Billy Bush
    Harry's friend Billy Bush works to get Rachel out of Mexico during her vacation with her daughters and the miscarriage, which never really happened. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    20:14
  • Episode 6 Big Time Lawyer
    Rachel's alleged call from SLO County D.A. Dan Dow regarding replacing him despite having no prior criminal law experience. The cancer is back and the pregnancy scam unfolds. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    17:22
  • Episode 5 My Harry
    The social media conundrum, the night we picked each other and Rachel receives a call from the District Attorney.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    20:18
  • Episode 4. The Dead Husband
    Rachel's Masterclass in deception continue. We explore more of her lies and the fabrication of her life, fake deaths and her past relationships.  Episode 4 opens with Rachel's friend Laura calling Harry to alert him to an alleged urgent domestic abuse situation, the beginning of the lies about cancer and Bobby comes to Rachel's rescue. The impact of her mental health issues, including a fake attempt on her own life, at her own hands. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    13:01
  • Episode 3 We Need A Scorecard (True Crime)
    In this episode, we learn about how Harry met Rachel in Houston in the spring of 2001. You will learn the shocking reason Rachel's daughter is now referred to as 'the daughter formerly known as Madison.  Rachel's work as an escort and an exotic dancer comes to light.   The lies about her allegedly abusive marriage and her cancer scam begin to unfold.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    13:18

About The Rachel Cancer Scam

From Executive Producer Billy Bush, a shocking true story of heartache and heartbreak. One woman's heinous lies in the cancer con game of the century.  Rachel spun an elaborate web of deceit, harrowing tales of a cancer battle, the loss of a child and the invention of high-stakes professions.  All the while she meticulously concealed her 22 year marriage, cloaking her real life in layers of elaborate lies.
