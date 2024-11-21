Episode 4. The Dead Husband

Rachel's Masterclass in deception continue. We explore more of her lies and the fabrication of her life, fake deaths and her past relationships. Episode 4 opens with Rachel's friend Laura calling Harry to alert him to an alleged urgent domestic abuse situation, the beginning of the lies about cancer and Bobby comes to Rachel's rescue. The impact of her mental health issues, including a fake attempt on her own life, at her own hands. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.