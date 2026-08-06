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439 episodes
- This episode originally aired September 16, 2019. Three homicides on two continents look like professional executions. Investigators on both sides of the Atlantic needed to find out if they were related and, if they were, who or what they had in common. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This episode originally aired September 12, 2019. The woman was missing for a month. Police find her car but no evidence of foul play... only a fingerprint and a set of keys. There's a code on one of the keys, which they hope will unlock not only a door, but also the mystery of her disappearance. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Explain Like I'm 5 is a podcast which takes the questions you always wanted to ask, and explains them in a way that is easy to understand. Each question is covered in mini episodes that are easy to digest and less than 10 minutes long. We have been loving this podcast and hope you check it out too.
- This episode originally aired September 9, 2019. For six years, a serial killer prowled the streets of New York City. He wrote letters to police and "The New York Post," indicating he would kill twelve people, one for each astrological sign. Forensic astronomy, handwriting analysis, and DNA extracted from the flap of an envelope gave investigators a profile of the killer, and a stroke of luck enabled them to find him. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Explain Like I'm 5 is a podcast which takes the questions you always wanted to ask, and explains them in a way that is easy to understand. Each question is covered in mini episodes that are easy to digest and less than 10 minutes long. We have been loving this podcast and hope you check it out too.
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About Forensic Files
Forensic Files is a pioneer in the field of fact-based, high-tech, dramatic storytelling. This series of television programs delves into the world of forensic science, profiling intriguing crimes, accidents, and outbreaks of disease from around the world. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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