Introducing: The James Brown Mystery
The Circus Singer
In 2017, CNN reporter Thomas Lake receives a phone call from a circus singer who tells a wild, hard-to-believe story: James Brown didn't die of natural causes in 2006; instead the Godfather of Soul was murdered. After months of calls from the circus singer, Lake decides to fly to Chicago to meet Jacque Hollander in person. There Jacque proves her connection to James Brown and shows Lake a videotape of a polygraph test she took in 1995 that was administered by a former FBI agent.
11/3/2022
41:43
Introducing: Forensic Files II
In the aftermath of violent crimes, unexplainable accidents and other strange occurrences, authorities search for answers in what was left behind. Listen as detectives, scientists and other experts sift through the clues, analyze the evidence and piece together data — all in hopes of finding the truth.
Listen to Forensic Files II wherever you get your podcasts.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
4/29/2022
0:30
Introducing: Very Scary People
After Ron DeFeo Jr. finds his parents and younger siblings dead in their Amityville, New York, home, police begin to search for the killer. Host Donnie Wahlberg and local journalist Joel Martin revisit that horrific evening in 1974, the crime scene and the investigation — all in hopes of answering a question heavy on residents' minds: "Who would murder an entire family in the dead of night?"
3/23/2022
28:24
Sex Lies & DNA
While Earl Morris was vacationing in California, he learned that his wife had gone missing from their home in Arizona. The search for Ruby Morris involved dozens of investigators, scientists, and even the coast guard.
12/31/2020
20:06
Missing In Time
A woman was reported missing, presumed dead. A clue inside the suspect's watchband and a popular television show helped solve the case.
