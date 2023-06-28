Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Girlfriends in the App
Listen to The Girlfriends in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
The Girlfriends

The Girlfriends

Podcast The Girlfriends
Podcast The Girlfriends

The Girlfriends

iHeartPodcasts & Novel
add
It’s 1995 and Carole Fisher is a high-flying divorcee looking for love in Las Vegas. It’s slim pickings in the medical community she works in. But then Bob come...
More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
It’s 1995 and Carole Fisher is a high-flying divorcee looking for love in Las Vegas. It’s slim pickings in the medical community she works in. But then Bob come...
More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • 2: Lobsters for Dinner
    Carole is wined, dined and shouted at by Bob until they split. After their break up, Carole tells her friend Mindy about the skeletons in Bob's closet and they start investigating.  If you are affected by any of our topics please reach out to NO MORE at https://nomore.org/girlfriends, a domestic violence charity we’ve partnered with.   The Girlfriends is produced by Novel for iHeartRadio. For more from Novel visit novel.audioSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/10/2023
    30:15
  • 1: The Good Jewish Doctor
    It’s the early 90s and a new eligible bachelor named Bob has arrived in Las Vegas.  Every local single Jewish lady wants to date him, but something’s off.  It turns out Bob has a secret that he hoped he could leave behind in New York City.    If you are affected by any of our topics please reach out to NO MORE at https://nomore.org/girlfriends, a domestic violence charity we’ve partnered with.   The Girlfriends is produced by Novel for iHeartRadio. For more from Novel visit novel.audioSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/10/2023
    30:32
  • Introducing: The Girlfriends
    Introducing the new podcast The Girlfriends.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/28/2023
    2:48

More True Crime podcasts

About The Girlfriends

It’s 1995 and Carole Fisher is a high-flying divorcee looking for love in Las Vegas. It’s slim pickings in the medical community she works in. But then Bob comes to town. Bob Bierenbaum is a plastic surgeon who flies planes and speaks several languages. Her mom loves that he’s Jewish - but there’s something off about him. He’s perfect on paper but he’s quick to anger and he never talks about his ex-wife. Who, it turns out, is missing and presumed dead. After Carole and Bob break up she tells her friend Mindy all about Bob’s wife and his bizarre behavior. You see, Mindy dated Bob too, in fact a lot of women in Vegas dated Bob and they all have their own strange stories to tell. Before too long they form a club dedicated to bitching about Bob, eating noodles and figuring out what happened to his wife, Gail. In this riveting nine part series, Carole Fisher uncovers the truth of Gail Katz’s death, the systems that failed her and all the girlfriends that brought her justice.
Podcast website

Listen to The Girlfriends, Morbid and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Girlfriends

The Girlfriends

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store