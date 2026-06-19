Confronting your bestie’s terrible boyfriend about his toxic behaviour can be tempting, but is it always the best course of action? How do you strike a balance between protecting your friend from becoming isolated, and being honest with them about your fears?

In bonus episode two, Anna talks to social worker - Jen Lawrence - to learn more about the red flags of romance scammer behaviour, and what you can do about them.

In this four part mini-series, we take a deep dive into our archive of never before heard interviews, to take a closer look at the key themes that underpinned Trust Me Babe.



If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org.

To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/



The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/.

You can listen to new episodes of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.

Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!

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