When Derek Alldred was finally convicted in 2017, it was far from his first run-in with the law.
In fact, more than a decade earlier, he found himself in the crosshairs of one determined California fire investigator, named Tom Oldag, who suspected him of a very different kind of fraud.
In bonus episode three, Anna takes a deep dive into one strand of Derek Alldred’s colourful criminal history. Featuring real archival recordings from Captain Tom Oldag’s extensive investigation.
In this four part mini-series, we take a deep dive into our archive of never before heard interviews, to take a closer look at the key themes that underpinned Trust Me Babe.
If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org.
To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/
The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/.
You can listen to new episodes of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.
Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!
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