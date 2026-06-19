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The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe

iHeartPodcasts and Novel
DocumentarySociety & Culture
The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe
Latest episode

83 episodes

  • The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe

    The Girlfriends S5/Bonus Ep 4: How to Catch a Con-artist

    06/15/2026 | 26 mins.
    Why did it take law enforcement so long to pay proper attention to Derek Alldred’s pattern of fraud against women all over the country?
    In bonus episode four, Anna takes a deep dive into the investigation that finally brought Derek down, and the shortcomings of the many that came before.
    In this four part mini-series, we take a deep dive into our archive of never before heard interviews, to take a closer look at the key themes that underpinned Trust Me Babe.

    If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org.
    To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/

    The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/.
    You can listen to new episodes of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.
    Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe

    The Girlfriends S5/Bonus Ep 3: Blazing Lies

    06/08/2026 | 26 mins.
    When Derek Alldred was finally convicted in 2017, it was far from his first run-in with the law.
    In fact, more than a decade earlier, he found himself in the crosshairs of one determined California fire investigator, named Tom Oldag, who suspected him of a very different kind of fraud.
    In bonus episode three, Anna takes a deep dive into one strand of Derek Alldred’s colourful criminal history. Featuring real archival recordings from Captain Tom Oldag’s extensive investigation.
    In this four part mini-series, we take a deep dive into our archive of never before heard interviews, to take a closer look at the key themes that underpinned Trust Me Babe.

    If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org.
    To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/

    The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/.
    You can listen to new episodes of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.
    Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe

    The Girlfriends S5/Bonus Ep 2: Help! My Bestie’s Dating a Scam Artist

    06/01/2026 | 28 mins.
    Confronting your bestie’s terrible boyfriend about his toxic behaviour can be tempting, but is it always the best course of action? How do you strike a balance between protecting your friend from becoming isolated, and being honest with them about your fears?
    In bonus episode two, Anna talks to social worker - Jen Lawrence - to learn more about the red flags of romance scammer behaviour, and what you can do about them.
    In this four part mini-series, we take a deep dive into our archive of never before heard interviews, to take a closer look at the key themes that underpinned Trust Me Babe.

    If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org.
    To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/

    The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/.
    You can listen to new episodes of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.
    Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe

    The Girlfriends S5/Bonus Ep 1: Get Back Down Here Off Your High Horse

    05/25/2026 | 29 mins.
    In the years leading up to Derek’s conviction, his victims sometimes came forward to the media about their experiences.
    But when they did so, the reaction from the public wasn’t always sympathetic.
    In bonus episode one, Anna takes a closer look at the stigma that surrounds romance fraud with journalist Rachel Monroe, who covered Derek’s sentencing for The Atlantic back in 2018.
    In this four part mini-series, we take a deep dive into our archive of never before heard interviews, to take a closer look at the key themes that underpinned Trust Me Babe.

    If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org.
    To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/

    The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/.
    You can listen to new episodes of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.
    Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe

    The Girlfriends S5/E6: The Gold Bracelet

    05/18/2026 | 43 mins.
    Girlfriends from all over the country finally converge on a house in Texas.
    And they meet a woman who’s been waiting on answers from Derek Alldred, for decades.


    If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org.
    To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/

    The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeart Podcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/.
    You can listen to new episodes of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.
    Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe
When a group of women from all over the country realise they all dated the same prolific romance scammer they vow to bring him to justice. In this brand new season of global number 1 hit podcast, The Girlfriends, Anna Sinfield meets a group of funny, feisty, determined women who all had the misfortune of dating a mysterious man named Derek Alldred. Trust Me Babe is a story about the protective forces of gossip, gut instinct, and trusting your besties and the group of women who took matters into their own hands to take down a fraudster when no one else would listen. If you’re affected by any of the themes in this show, our charity partners NO MORE have available resources at https://www.nomore.org. To learn more about romance scams, and to access specialised support, visit https://fightcybercrime.org/ The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe is produced by Novel for iHeartPodcasts. For more from Novel, visit https://novel.audio/. You can listen to all episodes of The Girlfriends, including previous seasons, completely ad-free and 1 week early with an iHeart True Crime+ subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts. Open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “iHeart True Crime+, and subscribe today!
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