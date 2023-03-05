Get ready for some legal drama and a whole lot of sass on The Emily Show, hosted by none other than the internet's favorite legal analyst, Emily D Baker. With o... More
The Cheer Lawsuit. Coach Monica and Navarro College sued.
This week I am reviewing the new lawsuit filed against Navarro College and Coach Monica Aldama by former Navarro cheerleader Madi Lane. The civil suit alleges that the defendants contributed to a culture that led to the plaintiff's sexual assault and covering up her reporting of that assault. The lawsuit goes through the culture of Navarro cheer and what happened after the assault alleged in the suit. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org. Connect With Me. Get the Members Only 'I Have Thoughts Podcast https://www.LawNerdsUnite.comJoin the Text Crew https://www.TextEmily.ComLooking for my YouTube videos? https//www.WatchEmily.comWant to connect with Emily More? https://www.Instagram.com/theemilydbaker I share things on Twitter too! https://www.twitter.com/theemilydbaker
5/3/2023
44:01
Alec Baldwin’s Rust Charges Dropped, for now.
In a surprising move, the new special prosecutors in the Rust case moved to dismiss the charges against Alec Baldwin ahead of the May 3rd preliminary hearing date. Prosecutors said that in preparing for the preliminary hearing that they discovered new facts that "demand further investigation and forensic analysis." This case has been full of unexpected twists from the beginning. Catch up on all my Rust coverage below. ResourcesPodcast Playlist https://player.captivate.fm/collection/9300dfc2-7cd5-4c71-ac28-15c0b39cd2e0 YouTube Playlist https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsbUyvZas7gJRVvIIF9jT5PfqCzlSMiib Connect With Me. Get the Members Only 'I Have Thoughts Podcast https://www.LawNerdsUnite.comJoin the Text Crew https://www.TextEmily.ComLooking for my YouTube videos? https//www.WatchEmily.comWant to connect with Emily More? https://www.Instagram.com/theemilydbaker I share things on Twitter too! https://www.twitter.com/theemilydbaker
4/26/2023
39:02
Exclusive Interview with Paltrow Attorney James Egan, The Courtroom Clark Kent.
This week's exclusive interview is with Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney James Egan. You don't want to miss this conversation about becoming an attorney, musician, and internet fascination. James is a tremendously busy attorney and having the opportunity to sit down for a long conversation was incredible. Don't forget to check out James' music on Spotify! ResourcesFollow James Egan! James Egan | Spotify James Egan Music (@jameseganmusic) | InstagramConnect With Me. Get the Members Only 'I Have Thoughts Podcast https://www.LawNerdsUnite.comJoin the Text Crew https://www.TextEmily.ComLooking for my YouTube videos? https//www.WatchEmily.comWant to connect with Emily More? https://www.Instagram.com/theemilydbaker I share things on Twitter too! https://www.twitter.com/theemilydbaker
4/19/2023
1:05:49
New Evidence in the Idaho College Murders?
In this episode, I explore new headlines and evidence in the Idaho College Murders case. What are the facts, and what is fiction?? A search of Bryan Kohberger's parents' home yielded an ID card that's reportedly connected to someone from the quadruple homicide. However, police have not officially confirmed the details due to the gag order in the case. It's also being reported that there is evidence of cyberstalking by Kohberger toward one of the victims. Furthermore, headlines state that Kohberger is being investigated for similar cases, yet officials quickly stated that there is no evidence that he is connected to other cases. ResourcesNews Nation Coveragehttps://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/idaho-college-killings/coffindaffer-id-from-idaho-killings-found-in-glove-inside-box/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/idaho-college-killings/bryan-kohberger-license-found-idaho-killings/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/video/exclusive-bryan-kohberger%e2%80%99s-sisters-lost-jobs-over-link-to-accused-idaho-killer-dan-abrams-live/8508804/ Daily Mailhttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11945517/Cops-reviewing-cold-case-files-Pennsylvania-counties-Bryan-Kohberger-attended-college.html My Coverage https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsbUyvZas7gKASBczV3CsUx-t5oRAK0ca Connect With Me. Get the Members Only 'I Have Thoughts Podcast https://www.LawNerdsUnite.comJoin the Text Crew https://www.TextEmily.ComLooking for my YouTube videos? https//www.WatchEmily.comWant to connect with Emily More? https://www.Instagram.com/theemilydbaker I share things on Twitter too! https://www.twitter.com/theemilydbaker
4/12/2023
41:13
The Chrisleys Appeal. Will they get a New Trial?
Todd and Julie Chrisley have appealed their convictions asking the court to remand their case for a New Trial on grounds that the government relied on illegally obtained evidence and testimony in violation of their due process and fourth amendment rights. Will they get a New Trial? What do you think of their arguments? ResourcesChrisley Coveragehttps://youtu.be/5EB54nssRpM https://youtube.com/live/W8GSQSMU33A Connect With Me. Get the Members Only 'I Have Thoughts Podcast https://www.LawNerdsUnite.comJoin the Text Crew https://www.TextEmily.ComLooking for my YouTube videos? https//www.WatchEmily.comWant to connect with Emily More? https://www.Instagram.com/theemilydbaker I share things on Twitter too! https://www.twitter.com/theemilydbaker
Get ready for some legal drama and a whole lot of sass on The Emily Show, hosted by none other than the internet's favorite legal analyst, Emily D Baker. With over 17 years of experience as a lawyer and former LA Deputy District Attorney, Emily gives you the lowdown on the hottest legal stories everyone is talking about. Her unique blend of smarts, sarcasm, and colorful language will have you laughing and learning at the same time.
But that's not all, y'all! Emily shares her wild and hilarious stories from her time as a LA County Deputy District Attorney and gives you a glimpse into the life of a YouTube creator with millions of monthly views.
Don't miss out on the legal commentary and behind-the-scenes action, head over to YouTube at www.WatchEmily.Com and connect with Emily on Instagram @TheEmilyDBaker for even more law, life, and coffee chat. With The Emily Show, you'll be a law nerd in no time!
