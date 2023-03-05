New Evidence in the Idaho College Murders?

Get 20% OFF @honeylove with promo code LAWNERD at https://www.honeylove.com/ ! #honeylovepod #adVisit https://oliveandjune.com/lawnerd for 20% off your first Olive & June System!Use code LawNerd to get 20% off and Free Shipping. https://www.manscaped.comIn this episode, I explore new headlines and evidence in the Idaho College Murders case. What are the facts, and what is fiction?? A search of Bryan Kohberger's parents' home yielded an ID card that’s reportedly connected to someone from the quadruple homicide. However, police have not officially confirmed the details due to the gag order in the case. It’s also being reported that there is evidence of cyberstalking by Kohberger toward one of the victims. Furthermore, headlines state that Kohberger is being investigated for similar cases, yet officials quickly stated that there is no evidence that he is connected to other cases. ResourcesNews Nation Coveragehttps://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/idaho-college-killings/coffindaffer-id-from-idaho-killings-found-in-glove-inside-box/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/idaho-college-killings/bryan-kohberger-license-found-idaho-killings/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/video/exclusive-bryan-kohberger%e2%80%99s-sisters-lost-jobs-over-link-to-accused-idaho-killer-dan-abrams-live/8508804/ Daily Mailhttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11945517/Cops-reviewing-cold-case-files-Pennsylvania-counties-Bryan-Kohberger-attended-college.html My Coverage https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsbUyvZas7gKASBczV3CsUx-t5oRAK0ca Connect With Me. Get the Members Only ‘I Have Thoughts Podcast https://www.LawNerdsUnite.comJoin the Text Crew https://www.TextEmily.ComLooking for my YouTube videos? https//www.WatchEmily.comWant to connect with Emily More? https://www.Instagram.com/theemilydbaker I share things on Twitter too! https://www.twitter.com/theemilydbaker This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: Chartable - https://chartable.com/privacy