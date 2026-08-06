Watch the full coverage of the live stream on The Emily D. Baker YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/NeIWJ-0EeTk This Case Brief examines the recent legal filing by Bryan Kohberger to withdraw his guilty plea in the Idaho murder case. We analyze the court docket, the motion for post-conviction relief, and the underlying New York Times interview, explaining that while Kohberger has officially requested a withdrawal, the legal threshold for such a move is extremely high. We also revisited the original plea hearing to contextualize the voluntary nature of his initial admission. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Watch the full coverage of the live stream on The Emily D. Baker YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/9bsf3cS-Mkk Kouri Richins was convicted in March 2026 of the aggravated murder of her husband, Eric Richins, and additional charges of insurance fraud. Following her conviction, the case has moved into post-trial proceedings, including a recent motion for disqualification of the presiding judge and an ongoing dispute over restitution payments to insurance companies. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Watch the full coverage of the live stream on The Emily D. Baker YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/0icF2zqoldw In a recent legal update regarding Kouri Richins, a restitution hearing in her murder case scheduled for July 31, 2026, was postponed by Judge M. to August 28, 2026, to allow the defense time to respond to the state's motion. Concurrently, Richins is facing a separate financial crimes case involving 26 charges, detailing extensive debt, fraudulent loans, check kiting, and an alleged plot to murder her husband, Eric Richins, for pecuniary gain. The financial case features newly surfaced text messages from late witness Hayden Jeffs, whom Richins allegedly solicited for fentanyl and propofol shortly before Eric's death. Following the withdrawal of her initial trial attorneys, Richins' newly appointed counsel requested a 45-to-60-day window to review discovery, prompting the judge to schedule a WebEx conference for October 9, 2026. Prior to calling this case, Judge M. presided over drug court, earning praise from the speaker for his empathetic yet accountable approach to celebrating sobriety and counseling individuals in custody. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Save 20% off Honeylove by going to https://honeylove.com/LAWNERD ! #honeylovepod #ad Try Gusto today at https://gusto.com/LAWNERD , and get three months free when you run your first payroll. Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at https://Lolablankets.com by using code LAWNERD at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets. #ad In this episode of The Emily Show, we go over the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance investigation. It’s been six months and the Pima County social media account shares ransom notes and Sheriff Nanos shares an interview on their YouTube channel. Also, men detained as persons of interest plan to sue for unlawful detention. We also go to the latest in the D4VD case where prosecutors announce that the case will be going to trial. RESOURCES Nancy Guthrie Videos Released - https://youtu.be/jqGw3RLBxw0 Nancy Guthrie Podcast Episode Feb 16 - https://youtu.be/vUuID3dLH7Q Sheriff Perjury Allegations - https://youtu.be/sELXoWaAc_E Previous d4vd Podcast - https://youtu.be/tNIbaJlts8I Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Watch the full coverage of the live stream on The Emily D. Baker YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/0icF2zqoldw The Case Brief reviews trial transcripts and sidebars related to Kouri Richins defense's motion for a new trial following a guilty verdict. The speaker addresses defense complaints claiming that the judge was biased, hostile, and impatient toward the defense. By analyzing specific transcript footnotes, the speaker demonstrates that the judge's actions—such as telling the defense to "slow your roll" and wrapping up early for a parent-teacher conference—were contextually reasonable and misrepresented by the defense. RESOURCES Kouri Richins Trial Highlights from Motion for New Trial - https://youtu.be/A7xAL2w3AU0 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Emily Show

About The Emily Show

About The Emily Show

Get ready for some legal drama and a whole lot of sass on The Emily Show, hosted by none other than the internet's favorite legal analyst, Emily D Baker. With over 17 years of experience as a lawyer and former LA Deputy District Attorney, Emily gives you the lowdown on the hottest legal stories everyone is talking about. Her unique blend of smarts, sarcasm, and colorful language will have you laughing and learning at the same time. But that's not all, y'all! Emily shares her wild and hilarious stories from her time as a LA County Deputy District Attorney and gives you a glimpse into the life of a YouTube creator with millions of monthly views. Don't miss out on the legal commentary and behind-the-scenes action, head over to YouTube at www.WatchEmily.Com and connect with Emily on Instagram @TheEmilyDBaker for even more law, life, and coffee chat. Stay in the loop with the Law Nerd App. With The Emily Show, you'll be a law nerd in no time. This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: Spotify Ad Analytics - https://www.spotify.com/us/legal/ad-analytics-privacy-policy/ Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy