Crime, Conspiracy, Cults and Murder

Ep. 38 | The Most Hated Woman In America Is Now On TikTok... | Casey Anthony

Casey Anthony gained international infamy in 2008 when she was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee—an explosive case that gripped the public and ended in her controversial acquittal. After years of intense media scrutiny and legal battles, she has resurfaced on social media, including TikTok. While she maintains a low profile compared to her past headlines, her presence on the platform still draws fascination, debate, and lingering questions about her role in one of America’s most notorious crime stories.