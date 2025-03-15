Crime, Conspiracy, Cults and Murder

Today we're diving deep into serial killers that have yet to be caught!
40:21
Ep. 38 | The Most Hated Woman In America Is Now On TikTok... | Casey Anthony
Casey Anthony gained international infamy in 2008 when she was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee—an explosive case that gripped the public and ended in her controversial acquittal. After years of intense media scrutiny and legal battles, she has resurfaced on social media, including TikTok. While she maintains a low profile compared to her past headlines, her presence on the platform still draws fascination, debate, and lingering questions about her role in one of America’s most notorious crime stories.
48:32
Ep. 37 | Celebrities You Never Knew KILLED Someone
In today's eye-opening true crime deep dive, we uncover a side of stardom that rarely sees the spotlight: celebrities who have killed someone. From car crashes and tragic accidents to high-profile homicides, these stories reveal that even the world’s most famous faces are not immune to dark twists of fate—or the consequences that follow.
33:11
Ep. 36 | This Urban Legend Is ACTUALLY REAL & Terrifying
The Bunny Man is an urban legend and true story that originated from two incidents in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 1970. Still, it has been spread throughout the Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas. The legend has many variations; most involve a man wearing a rabbit costume who attacks people with an axe or hatchet.
21:02
Ep. 35 | They Found 29 Bodies Under His House... | The Killer Clown
In today's episode, we dive into the case of John Wayne Gacy, a man who hid in plain sight—a respected community member by day and a sadistic serial killer by night. Beneath the mask of Pogo the Clown, he lured his victims into a nightmare from which they never returned. In this deep dive, we unravel the chilling story of Gacy’s double life, his horrifying crimes, and the shocking investigation that led to his capture.
Hi, I'm Kallmekris, aka Kris Collins. Welcome to the audio & video version of my true crime deep dives!
On this podcast, we will discuss tales of notorious figures in history, bizarre murder and conspiracy cases, and unsolved mysteries. (Anything and everything creepy and strange.)
So, unbuckle your seatbelts, go Mach 5 down the highway, slam on the brakes and bust through the windshield into these crime, conspiracy, cults and murder cases together!