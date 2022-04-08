This is a story of a real-life fairytale gone horribly wrong. It’s a cautionary tale about a marriage so filled with betrayal and deceit, that many people... More
S1: Bonus Ep 6 - Intimate Visit
Jenifer recently had a chance to talk with a woman from Spencer’s past. She offers Jen an interesting perspective on who she thought Spencer was and works through her feelings on who he turned out to be.
We also hear a sneak peek from Betrayal Season 2, premiering on May 18th.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
13:43
S1: Bonus Ep 5 – Students
After Betrayal Season 1 was released many of Spencer’s former students reached out to the show. Jennifer and Andrea speak with a two students to understand how the arrest and their interactions with Spencer have affected them. We hear from former student Paul as he grapples with the fact that his former mentor was not the man he thought. Amber recounts a few instances that left her feeling unsettled.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
16:55
S1: Bonus Ep 4 - The Smile That Hides
Andrea and Jennifer speak with Shannon Henry and Brett Carney Brown from the organization SASS Go to discuss the importance of noticing the signs of predatory behavior. SASS stands for Surviving Assault Standing Strong. Their mission is to eradicate assault, abuse, and trafficking against women and girls globally through prevention education, self-defense training, and emergent case consulting.
Also, we have a sneak peek at Betrayal season two, premiering May 18th
More information about SASS can be found on their site: https://www.sassgo.org/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
20:33
S1: Bonus Ep 3 - Parole
Andrea and Jenifer discuss the emotional impact of Spencer's release from prison. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/4/2022
6:39
S1: Bonus Ep 2 - Educator Sexual Misconduct
While researching the series, the Betrayal team learned about the prevalence of Educator Sexual Misconduct. Dr. Charol Shakeshaft, an expert and researcher, explains why problems persist and what schools can do about it.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
