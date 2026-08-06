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175 episodes
- Her girlfriend tells her she has nothing to worry about. Devon’s gut says otherwise.
If you would like to share your story, you can reach out to the Betrayal team by emailing us at betrayalpod@gmail.com. You can also find us on Instagram at @betrayalpod and @glasspodcasts.
To access our newsletter and additional content and to connect with the Betrayal community, join our Substack at betrayal.substack.com.
If you are currently in crisis, please reach out to organizations that offer immediate support. We are including a few US-based resources here:
988 Lifeline. If you or someone you know is in crisis or need to talk to someone immediately, please call or text 988 – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7/365.
National Domestic Violence Hotline. They offer 24/7 phone and chat support to help you create a personalized safety plan and connect you with local support.
For resources on sexual violence, visit rainn.org/betrayal. You can also get free, confidential, 24/7 support through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline. Text HOPE to 64673 or call 1-800-656-HOPE.
Every state has a domestic violence coalition. If you’re looking for help in the US, search the web for your state’s domestic violence coalition.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A Google search leads Samantha to a truth she never saw coming. And once she starts digging, she can't stop.
If you would like to share your story, you can reach out to the Betrayal team by emailing us at betrayalpod@gmail.com. You can also find us on Instagram at @betrayalpod and @glasspodcasts.
To access our newsletter and additional content and to connect with the Betrayal community, join our Substack at betrayal.substack.com.
If you are currently in crisis, please reach out to organizations that offer immediate support. We are including a few US-based resources here:
988 Lifeline. If you or someone you know is in crisis or need to talk to someone immediately, please call or text 988 – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7/365.
National Domestic Violence Hotline. They offer 24/7 phone and chat support to help you create a personalized safety plan and connect you with local support.
For resources on sexual violence, visit rainn.org/betrayal. You can also get free, confidential, 24/7 support through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline. Text HOPE to 64673 or call 1-800-656-HOPE.
Every state has a domestic violence coalition. If you’re looking for help in the US, search the web for your state’s domestic violence coalition.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- On the eve of Leona’s wedding, disturbing messages from an unknown number threaten to derail everything. What starts as a nuisance soon becomes a mystery that consumes her hometown.
If you would like to share your story, you can reach out to the Betrayal team by emailing us at betrayalpod@gmail.com. You can also find us on Instagram at @betrayalpod and @glasspodcasts.
To access our newsletter and additional content and to connect with the Betrayal community, join our Substack at betrayal.substack.com.
If you are currently in crisis, please reach out to organizations that offer immediate support. We are including a few US-based resources here:
988 Lifeline. If you or someone you know is in crisis or need to talk to someone immediately, please call or text 988 – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7/365.
National Domestic Violence Hotline. They offer 24/7 phone and chat support to help you create a personalized safety plan and connect you with local support.
For resources on sexual violence, visit rainn.org/betrayal. You can also get free, confidential, 24/7 support through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline. Text HOPE to 64673 or call 1-800-656-HOPE.
Every state has a domestic violence coalition. If you’re looking for help in the US, search the web for your state’s domestic violence coalition.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In a special collaboration episode, Andrea Gunning joins Vanessa Richardson and Dr. Engels on Serial Killers & Murderous Minds to break down the crimes of Ed Kemper, who murdered at least six young women who accepted rides from him while hitchhiking in the 1970s. His violence traced back to a childhood marked by abuse, abandonment, and early cruelty toward animals and family. After killing his grandparents at 15 and years in a psychiatric facility, Kemper returned to society having learned exactly how to manipulate the people meant to stop him, including the doctors evaluating him.
To hear more, follow Serial Killers & Murderous Minds: https://pod.link/1769285458
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In the aftermath of a painful divorce, Hazel finds comfort in an unexpected connection. But as their relationship deepens, strange coincidences start to pile up.
If you would like to share your story, you can reach out to the Betrayal team by emailing us at betrayalpod@gmail.com. You can also find us on Instagram at @betrayalpod and @glasspodcasts.
To access our newsletter and additional content and to connect with the Betrayal community, join our Substack at betrayal.substack.com.
If you are currently in crisis, please reach out to organizations that offer immediate support. We are including a few US-based resources here:
988 Lifeline. If you or someone you know is in crisis or need to talk to someone immediately, please call or text 988 – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7/365.
National Domestic Violence Hotline. They offer 24/7 phone and chat support to help you create a personalized safety plan and connect you with local support.
For resources on sexual violence, visit rainn.org/betrayal. You can also get free, confidential, 24/7 support through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline. Text HOPE to 64673 or call 1-800-656-HOPE.
Every state has a domestic violence coalition. If you’re looking for help in the US, search the web for your state’s domestic violence coalition.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Betrayal Weekly
Betrayal Weekly is back for a new season. Every Thursday, Betrayal Weekly shares first-hand accounts of broken trust, shocking deceptions, and the trail of destruction they leave behind. Hosted by Andrea Gunning, this weekly ongoing series digs into real-life stories of betrayal and the aftermath. From stories of double lives to dark discoveries, these are cautionary tales and accounts of resilience against all odds. From the producers of the critically acclaimed Betrayal series, Betrayal Weekly drops new episodes every Thursday. If you would like to share your story, you can reach out to the Betrayal Team by emailing them at betrayalpod@gmail.com and follow us on Instagram at @betrayalpod and @glasspodcasts. Please join our Substack for additional exclusive content, curated book recommendations, and community discussions. Sign up FREE by clicking this link Beyond Betrayal Substack. Join our community dedicated to truth, resilience, and healing. Your voice matters! Be a part of our Betrayal journey on Substack.Podcast website
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