On the eve of Leona’s wedding, disturbing messages from an unknown number threaten to derail everything. What starts as a nuisance soon becomes a mystery that consumes her hometown.

If you would like to share your story, you can reach out to the Betrayal team by emailing us at betrayalpod@gmail.com. You can also find us on Instagram at @betrayalpod and @glasspodcasts.

To access our newsletter and additional content and to connect with the Betrayal community, join our Substack at betrayal.substack.com.

If you are currently in crisis, please reach out to organizations that offer immediate support. We are including a few US-based resources here:

988 Lifeline. If you or someone you know is in crisis or need to talk to someone immediately, please call or text 988 – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7/365.

National Domestic Violence Hotline. They offer 24/7 phone and chat support to help you create a personalized safety plan and connect you with local support.

For resources on sexual violence, visit rainn.org/betrayal. You can also get free, confidential, 24/7 support through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline. Text HOPE to 64673 or call 1-800-656-HOPE.

Every state has a domestic violence coalition. If you’re looking for help in the US, search the web for your state’s domestic violence coalition.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.