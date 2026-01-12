Episode 11: When Power Gets Reckless: Chaturbate CEOs, Escort Wives, and Forbidden GamesEpisode 11 pulls back the curtain on the private lives of men who look untouchable in daylight — and get reckless the moment no one is watching.I share the true story of an insanely high-risk CEO who secretly exposes himself on Chaturbate, and a high-powered NYC lawyer who married the high-class escort who once felt like his fantasy — a real-life Pretty Woman arc with consequences no one talks about.We also go into race-play dynamics with a Black client who requested a taboo scenario, and I close with a surreal full-circle connection to porn mega-mogul Jules Jordan — someone I knew long before the world knew his name.If you’re here for power, secrets, psychology, and the hidden architecture of desire… this episode is for you.If you enjoy my podcast, please review it so we can enter official USA Spotify ranking for Society & Culture Podcast. Thank you in advance. 💋 Follow / connect:Instagram: @saint2sirenpodcast / TheViolatrixYouTube: Saint2SirenTikTok: @trendingplasticsWebsite: Saint2Siren.com