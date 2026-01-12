Episode 12: Behind the Screen -The Truth About OnlyFans, Porn Debuts & Elite Male Escorts
1/04/2026 | 51 mins.
A candid look at the truths behind OnlyFans, adult industry entry points, and elite escorting — and what they reveal about modern desire, money, and power.
Episode 11: When Power Gets Reckless: Chaturbate CEOs, Escort Wives, and Forbidden Games
12/20/2025 | 42 mins.
Episode 11: When Power Gets Reckless: Chaturbate CEOs, Escort Wives, and Forbidden GamesEpisode 11 pulls back the curtain on the private lives of men who look untouchable in daylight — and get reckless the moment no one is watching.I share the true story of an insanely high-risk CEO who secretly exposes himself on Chaturbate, and a high-powered NYC lawyer who married the high-class escort who once felt like his fantasy — a real-life Pretty Woman arc with consequences no one talks about.We also go into race-play dynamics with a Black client who requested a taboo scenario, and I close with a surreal full-circle connection to porn mega-mogul Jules Jordan — someone I knew long before the world knew his name.If you're here for power, secrets, psychology, and the hidden architecture of desire… this episode is for you.
Episode 10: Inside the NFL: Power, Taboo, and a Story That Still Haunts Me
12/17/2025 | 45 mins.
Episode 10: Inside the NFL: Power, Taboo, and a Story That Still Haunts MeIn this episode, I tell a story I never thought I'd share — one that unfolded deep inside an NFL training camp, where dominance, secrecy, and sexuality collided in ways few could imagine.What began as a private training camp session with a rookies evolved into something darker and more complex, drawing in veteran players and unearthing a taboo that still echoes through the league.It's a raw look at how power, fame, and forbidden desire intersect — and how even the most disciplined environments can hide what no one dares to speak aloud.Listen as I revisit the moment that changed how I see men, control, and the cost of silence.
Episode 9: Cyber Stalking, Sexual Fluidity & the New Male Landscape
12/13/2025 | 43 mins.
Episode 9: Cyber Stalking, Sexual Fluidity & the New Male LandscapeIn this episode, I address cyber safety through a true and deeply unsettling story from my own life—how a man who stalked me online through FetLife was arrested for murder just five months later. It's a stark reminder of why vigilance, boundaries, and digital awareness are essential in today's world.I also explore how dating apps like Feeld are reshaping sexual identity and behavior, including the rise of terms like heteroflexible, bi-curious, and pansexual. More men than ever are openly exploring fluid attraction—and this cultural shift is dramatically impacting dating, relationships, and the sex work industry as a whole.This episode blends real-world danger, cultural insight, and trend analysis from someone who keeps her finger firmly on the pulse.
Episode 8: My Most Horrific Client Session True Story (Germans)
12/05/2025 | 29 mins.
Episode 8: My Most Horrific Client Session True Story (Germans)It is with great reservation I bring you this story in all its detail. It is my most horrifically shocking client story; albeit not my MOST SHOCKING - that involves NFL players. If you want that one, please let me know in the comments. I also share stories of my top surgeon backstory as I pull the veil back on what happens at the most wealthy & elite levels of American kink and fetish sub culture.
