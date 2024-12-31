The One Where I Try To Break Into The Legislature With Marit Stiles
In this episode, Marit Stiles (Leader of Ontario's NDP) and I take a tour of Queen's Park, discuss foundational ideas for Ontario, talk about federal politics, debate changes that need to be made, try to break into the chamber floor and discovered where they keep the best snacks for the government.
33:00
The One Where I Discover Oil
In this episode, I have the great pleasure to sit down with 'Mr Global', aka Matt, as he is know all over social media to discuss the energy needs, wants and must have across the USA. I'm going to get to the bottom of the over used tag line 'drill baby drill'.
58:35
The One Where EVERY Student Gets Breakfast AND Lunch
In this episode, I speak to Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada. Together, we discuss the dynamics of creating a national food program for all Canadian students. I promise to ask ALL the tough questions to see just how effective this will be.
37:45
The One Where I Chose To Skip Perimenopause
In this episode, I address the complete and utter lack of focus on women and women's health care - primarily focused on menopause. It is about time WE take control of our bodies, our lives and our futures. And I am going to bring you with me along the journey of finding the right health care providers to educate and fight for our health.
27:49
The One Where You RESPECT My Body Will Always Be My Choice
In this episode, I face the horrific social media reality in the wake of the infamous 'your body, my choice' threat. In the dark basements of some incel, a man is plotting his next threat and possible attack. It's not free speech...it's criminal.