Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to How To Fail With Elizabeth Day in the App
Listen to How To Fail With Elizabeth Day in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

Podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
Podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

Elizabeth Day
add
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is a podcast that celebrates the things that haven’t gone right. Every week, a new interviewee explores what their failures taugh...
More
Society & Culture
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is a podcast that celebrates the things that haven’t gone right. Every week, a new interviewee explores what their failures taugh...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 202
  • The F-Word Miniseries: Mo Gawdat and Elizabeth Day on Friendship
    Welcome to The How To Fail F-Word miniseries! Three days, three guests, three different F-words.In this final episode, the tables are turned and I’m the one being interviewed on...friendships. My interviewer is non other than my dear friend and beloved How To Fail repeat guest, the wonderful Mo Gawdat. And, as ever with us, the conversation goes both ways. This was recorded for Mo’s own podcast, Slow Mo, and released on his channels last month. Enjoy.--You can find Mo's own podcast, Slo Mo, here.--How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is hosted and produced by Elizabeth Day. To contact us, email [email protected] Media:Elizabeth Day @elizabdayHow To Fail @howtofailpodMo Gawdat @mo_gawdat
    8/17/2023
    1:19:30
  • The F-Word Miniseries: Nigel Morris on leaving school at 15 and becoming a billionaire
    Welcome to The How To Fail F-Word miniseries! Three days, three guests, three different F-words.Today, we have Nigel Morris...on fuel.Nigel Morris is the definition of a self-made man: born in Essex, the son of an army sergeant father and a Welsh mother, he left school at 15 before going on to co-found one of the biggest banks in the world, Capital One. How did he do it? What motivates him? How does he manage his ambition?A slightly different How To Fail episode from usual, but perhaps an even more interesting one because of it. We don't get that many business people offering to share their failures in such an open way and I'm very grateful to Nigel for doing so.This episode was recorded in front of a live audience at an annual event hosted by Clearscore, the free credit score app. Full disclosure: Clearscore is my husband's company. I was not paid a fee so this is not a branded episode (but they're really good fyi).--How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is hosted and produced by Elizabeth Day. To contact us, email [email protected] Media:Elizabeth Day @elizabdayHow To Fail @howtofailpod
    8/16/2023
    51:34
  • The F-Word Miniseries: Gabor Maté on Feelings
    Welcome to The How To Fail F-Word miniseries! Three days, three guests, three different F-words.Today, we start with Gabor Maté...on feelings.Gabor is a renowned speaker, physician and author; a practitioner who has revolutionised our understanding of stress, addiction and childhood development. He has written four bestselling books, including the worldwide best-seller When the Body Says No which argued - controversially at the time - that stress had a major role in the onset of most chronic diseases. His latest work, The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture, is co-authored with his son, Daniel. It outlines how true health is possible, but only if we are willing to embrace authenticity and acknowlege our true feelings.--The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté is out now and available to buy here.--How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is hosted and produced by Elizabeth Day. To contact us, email [email protected] Media:Elizabeth Day @elizabdayHow To Fail @howtofailpodGabor Maté @gabormatemd
    8/15/2023
    58:18
  • S17, BONUS EPISODE: Lucy Spraggan on survival, sobriety and staying true to herself
    TW: discussion of sensitive issues including sexual assault, suicide and addictionThis interview contains Lucy's account of sexual assault. That account starts about 30 minutes in and is flagged before we discuss it.I don't have many words to write about this extraordinary guest because I really need you to listen to her story, in her own words. The singer and songwriter Lucy Spraggan shot to fame as an X Factor contestant in 2012. She was just 20 when she was scouted to take part in the ITV series and she became an overnight sensation, with her audition watched by millions. But her time on the show was cut short after she was subjected to a horrific sexual assault. At the time, it was reported she had withdrawn from the talent contest owing to illness. That wasn't the case. For years, Lucy did not feel able to tell the story of what happened to her - until now.This is Lucy's only podcast interview and it marks the publication of her incredible and courageous memoir, Process: Finding My Way Through. It was Lucy, and her publishers, who approached How To Fail and it was only after extensive consultation with all of them that we agreed to sit down in an environment that felt safe and respectful to Lucy's experience.She is, quite simply, one of the bravest people I have ever met. This was an emotional and, at times, confronting interview. But what comes out of it loud and clear is Lucy's strength, her compassion and her resilience. Also, she's so lovely and funny too.This is not an interview about her trauma. She is so much bigger than that. This is an interview about the survivor that she is. We talk about sexuality, sobriety, reality television, the unexpected kindness of Simon Cowell and her journey to embrace the fullness of herself. I loved every second and I love Lucy Spraggan.--If you've been affected by any of the issues raised, Samaritans are here to help 24/7. Call for free on 116 123.--You can order Lucy's memoir, Process: Finding My Way Through here.--How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is hosted and produced by Elizabeth Day. To contact us, email [email protected] Media:Elizabeth Day @elizabdayHow To Fail @howtofailpodLucy Spraggan @lspraggan
    7/19/2023
    1:15:21
  • S17 BONUS EPISODE! Dan Carter: one of the greatest rugby players of all time on what failure taught him about winning
    Dan Carter is one of the greatest rugby players in the history of the sport. The former All Black is one of only a handful of players to have won multiple World Cups and holds the all-time international points scoring record. His other achievements include - ahem - being voted the world’s sexiest male athlete in 2010.Today, in a very special bonus episode, Carter joins me to talk about how he learned to live alongside failure and how this made him into a better champion. I promise you this is not just for the rugby fans - Carter has so much to say about mindset and focus that I truly believe listening to him can help everyone take the first steps towards a more fulfilled life.--You can pre-order Dan Carter's new book, The Art of Winning: Ten Lessons in Leadership, Purpose and Potential here.--How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is hosted and produced by Elizabeth Day. To contact us, email [email protected] Media:Elizabeth Day @elizabdayHow To Fail @howtofailpodDan Carter @dancarter_
    7/14/2023
    1:04:59

More Society & Culture podcasts

About How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is a podcast that celebrates the things that haven’t gone right. Every week, a new interviewee explores what their failures taught them about how to succeed better.
Podcast website

Listen to How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, Think Twice: Michael Jackson and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day: Podcasts in Family