David Sedaris is one of America’s best-loved humorists, famous for turning the absurdities of everyday life into razor-sharp, deeply human essays. He joins Elizabeth Day on How to Fail to talk about the moments that have shaped him: from dropping out of university and ending up in his parents’ basement at 20, to being thrown out by his father and growing up with a parent who seemed to actively invest in his failure.



He talks candidly about heartbreak after a breakup at 32, the fear of being alone, grief at losing the people we love and his past crystal meth addiction and sobriety.



We also hear about the embarrassment of dropping out of Japanese school in Tokyo at 50…and the possibility of a cameo on The Archers.



IN THIS EPISODE:



00:00 Intro



03:39 How His Writing Evolved



04:27 Train Music Confrontation



07:03 Failure One: Dropping Out



10:38 A Father Rooting Against Him



13:16 Money Promises and Betrayal



18:03 Thrown Out and Self Worth



20:31 Friendship and Grief



23:22 Failure Two: Breakup at 32



27:38 Writing Love And Routine



28:46 Sharon The Practical Mom



33:08 Heartbreak Versus Grief



35:54 Crystal Meth And Fear



38:59 Conceptual Art On Fire



40:24 Tokyo Japanese School Quit



46:08 The Archers Cameo



💬 QUOTES TO REMEMBER:



“I just took every bit of advice [my father] ever gave me and did the opposite, and it was a really good strategy.”



“Fear kept me drinking. Fear kept me smoking. Fear kept me from leaving.”



“You’re never going to get what you want if you don’t work for it.”



“Every day is a new beginning.”



🔗 LINKS + MENTIONS:



The Land and Its People by David Sedaris is widely available across both online retailers and physical bookstores in the US and the UK.



Join the How To Fail community: www.howtofail.supportingcast.fm/#content



Elizabeth’s Substack: www.theelizabethday.substack.com



📚 WANT MORE?



Dawn French - on fertility, friendship and being an anti-perfectionist http://swap.fm/l/NJDrzxLKhyi6icOrxmHT



Simon Cowell - on judgement, power and the uncomfortable responsibility of shaping someone’s future http://swap.fm/l/hSwuCNEuZNgnaG20v0yB



💌 LOVE THIS EPISODE?



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Production & Post Production Coordinator: Eric Ryan



Engineer: Matias Torres



Assistant Producer: Shania Manderson



Senior Producer: Hannah Talbot



Executive Producer: Alex Lawless



How to Fail is an Elizabeth Day and Sony Music Entertainment Production.



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