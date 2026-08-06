Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2863 episodes
- When a psychologist who studies well-being ends up with a brain tumor, what happens when she puts her own research into practice? Christina Costa goes beyond the "fight" narrative of cancer — or any formidable personal journey — to highlight the brain benefits of an empowering alternative to fostering resilience in the face of unexpected challenges: gratitude.
(This episode originally aired in 2023.)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Artist Yinka Ilori believes that joy is inherited — handed down through the colors, rituals and gatherings of the people who raised you. In this vibrant tour of his work, he draws on what people say brings them joy and reveals the one surprising pattern that runs through almost every response.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We all have a "thing" — the way we act when we're not at our best that we somehow can't see in ourselves. Leadership expert Chris Wheatley learned about his when his best friend at work called him on it. He shares how hearing that hard truth shattered a lifelong pattern of defensiveness, offering a practical framework for receiving feedback with tact.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Neutrality can get you through a tough conversation, but it rarely gets you anywhere. Joshua Johnson, actor/anchor for “The Onion” and former NPR host, makes the case instead for objectivity — parking your own opinions for a moment so you can focus on someone else’s story. He shares three quick ways to turn your most frustrating conversations into real understanding.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- No one loves to lose. But even if you are a GOAT on a great AND lucky team (and sure, we can debate about who the GOAT is – drop us a line at goodsport@ted.com), no one wins every time. So how do people who face loss after loss keep fighting to win? Jody speaks with Nikky McCray, a retired WNBA player who played on three All-Star teams and now coaches at Rutgers, about the secrets to perseverance. Then he chats with psychologist and neuroscientist Ian Robertson to discuss what losing can teach us about winning.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Society & Culture podcasts
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Shawn Ryan ShowPhilosophy, Society & Culture
- Stuff You Should KnowSociety & Culture
- Determined Society with Shawn French | Adversity & MindsetBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- If Books Could KillArts, Books, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Way I Heard It with Mike RoweHistory, Society & Culture
- The Oprah PodcastSociety & Culture
- The Ezra Klein ShowGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
- The Rabbit Hole: Conspiracy TheoriesHistory, Society & Culture
- Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie ChrisleyKids & Family, Society & Culture
- The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara FosterHealth & Wellness, Leisure, Society & Culture
- Wild Card with Rachel MartinSociety & Culture
- Next Question with Katie CouricDocumentary, Entertainment News, Health & Wellness, News, Society & Culture
- Bloodline BanterComedy, Society & Culture
- True Scary StoryArts, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Out & AboutRelationships, Society & Culture
- Klein/Ally Show: The PodcastSociety & Culture
- Literally! With Rob LoweSociety & Culture
- Mike DropDocumentary, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Society & Culture
- Critics at Large | The New YorkerSociety & Culture
- A Little Bit CultyEducation, Society & Culture
- Spot On with Link LaurenSociety & Culture
- The Atlas Obscura PodcastPlaces & Travel, Society & Culture
- Once Upon a Time… at Bennington CollegeSociety & Culture
- Good GuysComedy, Society & Culture
- Lemme Say ThisComedy, Music, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes RobertsReligion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Town with Matthew BelloniSociety & Culture
- Migrant OdysseyDocumentary, Personal Journals, Places & Travel, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Pop ApologistsSociety & Culture
- Snarky in the SuburbsRelationships, Society & Culture
- Macrodosing: Arian Foster and PFT CommenterPhilosophy, Society & Culture
- The Secret World of Roald DahlDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
About TED Talks Daily
Want TED Talks on the go? Everyday, this feed brings you our latest talks in audio format. Hear thought-provoking ideas on every subject imaginable – from Artificial Intelligence to Zoology, and everything in between – given by the world's leading thinkers and doers. This collection of talks, given at TED and TEDx conferences around the globe, is also available in video format. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to TED Talks Daily, Freakonomics Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
TED Talks Daily
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
TED Talks Daily: Podcasts in Family