3 money lessons from infamous scam artists | J Mase III
Scam artists know something about money that you don't -- and artist J Mase III is here to shed some light. From Elizabeth Holmes's false medical tech promises to Anna "Delvey" Sorokin's fake trust fund and more, Mase shares examples of infamous scams along with three crucial lessons on how money functions for the wealthy, why it flows in the direction it does and how to start spotting scams in your own life.
5/3/2023
The science behind how parents affect child development | Yuko Munakata
Parents, take a deep breath: how your kids turn out isn't fully on you. Of course, parenting plays an important role in shaping who children become, but psychologist Yuko Munakata offers an alternative, research-backed reality that highlights how it's just one of many factors that influence the chaotic complexity of childhood development. A rethink for anyone wondering what made them who they are today and what it means to be a good parent.
5/2/2023
17:07
The amazing AI super tutor for students and teachers | Sal Khan
Sal Khan, the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, thinks artificial intelligence could spark the greatest positive transformation education has ever seen. He shares the opportunities he sees for students and educators to collaborate with AI tools -- including the potential of a personal AI tutor for every student and an AI teaching assistant for every teacher -- and demos some exciting new features for their educational chatbot, Khanmigo.
5/1/2023
15:33
Why AI is incredibly smart -- and shockingly stupid | Yejin Choi
Computer scientist Yejin Choi is here to demystify the current state of massive artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, highlighting three key problems with cutting-edge large language models (including some funny instances of them failing at basic commonsense reasoning.) She welcomes us into a new era in which AI is becoming almost like a new intellectual species -- and identifies the benefits of building smaller AI systems trained on human norms and values. (Followed by a Q&A with head of TED Chris Anderson)
4/28/2023
The story that shapes your relationship with nature | Damon Gameau
Are we separate and superior to nature? This question has been a driving force behind humanity's industrialization and economic progress for centuries -- but it's brought us to the brink of an ecological crisis, says filmmaker Damon Gameau. In an impassioned talk, he calls for a new story that recognizes our interconnectedness with nature and moves towards a thriving, regenerative future.
