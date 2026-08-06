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TED Talks Daily

TED
Society & Culture
TED Talks Daily
Latest episode

2863 episodes

  • TED Talks Daily

    How gratitude rewires your brain | Christina Costa

    08/06/2026 | 12 mins.
    When a psychologist who studies well-being ends up with a brain tumor, what happens when she puts her own research into practice? Christina Costa goes beyond the "fight" narrative of cancer — or any formidable personal journey — to highlight the brain benefits of an empowering alternative to fostering resilience in the face of unexpected challenges: gratitude.

    (This episode originally aired in 2023.)

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Talks Daily

    How I turn joy into art | Yinka Ilori

    08/05/2026 | 11 mins.
    Artist Yinka Ilori believes that joy is inherited — handed down through the colors, rituals and gatherings of the people who raised you. In this vibrant tour of his work, he draws on what people say brings them joy and reveals the one surprising pattern that runs through almost every response.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Talks Daily

    The four steps to hearing hard feedback gracefully | Chris Wheatley

    08/04/2026 | 14 mins.
    We all have a "thing" — the way we act when we're not at our best that we somehow can't see in ourselves. Leadership expert Chris Wheatley learned about his when his best friend at work called him on it. He shares how hearing that hard truth shattered a lifelong pattern of defensiveness, offering a practical framework for receiving feedback with tact.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Talks Daily

    A journalist's trick for talking to people you can't stand | Joshua Johnson

    08/03/2026 | 9 mins.
    Neutrality can get you through a tough conversation, but it rarely gets you anywhere. Joshua Johnson, actor/anchor for “The Onion” and former NPR host, makes the case instead for objectivity — parking your own opinions for a moment so you can focus on someone else’s story. He shares three quick ways to turn your most frustrating conversations into real understanding.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Talks Daily

    Sunday Pick: How to Survive a Losing Team | Good Sport

    08/02/2026 | 30 mins.
    No one loves to lose. But even if you are a GOAT on a great AND lucky team (and sure, we can debate about who the GOAT is – drop us a line at goodsport@ted.com), no one wins every time. So how do people who face loss after loss keep fighting to win? Jody speaks with Nikky McCray, a retired WNBA player who played on three All-Star teams and now coaches at Rutgers, about the secrets to perseverance. Then he chats with psychologist and neuroscientist Ian Robertson to discuss what losing can teach us about winning.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About TED Talks Daily
Want TED Talks on the go? Everyday, this feed brings you our latest talks in audio format. Hear thought-provoking ideas on every subject imaginable – from Artificial Intelligence to Zoology, and everything in between – given by the world's leading thinkers and doers. This collection of talks, given at TED and TEDx conferences around the globe, is also available in video format. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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