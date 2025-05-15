Elon Musk is one of the most powerful men in the world. He's a billionaire, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla and more. To his followers, he's a hero; to his critics, a far-right rabble rouser. But for someone so public, there’s one part of his life that’s less well known.Elon’s Spies investigates how this free-speech champion uses private investigators and surveillance to target everyone from whistleblowers at his companies, to online critics and people in his own life. Find out more about The Observer, the new home of Tortoise Investigates:Subscribe to TheObserver+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free contentHead to our website observer.co.uk Download the Tortoise app – for a listening experience curated by our journalistsIf you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear, contact [email protected]
Reporter: Alexi MostrousProducer: Gary MarshallOriginal Music & Sound design: Tom KinsellaPodcast artwork: Jon Hill Executive producer: Ceri Thomas