Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsElon's Spies
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Elon's Spies
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Elon's Spies

Tortoise Media
NewsPoliticsTech News
Elon's Spies
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • A star is born
    When Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential election, he told an adoring crowd that "a star is born". He was referring to Elon Musk.Months after reporting on the billionaire's use of private investigators, Alexi asks whether the insights he gained from that investigation reveal how Musk will operate in his new political era, and what that means for everything in his orbit.Find out more about The Observer, the new home of Tortoise Investigates:Subscribe to TheObserver+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free contentHead to our website observer.co.uk Download the Tortoise app – for a listening experience curated by our journalistsIf you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear, contact [email protected] and produced by: Alexi Mostrous, Gary Marshall, Matt Russell & Patricia ClarkeSound design: Bart WarshawOriginal Music: Tom KinsellaPodcast artwork: Jon Hill Executive producer: Basia Cummings Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    29:44
  • Amber
    To his surprise, Alexi finds himself speaking to a local reporter at the Gold Coast Bulletin in Australia. It’s not where he thought the story would take him but it reveals a new case involving Elon and his spies. Find out more about The Observer, the new home of Tortoise Investigates:Subscribe to TheObserver+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free contentHead to our website observer.co.uk Download the Tortoise app – for a listening experience curated by our journalistsIf you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear, contact [email protected]: Alexi MostrousProducer: Gary MarshallOriginal Music & Sound design: Tom KinsellaPodcast artwork: Jon Hill Executive producer: Ceri Thomas Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    40:34
  • Horrible human being
    When Martin Tripp worked at Tesla, he took the advice of his boss Elon Musk - if you discover a problem, tell me about it. But when Martin shares his concerns, his world begins to spiral out of control. Find out more about The Observer, the new home of Tortoise Investigates:Subscribe to TheObserver+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free contentHead to our website observer.co.uk Download the Tortoise app – for a listening experience curated by our journalistsIf you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear, contact [email protected]: Alexi MostrousProducer: Gary MarshallOriginal Music & Sound design: Tom KinsellaPodcast artwork: Jon Hill Executive producer: Ceri Thomas Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    37:16
  • Pedo guy
    In 2018, Vernon Unsworth is at the centre of a global news story. He plays a crucial role in rescuing a young football team who became trapped in a flooded cave system. Overnight, he is a hero. But there’s a darker side of his story that’s less well known. That’s where Elon Musk and his private investigators come in. Find out more about The Observer, the new home of Tortoise Investigates:Subscribe to TheObserver+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free contentHead to our website observer.co.uk Download the Tortoise app – for a listening experience curated by our journalistsIf you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear, contact [email protected]: Alexi MostrousProducer: Gary MarshallOriginal Music & Sound design: Tom KinsellaPodcast artwork: Jon Hill Executive producer: Ceri Thomas Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    38:49
  • Introducing...Elon's Spies
    Elon Musk is one of the most powerful men in the world. He's a billionaire, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla and more. To his followers, he's a hero; to his critics, a far-right rabble rouser. But for someone so public, there’s one part of his life that’s less well known.Elon’s Spies investigates how this free-speech champion uses private investigators and surveillance to target everyone from whistleblowers at his companies, to online critics and people in his own life. Find out more about The Observer, the new home of Tortoise Investigates:Subscribe to TheObserver+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free contentHead to our website observer.co.uk Download the Tortoise app – for a listening experience curated by our journalistsIf you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear, contact [email protected]: Alexi MostrousProducer: Gary MarshallOriginal Music & Sound design: Tom KinsellaPodcast artwork: Jon Hill Executive producer: Ceri Thomas Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    2:46

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Elon's Spies

Elon Musk is one of the most powerful men in the world. He's a billionaire, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla and more. To his followers, he's a hero; to his critics, a far-right rabble rouser. But for someone so public, there’s one part of his life that’s less well known.Elon’s Spies investigates how this free-speech champion uses private investigators and surveillance to target everyone from whistleblowers at his companies, to online critics and people in his own life. Find out more about The Observer, the new home of Tortoise Investigates:Subscribe to TheObserver+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free contentHead to our website observer.co.uk Download the Tortoise app – for a listening experience curated by our journalistsIf you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear, contact [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
NewsPoliticsTech News

Listen to Elon's Spies, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Elon's Spies: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast What's Wrong with Democracy?
    What's Wrong with Democracy?
    Government, News, Politics, Society & Culture
  • Podcast Sweet Bobby
    Sweet Bobby
    Society & Culture, Documentary, True Crime
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:56:12 AM