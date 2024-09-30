Powered by RND
Tortoise Media
By the end of this year, countries making up half the world’s population will have held elections. But not all of them will have been free and fair. In ‘What’s ...
Government

  Episode 20: How to hold an election
    For the final episode of the series, Ben goes back to basics and asks: how can democracies hold free and fair elections? It's not as simple as setting up polling stations and handing out ballot boxes, so what does it take to create a truly even electoral playing field?Guests: Robin Forestier-Walker, Freelance journalist, based in GeorgiaTanja Hollstein, Head of Practice (Elections) at the Westminster Foundation for DemocracyPippa Norris, McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University.
    42:10
  Episode 19: AI and democracy
    This week, we're looking at another big potential challenge facing democracy: AI, or artificial intelligence. Ben wants to know how worried we should be when it comes to the rise of these new technologies. Might they spell the death knell for trust in our institutions? Or can technology play a helpful role in boosting modern democracies?Guests: Sarah Kreps, Professor in the Department of Government at Cornell UniversityAlex Krasodomski, Programme Director of the Digital Society Initiative at Chatham HouseKerry McInerney, Research Associate at the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence
    44:07
  Episode 18: Facing the climate crisis
    One of the biggest challenges of our time is climate change. This week, Ben wants to know how effective democracies are when it comes to fighting the climate crisis. How can we settle on solutions when there's so many different interests at play?Guests: Keith Smith, Senior Researcher in the International Political Economy/International Environmental Politics group at the Center for Comparative and International StudiesLouis Wilson, Head of Fossil Fuel Investigations at Global WitnessRafaela Santos Martins Da Rosa, Coordinator of the Sustainability Commission of the Federal Court of Rio Grande do Sul
    35:25
  Episode 17: When politics turns nasty
    Democracy can often be knocked off course by political violence, but in some places it's become an ingrained part of how politics is done. This week Ben wants to find out why violence and democracy can be so hard to separate, and how to stop violence taking hold of our politics in the first place. Guests: Arunima Kar, Freelance journalist based in KolkataAmalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics at Lancaster University, and author of 'Towards a Philosophy of Narco Violence in Mexico'Hannah Philips, policy researcher at the University of Oxford and Civility Commission Manager at the Jo Cox Foundation
    37:49
  Episode 16: How corruption corrodes
    Where does the boundary lie between bad behaviour and outright corruption? This week Ben wants to understand how corruption and the fight against it are destructive forces in a democracy. Guests: Simon Kuper, journalist and author of 'Good Chaps' and 'Chums'Ezequiel González Ocantos, Professor of Comparative & Judicial Politics at Nuffield College, University of Oxford
    37:07

What's Wrong with Democracy?

By the end of this year, countries making up half the world's population will have held elections. But not all of them will have been free and fair. In 'What's Wrong with Democracy?' Professor Ben Ansell of Oxford University will, with the help of academics, journalists, activists and writers, figure out whether democracy is working and how best to preserve democratic freedoms, equality and rights. What's Wrong with Democracy? is produced by Tortoise Media and supported by The Open Society Foundations.

Host: Professor Ben Ansell
Producers: Katie Gunning and Ada Barume
Editor: Jasper Corbett
Original artwork: Jon Hill | Emma O'Neil
