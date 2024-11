Episode 17: When politics turns nasty

Democracy can often be knocked off course by political violence, but in some places it’s become an ingrained part of how politics is done. This week Ben wants to find out why violence and democracy can be so hard to separate, and how to stop violence taking hold of our politics in the first place. Guests: Arunima Kar, Freelance journalist based in KolkataAmalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics at Lancaster University, and author of ‘Towards a Philosophy of Narco Violence in Mexico’Hannah Philips, policy researcher at the University of Oxford and Civility Commission Manager at the Jo Cox FoundationWhat’s Wrong with Democracy? is produced by Tortoise Media and supported by the Open Society Foundations. To find out more about Tortoise:Download the Tortoise app - for a listening experience curated by our journalists.Subscribe to Tortoise+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free content.Become a member and get access to all of Tortoise's premium audio offerings and more.If you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear about contact [email protected] : Professor Ben AnsellProducers: Ada Barume and Eleanor BiggsEditor: Jasper CorbettOriginal artwork: Jon Hill | Emma O’Neil Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.