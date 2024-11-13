Powered by RND
Texas Monthly True Crime: The Problem With Erik
Texas Monthly True Crime: The Problem With Erik

Podcast Texas Monthly True Crime: The Problem With Erik
Texas Monthly
Erik Maund had it all. A wife and kids, a mansion by the Austin Country Club golf course, and an executive position with his family’s car dealership. But in Mar...
  • Introducing Viva Tejano
    Introducing the latest podcast from Texas Monthly, "Viva Tejano.”Latin music is ascending in the U.S., and, in some surprising ways, much of the story behind the trend begins in Texas. On Viva Tejano, host J.B. Sauceda talks with legendary tejano artists and well-known tejano music fans about how the music has shaped their lives. It’s a nostalgic journey and a close look at the influences behind many of today’s biggest acts in música Mexicana.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can listen to episodes one week early, and get access to exclusive bonus material. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to learn more.
    --------  
    3:59
  • The Problem with Erik | Update: Judge Orders a New Trial
    After the verdict in the Erik Maund murder-for-hire trial, this bizarre story finally seemed to have reached an end: Maund and his co-defendants all faced mandatory life in prison. But this week, some surprising news came from the federal court in Nashville: Erik Maund may be getting a new trial.
    --------  
    2:45
  • Free Range Presents: The Unforgotten
    Katy Vine tells us about a new Texas true crime podcast you won't want to miss from our friends at Free Range called "The Unforgotten".
    --------  
    4:41
  • The Problem with Erik | 6. The Fall
    As investigators close in, they set a trap to see how far Erik will go to maintain control of the situation.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can get early access to episodes of the series, plus exclusive interviews and audio. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to join.
    --------  
    30:57
  • The Problem with Erik | 5. How to Perform a Hit
    Red agrees to a risky operation to help the investigation: going undercover to get Adam Carey and Bryon Brockway talking about the murders while the FBI listens in.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can get early access to episodes of the series, plus exclusive interviews and audio. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to join.
    --------  
    37:42

About Texas Monthly True Crime: The Problem With Erik

Erik Maund had it all. A wife and kids, a mansion by the Austin Country Club golf course, and an executive position with his family’s car dealership. But in March 2020, a message from a stranger put everything at risk. Someone knew Erik had an affair with an escort, and wanted money to keep quiet. Erik didn’t pay the money, though. He didn’t go to the cops, either. Instead, he paid Charlie Sheen’s former bodyguard and a couple of special ops-trained security contractors to confront the blackmailer. Things didn’t go according to plan.In “The Problem with Erik,” host Katy Vine and producer Ana Worrel tell the twisted story of what came next: a perfect storm of secrets, mistaken identities, and tragic miscommunications that left two people dead.From the Texas Monthly team behind “Tom Brown’s Body,” “Stephenville,” and "Shane and Sally" comes the latest true story of crime and justice in the Lone Star State.For more Texas Monthly productions, visit texasmonthly.com/podcasts
