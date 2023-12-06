Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Texas Monthly
In 2016, a popular high school senior mysteriously disappeared on the night before Thanksgiving. His remains were found two years later. What happened to Tom Br... More
True Crime
In 2016, a popular high school senior mysteriously disappeared on the night before Thanksgiving. His remains were found two years later. What happened to Tom Br... More

  • Another Day in Canadian
    "I'll never lose that hope. It could be five years from today. The door is always open at our office for anything that will bring resolution to this case."
    6/12/2023
    33:53
  • An Update from Skip
    There have finally been a couple of developments in the case. But will they lead to the truth about what happened to Tom?
    6/12/2023
    3:31
  • The Remains
    "I'm definitely more paranoid wherever I go. I definitely watch my back more and pay attention to what's going on around me."
    6/12/2023
    44:11
  • The Wake
    "The people of the town are calling us and saying, 'Do we have a monster that lives in our community?' I wish I could give them Solace."
    6/12/2023
    43:40
  • The Thicket
    "I'm like, 'What the heck is that?' So, I walk around some shrubs, and as I get closer I can see that it kind of looks like bone."
    6/12/2023
    30:36

In 2016, a popular high school senior mysteriously disappeared on the night before Thanksgiving. His remains were found two years later. What happened to Tom Brown in the small town of Canadian, Texas that night? It seems everyone in town’s become a suspect, including Tom’s family, friends, the local sheriff, and a high-flying private investigator. Acclaimed writer Skip Hollandsworth digs into the mystery that’s torn this town apart in this eight-part true crime podcast series.

From the Texas Monthly team behind “Boomtown”—a popular eleven-part podcast series about the culture and economy of the West Texas oil fields—“Tom Brown’s Body” is the first narrative podcast series from Hollandsworth.
