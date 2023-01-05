The Secrets of the Serial Killer Whisperer

Texas Ranger James Holland is celebrated as the 'serial killer whisperer,' solving dozens of murders through his legendary interrogation skills. But how far does he go to get confessions? And has he put innocent people in prison along the way? Smoke Screen: Just Say You're Sorry uses shocking police tapes to reveal the psychological drama behind one murder case, and uncovers something rotten at the heart of the justice system.