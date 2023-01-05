Just because the police can’t solve a murder doesn’t mean other people won’t find someone to blame. In season 4 of Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch, journalist Lar... More
The Secrets of the Serial Killer Whisperer
Texas Ranger James Holland is celebrated as the ‘serial killer whisperer,’ solving dozens of murders through his legendary interrogation skills. But how far does he go to get confessions? And has he put innocent people in prison along the way? Smoke Screen: Just Say You're Sorry uses shocking police tapes to reveal the psychological drama behind one murder case, and uncovers something rotten at the heart of the justice system.
5/3/2023
3:50
Devil in the Ditch | 5. The Shade Tree
The idea that the court of public opinion can be more accurate than the actual courts isn’t new. But it’s still pretty jarring to hear it from a judge. Is acting odd the same as acting guilty?
5/1/2023
49:18
Devil in the Ditch | 4. The Robbery Theory
Police investigating Presh’s murder interviewed lots of potential witnesses. Twenty years later, can Larrison track any of them down? And if she does, will they talk?
4/24/2023
39:21
Devil in the Ditch | 3. It Was a Nightmare
For decades, gossip about Presh’s murder has centered on her nephew. Larrison returns to Greenville for his side of the story. And she finds new questions: Could a sibling rivalry nearly a hundred years old have anything to do with the killing?
4/17/2023
51:33
Devil in the Ditch | 2. The Brunch
People in the Mississippi Delta take their wedding traditions very seriously. But are they serious enough to be a motive for murder?
Just because the police can’t solve a murder doesn’t mean other people won’t find someone to blame. In season 4 of Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch, journalist Larrison Campbell returns to her Mississippi hometown to reexamine one of its most notorious unsolved cold cases – the murder of her grandmother, Presh. What happens when a family and a community suspect one of their own?
