Ruth is snatched off the street by two men in a beat up Chevy. That kidnapping rockets a somewhat lower priority stalking case right to the top of the pile. Want the full story? Binge every episode of The Poet ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes. Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com. For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge. The Poet is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and New Metric Media. Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices. The Binge — feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The Poet makes a brazen attempt on Ruth’s life. The attack sets off a media firestorm, with all of Wichita hunting for the assailant. Criminal profilers are brought in to figure out who they’re up against. Want the full story? Binge every episode of The Poet ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes. Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com. For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge. The Poet is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and New Metric Media. Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices. The Binge — feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

A letter comes in that brings a promising new lead. Investigators set up shop in the Finley home, but The Poet keeps sneaking through their traps. Want the full story? Binge every episode of The Poet ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes. Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com. For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge. The Poet is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and New Metric Media. Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices. The Binge — feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Finally, the police figure out who The Poet is. But now they have to prove it. As this case turns from terrifying to baffling, Wichita police need to get to the bottom of the question: Why Ruth? Want the full story? Binge every episode of The Poet ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes. Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com. For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge. The Poet is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and New Metric Media. Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices. The Binge — feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

After a confession, the only question is why. A new kind of detective uncovers the real meaning behind the red bandana, The Poet’s calling card. Want the full story? Binge every episode of The Poet ad-free now by subscribing to The Binge+. You’ll unlock over 60 true crime series instantly, get early access to drops on the first of every month, and hear exclusive bonus episodes. Search for the channel on Apple Podcasts or head to GetTheBinge.com. For behind-the-scenes details, join our free newsletter at Patreon.com/TheBinge. The Poet is a production of Sony Music Entertainment and New Metric Media. Follow @sonypodcasts and discover more at sonymusic.com/podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices at podcastchoices.com/adchoices. The Binge — feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Binge Crimes: The Poet

About The Binge Crimes: The Poet

About The Binge Crimes: The Poet

In 1977, a stranger calls Ruth Finley to blackmail her about a secret from her past. The caller escalates to stalking her on the streets, sending terrifying poems in the mail, and threatening her life. The case sets off a years-long manhunt, one of the most expensive and infamous in Wichita history, to catch the man known as The Poet. A serial killer named BTK, with a knack for bad poetry, already had the city on edge. So when Ruth goes to the police, they start to wonder: are The Poet and BTK the same person? The police try to protect Ruth at all costs. At one point stationing officers in the home she shares with her loving husband. Still, The Poet keeps finding ways to get to her. At the dawn of criminal profiling and serial killers, it’ll take a whole new strategy to finally crack this case. And when they do, it opens up bigger, scarier mysteries about the human psyche. Binge all episodes of The Poet, ad-free by subscribing to The Binge. Search and follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases feeds on Apple Podcasts and hit Subscribe, or visit ⁠GetTheBinge.com. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. New episodes drop on the first of every month. Join our free newsletter for behind-the-scenes details at Patreon.com/TheBinge. The Binge – Feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices