Today, we have something a little different for you: it’s the first episode of The Snare, from ABC News and 20/20.



The Snare examines the gruesome murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge, who was killed in her apartment in Idaho Falls in 1996. As investigators hunted for her killer, DNA recovered from the crime scene pointed to an unidentified suspect. Despite the evidence, police built their case against another man, Chris Tapp, securing a conviction that later unraveled while the real killer remained at large. As the years passed, Angie’s mother Carol never gave up on a decades-long mission to uncover the truth. It took twenty long years, but finally, through Carol’s persistence and some incredible new DNA matching technology, Angie’s real killer was put behind bars. The Snare tells the whole story, including audio from Chris Tapp’s interrogation and so much more.



Here’s the first episode, and you can keep listening by following The Snare on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

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