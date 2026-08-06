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76 episodes
- In 2001, a 53-year-old Oklahoma grandmother with no criminal record sits her daughter and two granddaughters around a Ouija board, convinced the planchette isn't a game – it’s a direct line to God. By morning, her son-in-law is dead.
This week on Crime Scene, Jonathan and Cooper are joined by paranormal expert Sabrina Deana-Roga (Two Girls One Ghost) to unpack one of the only cases where a Ouija board was entered into evidence…and the rare insanity defense that actually worked.
For important links from this episode, check out our source material here.
Subscribe to The Binge today to get this episode ad-free and unlock 60+ true crime series instantly. Subscribe directly at GetTheBinge.com — or if you're listening on Apple Podcasts, tap "Subscribe" at the top of the show page.
Listen to the first episode of What She Buried, August’s series from The Binge on Apple or Spotify.
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- Sante Kimes had a hundred names, a hundred cities, and a con for every one of them. For decades, she got away with it. But when one scheme finally goes wrong, investigators don't just find a fraud case — they find a partner in crime nobody saw coming even for the Dragon Lady.
Her son.
For important links from this episode, check out our source material here.
Subscribe to The Binge today to get this episode ad-free and unlock 60+ true crime series instantly. Subscribe directly at GetTheBinge.com — or if you're listening on Apple Podcasts, tap "Subscribe" at the top of the show page.
Listen to the newest trailer from The Binge for our August series, WHAT SHE BURIED, on Apple or Spotify. Follow The Binge Cases wherever you listen so you don’t miss it – subscribers get the entire season August 1st, ad-free. For non-subscribers, catch the first episode on Monday, August 3rd.
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- She was framed as a stalker, branded a criminal, and nearly lost everything for crimes she didn't commit. When we first covered The Fake Stalker, listeners heard the unbelievable case of Michelle Hadley - a woman accused of terrorizing another woman, only for investigators to uncover a far more disturbing truth.
Now Michelle sits down with Jonathan to share what it was like to survive the ordeal, rebuild her life, and tell her story in the new Netflix documentary A Toxic Love Story.
Stream A Toxic Love Story now on Netflix.
Subscribe to The Binge today to get this episode ad-free and unlock 60+ true crime series instantly. Subscribe directly at GetTheBinge.com — or if you're listening on Apple Podcasts, tap "Subscribe" at the top of the show page.
Follow Crime Scene on socials!
Instagram: @thebingecrimescene | @thebingetruecrime
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebingecrimescene
Crime Scene is hosted by Jonathan Hirsch and Cooper Moll.
Instagram: @thisisjonathanhirsch | @bycoopermoll
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- A school bus never makes it home. Twenty-six children and their driver disappear without a trace, sending a small California town, and the nation, into panic. On the 50th anniversary of the Chowchilla kidnapping, we revisit the crime everyone remembers... and the story almost no one knows.
Subscribe to The Binge today to get this episode ad-free and unlock 60+ true crime series instantly. Subscribe directly at GetTheBinge.com — or if you're listening on Apple Podcasts, tap "Subscribe" at the top of the show page.
For important links from the episode, check out our source material here.
Remember "The Fake Stalker?" The unbelievable story of a pregnant newlywed who claimed her husband's ex was stalking her is the subject of Netflix's upcoming documentary A Toxic Love Story. Jonathan Hirsch will be sitting down with Michelle Hadley herself next week—and Patreon subscribers can submit questions for the interview here.
Follow Crime Scene on socials!
Instagram: @thebingecrimescene | @thebingetruecrime
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebingecrimescene
Crime Scene is hosted by Jonathan Hirsch and Cooper Moll.
Instagram: @thisisjonathanhirsch | @bycoopermoll
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today, we have something a little different for you: it’s the first episode of The Snare, from ABC News and 20/20.
The Snare examines the gruesome murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge, who was killed in her apartment in Idaho Falls in 1996. As investigators hunted for her killer, DNA recovered from the crime scene pointed to an unidentified suspect. Despite the evidence, police built their case against another man, Chris Tapp, securing a conviction that later unraveled while the real killer remained at large. As the years passed, Angie’s mother Carol never gave up on a decades-long mission to uncover the truth. It took twenty long years, but finally, through Carol’s persistence and some incredible new DNA matching technology, Angie’s real killer was put behind bars. The Snare tells the whole story, including audio from Chris Tapp’s interrogation and so much more.
Here’s the first episode, and you can keep listening by following The Snare on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
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About Crime Scene
From The Binge, Crime Scene is a weekly show that plunges you into cases you can’t stop thinking about. Join Jonathan Hirsch, host of My Fugitive Dad and Dear Franklin Jones and producer behind shows like The Thing About Pam and Dr. Death, as he teams up with investigative reporter and podcaster Cooper Moll to crack open the cases that deserve a second look. Each episode weaves an intricate true crime story with real photos and videos from the cases-- the kind of reporting you could only get from two experts who spent years in the field. Step inside the Crime Scene office and feed your true crime obsession with The Binge. The Binge is a Sony Music Entertainment Original Production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow @sonypodcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastsales@sonymusic.com
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