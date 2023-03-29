Cover Up is a series of investigative stories that take us on a journey into a world of subterfuge and secrecy - a world where the truth is concealed under a bl... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
Episode 9: Bonus
In this special bonus episode of Cover Up: Ministry of Secrets, join presenter Giles Milton and producer Sarah Peters as they discuss some of their favourite moments from the show, including behind-the-scenes highlights that didn’t make it into the final edit.
4/26/2023
25:45
And Then We Met Mary
Giles and Sarah reveal who - today - is blocking the truth about Lionel Crabb. And why. Ministry of Secrets reaches its dramatic climax as a Royal Navy widow gives her testimony and reveals the sensational, sinister and uncomfortable truth of what really happened to Lionel Crabb.
4/19/2023
49:47
Dodgy Dickie Strikes Again
Who ordered Lionel Crabb’s final dive? And why? Giles and Sarah investigate the possible role of MI6. Was the CIA also involved? Revelations from a former spy and a royal expert implicate some very important figures in Crabb’s disappearance. Who are they? And is this why the affair is still being kept secret?
4/12/2023
39:07
Fisherman John's Catch of the Day
Fourteen months after Lionel Crabb’s disappearance, in 1957, a corpse is found in Chichester Harbour, eight miles from Portsmouth. Is it Crabb? When Giles and Sarah discover a long-lost autopsy file in West Sussex archives, they seek help from Britain’s leading forensic pathologist, Dr Richard Shepherd.
4/5/2023
44:07
The Confession of Eduard Koltsov
Giles and Sarah’s Russian fixer, Masha, finds a remarkable video interview with a former KGB diver, Eduard Koltsov – the last person to see Lionel Crabb on the day of his secret dive. His deathbed confession is graphic, shocking and believable. But can he be trusted?
Cover Up is a series of investigative stories that take us on a journey into a world of subterfuge and secrecy - a world where the truth is concealed under a blanket of lies. From corrupt individuals to clandestine institutions, Cover Up exposes deceit, deception and the abuse of power.
Season one uncovers the story of The Ministry of Secrets, one of the great unsolved mysteries of the Cold War. At its heart is a missing person — a wartime hero and international celebrity. But that’s just the starting point. It involves the royal family, MI6, the CIA and the KGB. There’s conspiracies. And lies. This story is so sensitive, so secret - that the truth is being withheld for 100 years, until 2057. Presenter Giles Milton and producer Sarah Peters are on a quest to find out why…
