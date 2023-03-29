Giles and Sarah’s Russian fixer, Masha, finds a remarkable video interview with a former KGB diver, Eduard Koltsov – the last person to see Lionel Crabb on the day of his secret dive. His deathbed confession is graphic, shocking and believable. But can he be trusted? Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Cover Up: Ministry of Secrets ad-free right now. Click "Subscribe" at the top of the Cover Up: Ministry of Secrets show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts Show notes: Eduard Koltsov interview, 2007 - Ren TV Lord Mountbatten interview, 1969 - Fremantle Death of Princess Diana announcement, 1997 - BBC Motion Gallery/Getty Images Operation Paget Press Conference, 2006 - BBC News John Randall interview, 1957 - BBC Motion Gallery/Getty Images Newspaper headlines: The Independent, 21 December 2003 The Guardian, 20 October 2003 The Herald Sun, May 27 2019 The Independent, 31 May 2017 The Daily Record, 31 August 2022 The Daily Express, 18 June 2007 The Daily Mirror, 15 May 1956 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Fourteen months after Lionel Crabb's disappearance, in 1957, a corpse is found in Chichester Harbour, eight miles from Portsmouth. Is it Crabb? When Giles and Sarah discover a long-lost autopsy file in West Sussex archives, they seek help from Britain's leading forensic pathologist, Dr Richard Shepherd. Show notes: Mark Elliott interview, 2014 - BBC Motion Gallery/Getty Images John Randall interview, 1957 - BBC Motion Gallery/Getty Images Sidney Knowles interview - David Jackson-Wills Various materials - West Sussex County Archives

Who ordered Lionel Crabb's final dive? And why? Giles and Sarah investigate the possible role of MI6. Was the CIA also involved? Revelations from a former spy and a royal expert implicate some very important figures in Crabb's disappearance. Who are they? And is this why the affair is still being kept secret? Show notes: The Frogmen, 1949 - BBC Motion Gallery/Getty Images John Le Carre afterword - Ben Macintyre, A Spy Among Friends

Giles and Sarah reveal who - today - is blocking the truth about Lionel Crabb. And why. Ministry of Secrets reaches its dramatic climax as a Royal Navy widow gives her testimony and reveals the sensational, sinister and uncomfortable truth of what really happened to Lionel Crabb.

In this special bonus episode of Cover Up: Ministry of Secrets, join presenter Giles Milton and producer Sarah Peters as they discuss some of their favourite moments from the show, including behind-the-scenes highlights that didn't make it into the final edit.

Cover Up is a series of investigative stories that take us on a journey into a world of subterfuge and secrecy - a world where the truth is concealed under a blanket of lies. From corrupt individuals to clandestine institutions, Cover Up exposes deceit, deception and the abuse of power. Season one uncovers the story of The Ministry of Secrets, one of the great unsolved mysteries of the Cold War. At its heart is a missing person — a wartime hero and international celebrity. But that's just the starting point. It involves the royal family, MI6, the CIA and the KGB. There's conspiracies. And lies. This story is so sensitive, so secret - that the truth is being withheld for 100 years, until 2057. Presenter Giles Milton and producer Sarah Peters are on a quest to find out why…