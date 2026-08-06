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296 episodes
Is ICE CREAM MAN Eli Roth’s most chilling work or does it need more sprinkles? + Taika Waititi08/06/2026 | 1h 16 mins.The Take is now on Patreon: www.patreon.com/kermodeandmayo
Become a Vanguardista or an Ultra Vanguardista to get video episodes of Take Two every week, plus member-only chat rooms, polls and submissions to influence the show, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, the monthly Redactor’s Roundup newsletter, and access to a new fortnightly LIVE show - a raucous, unfiltered lunchtime special with the Good Doctors, new features, and live chat so you can heckle, vote, and have your questions read out in real time.
Mark Kermode assesses Eli Roth’s gory horror Ice Cream Man, about an ice-cream van whose treats turn kids into homicidal monsters. He also reviews French drama Love Me Tender, starring Vicky Krieps as a mother whose divorce and sexuality trigger a brutal custody battle. Staying abroad, Mark then covers The Summer Book, a Tove Jansson adaptation set on a Finnish island, featuring a standout turn from Glenn Close as a grandmother helping a grieving child and her withdrawn father.
And Simon Mayo chats to Taika Waititi on adapting the New Zealand novel Wild Pork and Watercress into the much-loved Hunt for the Wilderpeople as it returns in a 10th anniversary 4K release.
Plus, the Box Office Top Ten jumps back in time to 1976. As does the Laughter Lift for that matter….
You can contact the show by emailing correspondence@kermodeandmayo.com or you can find us on social media, @KermodeandMayo.
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Our Christmas Movie Spectacular is back! It’s in Bristol this year on Sunday 6th December. Don’t miss it!
Here’s the link for tickets:
https://www.fane.co.uk/kermode-and-mayo
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To advertise on this show contact: podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Timecodes:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:11:52 Ice Cream Man review
00:21:32 Box Office Top Ten (1976)
00:33:37 Taika Waititi Interview
00:47:23 Love Me Tender review
00:55:01 Laughter Lift
00:59:52 The Summer Book review
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Has SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY got Mark’s Spidey senses tingling? + ASA BUTTERFIELD07/30/2026 | 1h 26 mins.The Take is now on Patreon: www.patreon.com/kermodeandmayo
Become a Vanguardista or an Ultra Vanguardista to get video episodes of Take Two every week, plus member-only chat rooms, polls and submissions to influence the show, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, the monthly Redactor’s Roundup newsletter, and access to a new fortnightly LIVE show - a raucous, unfiltered lunchtime special with the Good Doctors, new features, and live chat so you can heckle, vote, and have your questions read out in real time.
Spider-Man is swinging back onto cinema screens this weekend in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland’s masked web slinger is anonymous once again, his identity having been wiped from the memories of his fellow New Yorkers - including those once closest to him. Mark reviews this latest Marvel blockbuster, alongside a homegrown British indie that’s generating some serious buzz: Ish. Recalling Kes, The 400 Blows and the Apu trilogy, it’s a vivid coming-of-age debut you won’t want to miss.
Also coming soon on digital is Our Hero Balthazar, a dark satire tackling gun violence and internet culture, starring Asa Butterfield - who is our special guest this week. He plays Solomon, a gun-obsessed would-be school shooter, online-trolling from the Texas trailer he shares with his granny. The film centres around Solomon’s uneasy friendship with Balthazar, a New York rich kid who craves the social cachet of preventing a shooting by befriending its potential perpetrator. Asa joins Mark and Simon to unpack this transformational performance.
Plus the Laughter Lift, more on our inevitable technological overlords in new mini-feature ‘AI Don’t Like That’, and of course lots of top correspondence from you. Cheers!
You can contact the show by emailing correspondence@kermodeandmayo.com or you can find us on social media, @KermodeandMayo.
Our Christmas Movie Spectacular is back! It’s in Bristol this year on Sunday 6th December. Don’t miss it!
Here’s the link for tickets:
https://www.fane.co.uk/kermode-and-mayo
What’s On info:
https://www.deliveryafterdark.com/
https://theatreship.co.uk/#tickets
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A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To advertise on this show contact: podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Timecodes:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:08:29 Ish review
00:16:27 Box Office Top Ten
00:31:22 Asa Butterfield interview
00:46:51 Our Hero, Balthazar review
00:57:48 Laughter Lift
00:59:26 AI don't like that
01:03:32 Spider-Man: Brand New Day review
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The Take is now on Patreon: www.patreon.com/kermodeandmayo
Become a Vanguardista or an Ultra Vanguardista to get video episodes of Take Two every week, plus member-only chat rooms, polls and submissions to influence the show, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, the monthly Redactor’s Roundup newsletter, and access to a new fortnightly LIVE show - a raucous, unfiltered lunchtime special with the Good Doctors, new features, and live chat so you can heckle, vote, and have your questions read out in real time.
We have a very ‘precious’ guest for you this week… yes, it’s Andy Serkis, AKA Gollum himself. The actor, director, and motion capturer extraordinaire chats to Simon about his new film Animal Farm - an animated adaptation of Orwell’s classic story for a young audience. With Seth Rogan putting a comic spin on Orwell’s porky totalitarian Napoleon, and a key new character and third act added, Serkis’ child-friendly version has attracted some ire already - but is it fair? Listen in to find out where Mark stands.
Plus, we’ve got two more reviews of what’s out this week for anyone not going to see The Odyssey. First up, Pinocchio Unstrung - the latest in Twisted Childhood’s series of slasher-fied, copyright free children’s classics. Then there’s Ask E. Jean, a powerful doc about American columnist E. Jean Carroll, who took on Trump in the courts and won. Plus, the Laughter Lift as usual, and we’re also debuting a technophobic new feature ‘AI don’t like that’ - a home for the ever-increasing correspondence about the terrifying ascendency of our future AI overlords.
You can contact the show by emailing correspondence@kermodeandmayo.com or you can find us on social media, @KermodeandMayo.
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A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To advertise on this show contact: podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Timecodes:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:09:04 Pinocchio Unstrung review
00:15:49 Box Office Top Ten
00:31:00 Andy Serkis interview
00:48:20 Animal Farm review
01:02:58 Laughter Lift
01:09:01 Ask E. Jean review
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The Take is now on Patreon: www.patreon.com/kermodeandmayo
Become a Vanguardista or an Ultra Vanguardista to get video episodes of Take Two every week, plus member-only chat rooms, polls and submissions to influence the show, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, the monthly Redactor’s Roundup newsletter, and access to a new fortnightly LIVE show - a raucous, unfiltered lunchtime special with the Good Doctors, new features, and live chat so you can heckle, vote, and have your questions read out in real time.
The time is upon us for the biggest and most epic cinematic event of the year: Sir Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey is finally hitting the (very) big screen—shot on IMAX film, no less. With Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and a smattering of other screen superstars including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya in the cast, it’s the cinematic event we’ve all been waiting for. Not to mention Samantha Morton who, as you’ll hear, might just steal the show… Strap in for a bumper review from Mark and Ben—plus of course Simon’s interview with director Sir Christopher Nolan himself. He tells us all about his decades long journey with this ancient story, bringing myth to life, and wrestling with the gods in this massive movie.
Synthetic Sincerity is our second film up for review—a docufiction curio about a filmmaker’s deal with an AI company that hovers somewhere between fiction and reality. Plus, Mark and Ben will run down the box office top 10, witter around your excellent correspondence, and subject us all to the Laughter Lift again—although we can blame/credit (delete as applicable) you guys for some of the jokes this time. Thanks as always for being part of the Witterverse!
You can contact the show by emailing correspondence@kermodeandmayo.com or you can find us on social media, @KermodeandMayo.
EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/take Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To advertise on this show contact: podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Our Christmas Movie Spectacular is back! It’s in Bristol this year on Sunday 6th December. Don’t miss it!
Here’s the link for tickets:
https://www.fane.co.uk/kermode-and-mayo
Timecodes:
00:06:52 Synthetic Sincerity review
00:22:51 Box Office 10
00:40:02 Sir Christopher Nolan interview
00:56:09 The Odyssey review
01:19:19 Laughter Lift--
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The Take is now on Patreon: www.patreon.com/kermodeandmayo
Become a Vanguardista or an Ultra Vanguardista to get video episodes of Take Two every week, plus member-only chat rooms, polls and submissions to influence the show, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, the monthly Redactor’s Roundup newsletter, and access to a new fortnightly LIVE show—a raucous, unfiltered lunchtime special with the Good Doctors, new features, and live chat so you can heckle, vote, and have your questions read out in real time.
Disney animated smash Moana is getting the live action treatment this week—and our guest is director Thomas Kail, who previously helmed both the screen and stage versions of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton and In The Heights too. He talks to Simon about their longstanding collaboration, the whole island of creatives it took to make this movie, and discovering the perfect Moana from thousands of auditionees in Catherine Laga’aia. Plus Mark reviews it—will he be charmed, or is this one live action remake too far?
Also on the review slate this week we’ve got Rosebush Pruning, a twisted indie family drama featuring all the bodily fluids, and Evil Dead Burn—the latest in the super-influential zombie series. Is the franchise unkillable, or a dead man walking? Don’t miss Mark’s verdict.
All that plus the box office top 10, the weekly trial of the Laughter Lift (sorry), and of course plenty of correspondence from you lot. Keep it coming!
You can contact the show by emailing correspondence@kermodeandmayo.com or you can find us on social media, @KermodeandMayo.
EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/take Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To advertise on this show contact: podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Our Christmas Movie Spectacular is back! It’s in Bristol this year on Sunday 6th December. Don’t miss it!
Here’s the link for tickets:
https://www.fane.co.uk/kermode-and-mayo
WHAT’S ON:
Dr. Jazz and the Cheshire Cats Swingin’ At The Movies:
https://stockportplaza.co.uk/whats-on/dr-jazz-and-the-cheshire-cats/
The Labours of Hercule: Poirot Double Bill:
https://www.picturehouses.com/movie-details/022/HO00017996/the-labours-of-hercule-poirot-double-bill?filter=
Timecodes:
00:10:46 Rosebush Pruning
00:19:41 Box Office Top Ten
00:36:16 Thomas Kail interview
00:51:47 Moana review
01:01:36 Laughter Lift
01:04:10 Evil Dead Burn
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Kermode & Mayo’s Take
Essential film reviews, TV reviews, and all conversations around movie and non-movie related stuff brought to you by Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo. Plus a whole bunch of recommendations to watch in cinemas, on all streaming services and on physical media. Want more Kermode & Mayo? Subscribe to Kermode & Mayo’s Extra Takes to get ad-free listening plus access to our subscriber-exclusive show, TAKE TWO, with new episodes every Friday. Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or at extratakes.com to get access on your preferred podcast platform. There's more to discover at kermodeandmayo.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices . EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/take Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
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