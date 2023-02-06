The new home of Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo. They’re back, and it’s bigger, and better and larger-er and more-er.
Film reviews, TV reviews, and all your conver... More
Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Lucy Boynton, Chevalier, Medusa Deluxe & Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Violin-offs. A fresh interpretation of Marie Antoinette. Simon Mayo, a fashionista? This week’s episode features an interview with actors Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lucy Boynton about their new biographical period drama, 'Chevalier’.
Mark reviews ‘Medusa Deluxe’, a murder mystery set in a high-stakes hairdressing competition; ‘Chevalier’, an upcoming biographical drama based on the true story of Black composer Joseph Bologne, the son of an enslaved Senegalese woman and a French plantation owner, who rose to great heights in 18th Century French society; and 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', the latest installment of the Hasbro toy franchise, which sees a new faction of Transformers join the Autobots as allies in the battle for earth.
10:05 Medusa Deluxe Review
23:14 Box Office Top 10
34:11 Interview with Lucy Boynton +
52:34 Chevalier Review
57:36 Laughter lift
01:08:29 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Review
6/9/2023
1:22:01
Reality, Rob Savage, The Boogeyman, Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse
Simon interviews director Rob Savage about his latest release, 'The Boogeyman’.
Mark reviews, ‘Reality’ - which depicts the unauthorized release of government intelligence to the media about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.‘The Boogeyman’ - an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by Rob Savage about an entity that enters a family’s house and preys on their recent bereavement; 'Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse' the superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales meeting a team of protective Spider-People.
Reality Review: 00:09:35
Box Office Top 10: 00:21:30
Rob Savage Interview: 00:32:50
The Boogeyman Review: 00:48:31
Laughter Lift: 00:56:59
Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse Review: 01:01:01
What’s On: 01:08:24
6/2/2023
1:19:28
Master Gardener, Hypnotic, The Gallows Pole, Shane Meadows + Sophie McShera
In this special live version of the show from Union Chapel in Islington, Mark reviews, ‘Master Gardener’ - a film which follows a horticulturist devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager; ‘Hypnotic’ which sees a detective investigating a mystery involving his missing daughter, and a secret government program; ‘The Gallows Pole’ – which recounts the true story of a gang of land-workers in Yorkshire in the late 18th century, who embezzle the Crown.
We also speak to Shane Meadows + Sophie McShera, the director and star of ‘The Gallows Pole’.
Master Gardener Review: 06:36
Box Office Top 10: 12:03
Hypnotic Review: 27:43
Shane Meadows + Sophie McShera Interview: 34:00
The Gallows Pole Review: 50:44
5/26/2023
59:19
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, Fast X, Beau Is Afraid, Louis Leterrier
Mark reviews, ‘Fast X’ - Dom Toretto and his family are back again to confront the most lethal opponent that they've ever faced; ‘Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret’ - a film exploring eleven-year-old Margaret’s entry into life, friendship and adolescence; ‘Beau Is Afraid’ - sometimes the greatest adventures come from one’s darkest fears. From Ari Aster, director of Hereditary and Midsommar.
We also speak with Director Louis Leterrier from the Fast X franchise about XYZ
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret Review
Box Office Top 10
Fast X Review
Laughter Lift
Beau Is Afraid Review
What’s On
5/19/2023
1:24:46
Plan 75, Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, Book Club: The Next Chapter, Summer Preview
Mark and Simon look ahead to what to look out for this summer! Mark reviews ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ – the sequel of four best friends who take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had; ‘Still: A Michael J Fox Movie’ - follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails with Parkinson’s Disease; ‘Plan 75’ - follows the Japanese government's program to encourage older people to be euthanized to rejuvenate an aging society.
Time Codes (relevant only when you are part of the Vanguard):
14:40 Plan 75 Review
24:20 Box Office Top 10
40:57 Summer Preview
50:04Still: A Michael J Fox Movie Review
59:18 Laughter Lift
01:04:42 Book Club: The Next Chapter Review
01:11:49 What’s On
