Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmThe Important Cinema Club
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Important Cinema Club
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Important Cinema Club

Justin Decloux and Will Sloan
TV & Film
The Important Cinema Club
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 477
  • #429 - The Undiscovered Depths of V-Cinema
    We discuss Japan's V-Cinema, a term created by Toei to indicate a film was direct to video, that morphed into the blanket label used for anything that didn't have a theatrical release ub Japan. They've got violence! Sex! Young Filmmakers getting their start! Old Veterans Making a Buck! V-Cinema has it all and we talk about it's undiscovered depths on this new episode. Check out Tom Mes' important articles on V-Cinema starting here: http://www.midnighteye.com/features/the-v-cinema-notebook-part-1/ Send us stuff like zines, movie related books, physical media or memorabilia c/o Justin Decloux, Unit 1010, 3230 Yonge St, Toronto, ON, M4N 3P6, Canada Join the Patreon now for an exclusive episode every week, access to our entire Patreon Episode back catalogue, your name read out on the next episode, and the friendly Discord chat: patreon.com/theimportantcinemaclub Subscribe, Review and Rate Us on Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-…ub/id1067435576 Follow the Podcast: twitter.com/ImprtCinemaClub Follow Will: twitter.com/WillSloanESQ Follow Justin: twitter.com/DeclouxJ Check out Justin's other podcasts, THE BAY STREET VIDEO PODCAST (@thebaystreetvideopodcast), THE VERY FINE COMIC BOOK PODCAST (www.theveryfinecomicbookpodcast.com) and NO SUCH THING AS A BAD MOVIE (@nosuchthingasabadmovie), as Will's MICHAEL AND US (@michael-and-us).
    --------  
    1:03:56
  • #428 - Jacques Rivette: The Bad Boy of the French New Wave
    We discuss the work of Jacques Rivette, one of the core French New Wave Directors, and his films PARIS BELONGS TO US, CELINE AND JULIE GO BOATING, LA BELLE NOISEUSE, and VA SAVOIR. Send us stuff like zines, movie related books, physical media or memorabilia c/o Justin Decloux, Unit 1010, 3230 Yonge St, Toronto, ON, M4N 3P6, Canada Join the Patreon now for an exclusive episode every week, access to our entire Patreon Episode back catalogue, your name read out on the next episode, and the friendly Discord chat: patreon.com/theimportantcinemaclub Subscribe, Review and Rate Us on Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-…ub/id1067435576 Follow the Podcast: twitter.com/ImprtCinemaClub Follow Will: twitter.com/WillSloanESQ Follow Justin: twitter.com/DeclouxJ Check out Justin's other podcasts, THE BAY STREET VIDEO PODCAST (@thebaystreetvideopodcast), THE VERY FINE COMIC BOOK PODCAST (www.theveryfinecomicbookpodcast.com) and NO SUCH THING AS A BAD MOVIE (@nosuchthingasabadmovie), as Will's MICHAEL AND US (@michael-and-us).
    --------  
    1:08:17
  • #427 - Old Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau Were Huge Comedy Stars in The 90s
    We discuss the work Jack Lemmon and Walter Mathau did together: GRUMPY OLD MEN, THE ODD COUPLE 2, THE FRONT PAGE, BUDDY BUDDY. Send us stuff like zines, movie related books, physical media or memorabilia c/o Justin Decloux, Unit 1010, 3230 Yonge St, Toronto, ON, M4N 3P6, Canada Join the Patreon now for an exclusive episode every week, access to our entire Patreon Episode back catalogue, your name read out on the next episode, and the friendly Discord chat: patreon.com/theimportantcinemaclub Subscribe, Review and Rate Us on Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-…ub/id1067435576 Follow the Podcast: twitter.com/ImprtCinemaClub Follow Will: twitter.com/WillSloanESQ Follow Justin: twitter.com/DeclouxJ Check out Justin's other podcasts, THE BAY STREET VIDEO PODCAST (@thebaystreetvideopodcast), THE VERY FINE COMIC BOOK PODCAST (www.theveryfinecomicbookpodcast.com) and NO SUCH THING AS A BAD MOVIE (@nosuchthingasabadmovie), as Will's MICHAEL AND US (@michael-and-us).
    --------  
    1:15:54
  • #426 - Martha Coolidge is Totally Radical
    We discuss the work of Writer/Director Martha Cooldige and her work on NOT A PRETTY PICTURE, VALLEY GIRL and REAL GENIUS. Send us stuff like zines, movie related books, physical media or memorabilia c/o Justin Decloux, Unit 1010, 3230 Yonge St, Toronto, ON, M4N 3P6, Canada Join the Patreon now for an exclusive episode every week, access to our entire Patreon Episode back catalogue, your name read out on the next episode, and the friendly Discord chat: patreon.com/theimportantcinemaclub Subscribe, Review and Rate Us on Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-…ub/id1067435576 Follow the Podcast: twitter.com/ImprtCinemaClub Follow Will: twitter.com/WillSloanESQ Follow Justin: twitter.com/DeclouxJ Check out Justin's other podcasts, THE BAY STREET VIDEO PODCAST (@thebaystreetvideopodcast), THE VERY FINE COMIC BOOK PODCAST (www.theveryfinecomicbookpodcast.com) and NO SUCH THING AS A BAD MOVIE (@nosuchthingasabadmovie), as Will's MICHAEL AND US (@michael-and-us).
    --------  
    1:13:30
  • #425 - Are You Ready To Laugh?: Stand Up Comedy At The Movies
    We discuss Eddie Murphy's RAW, MONTY PYTON AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, Andrew Dice Clay's DICE RULES and Robin William's LIVE ON BROADWAY. Send us stuff like zines, movie related books, physical media or memorabilia c/o Justin Decloux, Unit 1010, 3230 Yonge St, Toronto, ON, M4N 3P6, Canada Join the Patreon now for an exclusive episode every week, access to our entire Patreon Episode back catalogue, your name read out on the next episode, and the friendly Discord chat: patreon.com/theimportantcinemaclub Subscribe, Review and Rate Us on Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-…ub/id1067435576 Follow the Podcast: twitter.com/ImprtCinemaClub Follow Will: twitter.com/WillSloanESQ Follow Justin: twitter.com/DeclouxJ Check out Justin's other podcasts, THE BAY STREET VIDEO PODCAST (@thebaystreetvideopodcast), THE VERY FINE COMIC BOOK PODCAST (www.theveryfinecomicbookpodcast.com) and NO SUCH THING AS A BAD MOVIE (@nosuchthingasabadmovie), as Will's MICHAEL AND US (@michael-and-us).
    --------  
    1:21:45

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About The Important Cinema Club

A podcast on high film art, entertaining film trash, and everything film in between. Subscribe to the Patreon for new premium episode every week. https://www.patreon.com/theimportantcinemaclub
Podcast website
TV & Film

Listen to The Important Cinema Club, Pop Culture Happy Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/9/2025 - 9:58:46 PM