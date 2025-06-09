#428 - Jacques Rivette: The Bad Boy of the French New Wave
We discuss the work of Jacques Rivette, one of the core French New Wave Directors, and his films PARIS BELONGS TO US, CELINE AND JULIE GO BOATING, LA BELLE NOISEUSE, and VA SAVOIR.
