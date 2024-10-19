Teddi’s Affair, Tyson’s Wardrobe Malfunction, and The Art of Sugar Babying

Ace Fanning and Ana Quincoces welcome TMZ alum and Hollywood Raw host Dax Holt to the bench for a judgment-packed episode. Together, they tackle: Teddi Mellencamp's not so alleged affair—is she guilty of withholding her best storyline yet? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Bierman drama overload—Dax petitions to evict them from his timeline. Lisa Barlow's first-class meltdown. Mike Tyson's wardrobe. malfunction Plus, Dax gets raw while name dropping and spilling insider tea. Ana delivers unsolicited advice on sugar babying and ass play, while Ace questions his life choices. Reality Court: all judgment, no evidence, and just enough shade to leave you guilty of laughing.