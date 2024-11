You Might Also Like: The Sarah Fraser Show

Introducing INTERVIEW: Rachel Leviss’ Publicist Juliette Harris. Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 | Sarah Fraser from The Sarah Fraser Show.Follow the show: The Sarah Fraser Show In this episode, I had the pleasure of hosting Juliet Harris, a renowned Hollywood PR manager known for her work with stars like Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, and most notably, Rachel Leviss from "Vanderpump Rules." Juliet shared insights into her work with Rachel, including is Rachel returning to VPR S12? We delved into the "Scandaval" affair, discussing the public's harsh reaction and Juliet's belief that the show's producers may have manipulated the situation for ratings. Additionally, we explored the ongoing "Reality Reckoning" movement, is it still happening and how Tom Sandoval lied about an update with the revenge porn case.Timestamps:00:00:00 - Introduction and Guest Introduction00:11:03 - Juliet's Belief in the Manufactured Scandal00:24:36 - Rumors About Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules00:31:30 - The Decision to Do Bethany's Podcast00:33:46 - The Reality Reckoning Movement00:38:01 - The Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Tom and ArianaShow is sponsored by:Amazfit.com/tsfs a wearable band to help you focus on health and wellness that looks sexy and cute! Get 15% OFF when you use code TSFSHoney Play Box adult toys for everyone! Use code TSFS for 20% OFF your order Horizonfibroids.com get rid of those nasty fibroidsLumen.me/tsfs use the link to get 15% OFF! Lumen is the world’s first handheld metabolic coach. Measure your metabolism, burn more fat, stay healthy.Nutrafol.com use code TSFS for FREE shipping and $10 off your subscriptionOneskin.co use code TSFS for 15% OFF your fabulous orderQuince.com/tsfs for FREE shipping on your order and 365 day returnsFollow me on Instagram/Tiktok: @thesarahfrasershow ***Visit our Sub-Reddit: reddit.com/r/thesarahfrasershow for ALL things The Sarah Fraser Show!!!*****Check out some of my FAVORITE things on Amazon Marketplace - especially if you're looking to get geared-up to start your own Podcast!!!**https://www.amazon.com/shop/thesarahfrasershow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is an independent podcast episode not affiliated with, endorsed by, or produced in conjunction with the host podcast feed or any of its media entities. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the creators and guests. For any concerns, please reach out to [email protected]