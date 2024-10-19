Teddi’s Affair, Tyson’s Wardrobe Malfunction, and The Art of Sugar Babying
Ace Fanning and Ana Quincoces welcome TMZ alum and Hollywood Raw host Dax Holt to the bench for a judgment-packed episode. Together, they tackle: Teddi Mellencamp’s not so alleged affair—is she guilty of withholding her best storyline yet? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Bierman drama overload—Dax petitions to evict them from his timeline. Lisa Barlow’s first-class meltdown. Mike Tyson’s wardrobe. malfunction
Plus, Dax gets raw while name dropping and spilling insider tea. Ana delivers unsolicited advice on sugar babying and ass play, while Ace questions his life choices. Reality Court: all judgment, no evidence, and just enough shade to leave you guilty of laughing.
Reality Court is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/RealityCourt and get on your way to being your best self.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:56
You Might Also Like: The Sarah Fraser Show
Introducing INTERVIEW: Rachel Leviss’ Publicist Juliette Harris. Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 | Sarah Fraser from The Sarah Fraser Show.Follow the show: The Sarah Fraser Show
In this episode, I had the pleasure of hosting Juliet Harris, a renowned Hollywood PR manager known for her work with stars like Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, and most notably, Rachel Leviss from "Vanderpump Rules." Juliet shared insights into her work with Rachel, including is Rachel returning to VPR S12? We delved into the "Scandaval" affair, discussing the public's harsh reaction and Juliet's belief that the show's producers may have manipulated the situation for ratings. Additionally, we explored the ongoing "Reality Reckoning" movement, is it still happening and how Tom Sandoval lied about an update with the revenge porn case.Timestamps:00:00:00 - Introduction and Guest Introduction00:11:03 - Juliet's Belief in the Manufactured Scandal00:24:36 - Rumors About Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules00:31:30 - The Decision to Do Bethany's Podcast00:33:46 - The Reality Reckoning Movement00:38:01 - The Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Tom and ArianaShow is sponsored by:Amazfit.com/tsfs a wearable band to help you focus on health and wellness that looks sexy and cute! Get 15% OFF when you use code TSFSHoney Play Box adult toys for everyone! Use code TSFS for 20% OFF your order Horizonfibroids.com get rid of those nasty fibroidsLumen.me/tsfs use the link to get 15% OFF! Lumen is the world’s first handheld metabolic coach. Measure your metabolism, burn more fat, stay healthy.Nutrafol.com use code TSFS for FREE shipping and $10 off your subscriptionOneskin.co use code TSFS for 15% OFF your fabulous orderQuince.com/tsfs for FREE shipping on your order and 365 day returnsFollow me on Instagram/Tiktok: @thesarahfrasershow ***Visit our Sub-Reddit: reddit.com/r/thesarahfrasershow for ALL things The Sarah Fraser Show!!!*****Check out some of my FAVORITE things on Amazon Marketplace - especially if you're looking to get geared-up to start your own Podcast!!!**https://www.amazon.com/shop/thesarahfrasershow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is an independent podcast episode not affiliated with, endorsed by, or produced in conjunction with the host podcast feed or any of its media entities. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the creators and guests. For any concerns, please reach out to [email protected].
--------
Kate Casey Presides over some of Bravo’s Juiciest Drama
Things get heated in the Reality Court as Ace and Ana tackle the wildest gossip and drama across the Bravo universe. Special guest Kate Casey joins the courtroom, bringing her razor-sharp insights on reality TV’s most iconic characters and storylines. Together, they dive into JT’s shocking departure from Southern Charm, debate if OC’s Emily and Heather went too hard on a newbie, and spill the tea on Bravo’s ‘pause’ strategy for canceled shows. Will the verdict be ‘guilty’ or ‘innocent’ on the latest controversies? Tune in to find out!
Reality Court is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/RealityCourt and get on your way to being your best self.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:04:32
Jennifer Aydin on Teddi's Split, Vicki's Bravo Bombshell, and Marysol's Misfire
In this episode of Reality Court, Ana, Ace, and RHONJ’s fabulous and hilarious Jennifer Aydin come together to adjudicate the hottest scandals in reality TV. From Teddi Mellencamp’s sudden divorce to producer’s emotional manipulation of Vicky Gunvalson, the trio dives deep. They break down Tamra Judge’s messiness and dissect Marysol Patton’s shady dig at Nicole Martin—a move that spectacularly backfired. Packed with drama, revelations, and unfiltered opinions, this episode is a must-listen for every reality TV fan!
Reality Court is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/RealityCourt and get on your way to being your best self.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:09:56
Deadbeat Dad Kody’s Tacky McMansion, Unhinged Bethenny, Brandi’s Shocking Caroline Claims, Amber vs. Beyoncé, and Carole & Andy’s Reunion!
In this laugh-out-loud episode of Reality Court, Ace Fanning, Ana Quincoces, and special guest Christian Gray Snow bring the heat to the Bravo courtroom. From Ana’s accidental ‘anonymous’ ruling to Ace’s passionate rants about Sister Wives and Bravo betrayals, it’s non-stop shade and sass. We rule on everything from Chappell Roan’s red carpet diva behavior to Kody Brown’s questionable spending spree, and of course, we couldn’t forget Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Reality Reckoning.’ Is Heather Gay guilty of losing her Housewives crown? Will Beyoncé come after us for daring to discuss the Amber Rose debacle? Court is in session, and the verdicts are as unpredictable as Ana’s commentary. Don’t miss it!
Reality Court is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at BetterHelp.com/RealityCourt and get on your way to being your best self.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
On Reality Court, Ace Fanning and Ana Quincoces tackle the wildest, weirdest and most jaw dropping stories from all your favorite reality TV shows. From epic meltdowns to outrageous feuds, they’ll lay down the law and give their verdicts. But the final decision? Well that’s up to you. Join us every Tuesday as Ace, Ana, and a special guest get judgy with it—because let’s be real, we all love the tea on reality TV!
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Listen to Reality Court, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app