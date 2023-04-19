Kempire Radio has a long history of music and entertainment. We have interviewed some of the best from Brandy to TV Icon, Oprah Winfrey. We took a brief hiatus ... More
The London Invasion [Ep 111] | THE KEMPIRE
It's been a minute but let's catch up on my London trip, Wendy Williams, NeNe Leakes and more pop culture news.
KEMPIRE MERCH: http://hausofkempire.com
NEW WEBSITE: http://thekempire.com
KEMPIRE SHORTS: http://youtube.com/@kempireshorts
Watch the video version here: http://youtube.com/kempireradio
E-mail Your Questions: [email protected]
Affiliate Link:
WaterPik: https://amzn.to/3Lyadj4
Get Quip: getquip.com/rf?referral_code=wj47h2q8
[PAID SPONSOR]
Get a special message for a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. Request me on CAMEO: v.cameo.com/6yVuuzJxqgb
Join Our Mailing List: mailchi.mp/bc73f659c01a/thekempireclub
***Be sure to Rate & Review Kempire Radio on your favorite podcast platform.***
Subscribe to the Kempire Daily YouTube channel for a daily dose of THE KEMPIRE: youtube.com/kempiredaily
ADs:
Purchase your Kempire Radio Merchandise here: http://hausofkempire.com
Support our network to keep this quality entertainment going. Become a patron: www.patreon.com/kempireradio
Follow our host on his social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheKempire
Twitter: twitter.com/thekempire
IG: instagram.com/thekempire
TikTok: tiktok.com/@thekempire
Follow Kempire Radio:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KempireRadioNetwork
Twitter: twitter.com/kempireradio
IG: instagram.com/kempireradio
TikTok: tiktok.com/@kempireradio
📌Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
📌Disclaimer: All TOPICS are for ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY! None of the information presented in this audio should be taken as FACT and everything is ALLEGED.
6/17/2023
49:30
Be Fearless... Tina Turner [Ep 110] | THE KEMPIRE {Note}
This Kempire Note is for the fearless and iconic Tina Turner.
5/26/2023
13:55
Throwback: Brian McKnight Interview [Ep 109] | THE KEMPIRE
Here is a throwback conversation that I had with singer, Brian McKnight. He would later complain to his publicist about the interview.
4/30/2023
25:42
Who Got BEEF?! [Ep 108] | THE KEMPIRE
Let's cover some of the biggest BEEFS of the week including the Netflix series, BEEF, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Twitter Blue and more.
4/24/2023
45:12
GO HOME ROGER! [Ep 107] | THE KEMPIRE
We are back! Marques Houston is under fire after his recent statement on his marriage to a much younger woman. Plus discuss Chloe Bailey's backlash, Love Is Blind, Erika Jayne and more Hot Topics.
Kempire Radio has a long history of music and entertainment. We have interviewed some of the best from Brandy to TV Icon, Oprah Winfrey. We took a brief hiatus but we are excited about returning to your airwaves with a new perspective.