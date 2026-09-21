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KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE

KEMPIRE RADIO NETWORK
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KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE
Latest episode

1051 episodes

  • KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE

    Nene Leakes' Future with Bravo, New Real Housewives City & More Tarot Reading with Femme Tarot + Is Ed Sheeran's Career Over?

    09/21/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    Sponsored by Vinted — Give your clothes a second life with Vinted, a secondhand marketplace app. Download the Vinted app for free — no seller fees, so you keep everything you earn. #ad
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    Sponsor: Factor Meals
    Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026. 
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    Sponsor: DraftKings Casino
    Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code KEMPIRE.
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    🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
    📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join  
    🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
    To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
    For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
    💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
    Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
    For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
  • KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE

    RHOSLC: The Cast Rally Around Mary Cosby After Son's Death + Chosen Family Recap

    09/18/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
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    Sponsor: Ro
    This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Sponsor: Factor Meals
    Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026. 
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Sponsor: Bask & Lather
    Go to https://baskandlatherco.com and use code KEMPIRE for 20% off.
    🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
    📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join  
    🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
    To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
    For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
    💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
    Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
    For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
  • KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE

    RHONY: Carole's Back for Carolyn Bessette Summer + Much Ado About Brunching Recap

    09/17/2026 | 1h
    Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Sponsor: Ro
    This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
    📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join  
    🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
    To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
    For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
    💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
    Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
    For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
  • KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE

    TUESDAY TAKEOVER: Ed Sheeran SPEAKS OUT, Tyler Perry Won't Get Married, Gizelle Spills on Cast Photo + RHUGT S5 Recap

    09/16/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Sponsor: Ro
    This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Sponsor: Factor Meals
    Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026. 
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
    📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join  
    🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
    To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
    For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
    💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
    Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
    For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
  • KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE

    HOT TOPICS: Ed Sheeran DROPS Macklemore, Jasmine Crockett Backlash & Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death

    09/15/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Sponsor: Ro
    This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    Sponsor: Factor Meals
    Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026. 
    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
    🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
    📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join  
    🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
    To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
    For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
    💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
    Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
    For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
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About KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE
The KEMPIRE Podcast Smart. Funny. Culturally indispensable. The KEMPIRE Podcast is where pop culture gets the commentary it deserves. Hosted by KEMPIRE — the KING of Pop Culture — each episode brings razor-sharp takes on the stories dominating entertainment: Bravo and Housewives drama, celebrity news, viral moments, and exclusive interviews with icons like Brandy and Oprah Winfrey. If the culture is moving, KEMPIRE is already ahead of it. Subscribe for: Pop culture commentary · Reality TV recaps · Celebrity interviews · Breaking entertainment news
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