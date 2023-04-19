Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kempire Radio

Kempire Radio

Kempire Radio has a long history of music and entertainment. We have interviewed some of the best from Brandy to TV Icon, Oprah Winfrey. We took a brief hiatus ... More
  • The London Invasion [Ep 111] | THE KEMPIRE
    It's been a minute but let's catch up on my London trip, Wendy Williams, NeNe Leakes and more pop culture news.
    6/17/2023
    49:30
  • Be Fearless... Tina Turner [Ep 110] | THE KEMPIRE {Note}
    This Kempire Note is for the fearless and iconic Tina Turner.
    5/26/2023
    13:55
  • Throwback: Brian McKnight Interview [Ep 109] | THE KEMPIRE
    Here is a throwback conversation that I had with singer, Brian McKnight. He would later complain to his publicist about the interview.
    4/30/2023
    25:42
  • Who Got BEEF?! [Ep 108] | THE KEMPIRE
    Let's cover some of the biggest BEEFS of the week including the Netflix series, BEEF, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Twitter Blue and more.
    4/24/2023
    45:12
  • GO HOME ROGER! [Ep 107] | THE KEMPIRE
    We are back! Marques Houston is under fire after his recent statement on his marriage to a much younger woman. Plus discuss Chloe Bailey's backlash, Love Is Blind, Erika Jayne and more Hot Topics.
    4/19/2023
    54:44

About Kempire Radio

Kempire Radio has a long history of music and entertainment. We have interviewed some of the best from Brandy to TV Icon, Oprah Winfrey. We took a brief hiatus but we are excited about returning to your airwaves with a new perspective.
