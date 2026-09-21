Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1051 episodes
Nene Leakes' Future with Bravo, New Real Housewives City & More Tarot Reading with Femme Tarot + Is Ed Sheeran's Career Over?09/21/2026 | 2h 4 mins.Sponsored by Vinted — Give your clothes a second life with Vinted, a secondhand marketplace app. Download the Vinted app for free — no seller fees, so you keep everything you earn. #ad
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Factor Meals
Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: DraftKings Casino
Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code KEMPIRE.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join
🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
RHOSLC: The Cast Rally Around Mary Cosby After Son's Death + Chosen Family Recap09/18/2026 | 2h 5 mins.Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Ro
This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Factor Meals
Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Bask & Lather
Go to https://baskandlatherco.com and use code KEMPIRE for 20% off.
🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join
🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
- Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Ro
This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join
🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
TUESDAY TAKEOVER: Ed Sheeran SPEAKS OUT, Tyler Perry Won't Get Married, Gizelle Spills on Cast Photo + RHUGT S5 Recap09/16/2026 | 1h 33 mins.Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Ro
This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Factor Meals
Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join
🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
HOT TOPICS: Ed Sheeran DROPS Macklemore, Jasmine Crockett Backlash & Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death09/15/2026 | 1h 35 mins.Sponsored by myfitnesspal — get 15% off Premium at http://podcasts.myfitnesspal.com with code KEMPIRE (all caps). That's about 19¢ a day for what feels like a nutritionist in your pocket.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Ro
This episode is sponsored by Ro. See if you qualify for more affordable GLP-1 treatment at http://RO.CO/kempire. For side effects of GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, go to ro.co/safety.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Sponsor: Factor Meals
Ready to eat real? Head to http://factormeals.com/kempire50off and use code kempire50off for 50% off, plus 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year. While supplies last, ends 10/31/2026.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎙 KEMPIRE: King of Pop Culture — new episodes wherever you listen.
📩 Join the Inner Circle: https://thekempire.com/join
🛍 Shop: https://hausofkempire.com
To advertise on the show: sales@advertisecast.com or https://advertising.libsyn.com/Kempire
For everything KEMPIRE: thekempire.com | Merch: hausofkempire.com | Mailing List: thekempire.com/join
💲 Support the show: Cash App $TheKempire | Venmo: TheKempire | PayPal: paypal.me/TheKempire
Join Club KEMPIRE on Apple Podcasts for members-only episodes.
For entertainment purposes only. All topics and statements are alleged. Opinions expressed by callers do not represent the views of KEMPIRE, The Kempire LLC, or our sponsors. This show may contain commentary protected under fair use (17 U.S.C. § 107).
More After Shows podcasts
- Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie BrownsteinAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Reality Gays with Mattie and PoodleAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- How We Made Your MotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Pink Shade: Reality TV with MPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Reality Life with Kate CaseyAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, True Crime
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- RHAP: We Know SurvivorAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!After Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- Reality Steve PodcastAfter Shows, TV & Film
Trending After Shows podcasts
About KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE
The KEMPIRE Podcast Smart. Funny. Culturally indispensable. The KEMPIRE Podcast is where pop culture gets the commentary it deserves. Hosted by KEMPIRE — the KING of Pop Culture — each episode brings razor-sharp takes on the stories dominating entertainment: Bravo and Housewives drama, celebrity news, viral moments, and exclusive interviews with icons like Brandy and Oprah Winfrey. If the culture is moving, KEMPIRE is already ahead of it. Subscribe for: Pop culture commentary · Reality TV recaps · Celebrity interviews · Breaking entertainment newsPodcast website
Listen to KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE, Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
KEMPIRE: KING OF POP CULTURE
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.