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Vanderpump Rules Party

Vanderpump Rules Party
ComedyPersonal Journals
Vanderpump Rules Party
Latest episode

514 episodes

  • Vanderpump Rules Party

    Jax Barks Back, Lala Cries over Scheana and House of Stassi Finale!

    08/06/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    We get into Jax's statement back to Brittany's interview, then discuss his TMZ interview who "happen" to catch him outside the gym. We talk about extra Valley reunion details like Lala crying over Scheana and then complete our podcast series on the House of Stassi finale - which is EXPLOSIVE!

    Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.

    Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!

    Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR


    For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty

    This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:

    Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
    Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
    Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
  • Vanderpump Rules Party

    EMERGENCY PODCAST on Brittany Interview & Valley Reunion!

    08/06/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    We are coming to you fresh off of reading and watching the Brittany interview with People on the Jax and LoriK situation. Brittany lays it all out there acknowledging the real betrayal here was from LoriK (who cares about Jax, Jax will Jax) and feels they may have been trying to sabotage her. This interview is so juicy and we dissect it all! Then we get into The Valley Reunion part 1 where Lacy and Michelle get heated, Schwartz curls up into a ball, and Zack still has no fridge!
    Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!
    Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.

    Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR



    For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty

    This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:

    Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
    Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
    Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
  • Vanderpump Rules Party

    House of Stassi Episodes 5 & 6

    08/05/2026 | 58 mins.
    We get into episodes 5 and 6 of House of Stassi where marital tensions rise between Stassi and Beau, Stassi's mother enters the chat, Katie and Kristina hash out their beef and Taylor chooses stardom over motherhood.
    Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR
    Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!

    Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.

    For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty

    This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:

    Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
    Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
    Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
  • Vanderpump Rules Party

    McBee Wedding, The Jax Ban, Valley reunion, and a Tiny Penis

    08/05/2026 | 56 mins.
    We get into the latest headlines about Fox retracting their offer for Jax to be on Special Forces, Jax's claims that Brittany was never friends with LoriK, Sandoval and his little buddy reveal tiny penis revelation, Janet and Lala on Jeff Lewis and some Valley reunion preview talk. Then, we get into the latest McBee Dynasty episode Viva Las Vegas for a fun and light episode!
    Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!
    Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR

    Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.

    For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty

    This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:

    Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
    Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
    Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
  • Vanderpump Rules Party

    House of Stassi 3 & 4

    08/03/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    We get into House of Stassi episodes 3 & 4 with dinner parties from hell, judgements, confrontations, salacious rumors, resentments, entitlements, arguments, and pettiness all round out episodes 3 & 4 for our viewing pleasure!
    Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.

    Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR

    Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!

    For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty

    This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:

    Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
    Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
    Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
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About Vanderpump Rules Party
Welcome to Vanderpump Rules Party hosted by Hollie Bohorquez and Sarah! Come talk all things #PumpRules!!! This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
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