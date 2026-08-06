We are coming to you fresh off of reading and watching the Brittany interview with People on the Jax and LoriK situation. Brittany lays it all out there acknowledging the real betrayal here was from LoriK (who cares about Jax, Jax will Jax) and feels they may have been trying to sabotage her. This interview is so juicy and we dissect it all! Then we get into The Valley Reunion part 1 where Lacy and Michelle get heated, Schwartz curls up into a ball, and Zack still has no fridge!

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