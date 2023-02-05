Lady and the GlampSeason 10 Episode 13Raquel's birthday dreams come true when she embarks on a glamping trip with some of her closest friends; Lala grows suspicious about Sandoval's interest in Raquel; James and Ally attempt to work out their issues following a disastrous beach day.
5/4/2023
1:30:23
Emergency Pod- Season Finale Trailer & More
Emergency Pod! Sound the alarm!The Season Finale Trailer has dropped!We talk about it all!!!!Enjoy!*Consider giving us a review( lol)
5/2/2023
1:05:57
Season 10 Episode 12 - Beach, Don't kill my vibe!
Beach, Don't kill my vibe!Sandoval opens up to Schwartz about his romantic problems with Ariana; Scheana blames Katie for spreading a sordid rumor about some of their friends; Ariana suffers another big loss; James plans an epic beach day that takes a turn for the worse.Email us - [email protected]:www.Apostrophe.com/Pumpers
4/26/2023
2:05:45
Catch up with us before the episode
Hi Everyone!Tomorrow is a new episode! YAY!!!!!And its the epic beach scene!We will be back with a fresh episode tomorrow!xoxoHollie and Sarah
4/25/2023
41:59
Season 10 Episode 11 - Mistress in Distress
Back in Los Angeles, Lala celebrates her bday with an epic party; Raquel sets her sights on Oliver after being rejected by Schwartz; Tom and Ariana discuss their plans to make embryos together; Ally and James witness a suspicious interaction.