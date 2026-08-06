Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
514 episodes
- We get into Jax's statement back to Brittany's interview, then discuss his TMZ interview who "happen" to catch him outside the gym. We talk about extra Valley reunion details like Lala crying over Scheana and then complete our podcast series on the House of Stassi finale - which is EXPLOSIVE!
Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!
Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR
For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- We are coming to you fresh off of reading and watching the Brittany interview with People on the Jax and LoriK situation. Brittany lays it all out there acknowledging the real betrayal here was from LoriK (who cares about Jax, Jax will Jax) and feels they may have been trying to sabotage her. This interview is so juicy and we dissect it all! Then we get into The Valley Reunion part 1 where Lacy and Michelle get heated, Schwartz curls up into a ball, and Zack still has no fridge!
Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!
Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR
For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- We get into episodes 5 and 6 of House of Stassi where marital tensions rise between Stassi and Beau, Stassi's mother enters the chat, Katie and Kristina hash out their beef and Taylor chooses stardom over motherhood.
Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR
Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!
Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- We get into the latest headlines about Fox retracting their offer for Jax to be on Special Forces, Jax's claims that Brittany was never friends with LoriK, Sandoval and his little buddy reveal tiny penis revelation, Janet and Lala on Jeff Lewis and some Valley reunion preview talk. Then, we get into the latest McBee Dynasty episode Viva Las Vegas for a fun and light episode!
Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!
Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR
Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- We get into House of Stassi episodes 3 & 4 with dinner parties from hell, judgements, confrontations, salacious rumors, resentments, entitlements, arguments, and pettiness all round out episodes 3 & 4 for our viewing pleasure!
Ready to reach your goals? Visit www.forhers.com/vanderpump to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
Strike now to claim your offer—Download the DraftKings Casino app and sign up with code VPR
Ready to clean out your closet and make some extra money? Download the Vinted app for free and start listing!
For bonus content, extra intel, extra shows, hangouts and trivia, please join us at www.patreon.com/vanderpumprulesparty
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
More Comedy podcasts
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Giggly SquadComedy
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About Vanderpump Rules Party
Welcome to Vanderpump Rules Party hosted by Hollie Bohorquez and Sarah! Come talk all things #PumpRules!!! This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy Claritas - https://claritas.com/privacy-legal Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacyPodcast website
Listen to Vanderpump Rules Party, The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Vanderpump Rules Party
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.