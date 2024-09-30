Wicked: WICKED Theories From People Who Don’t Know the Ending
Today J dives into the Wonderful World of Oz to try and predict how Wicked will end in Part 2, even though the answers are just out there. Determined to not be spoiled though J and Ben have combed through part 1 to make their best predictions for the ending. Is Fiyero the Scarecrow? Is Boq the Tin Man? Is the Wizard Elphaba’s Father?!
Harry Potter: What If Ron Was In Hufflepuff - THE CAVE
Today Ben returns to unfolding Wizarding World of Ron in Hufflepuff to find out what happens after the cup has been cleansed and Voldemort is alerted to the cups theft! Dumbledore hastens the boys to the cave after a mysterious vision, but what awaits them inside…?
Harry Potter: J vs Ben: Our LARGEST Harry Potter Christmas Trivia Battle EVER
Today J and Ben face off in the penultimate J vs Ben of the year to find out who knows the most about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and what happens each year at Christmas!
Play along with us :: https://supercarlinbrothers.com/our-largest-harry-potter-christmas-trivia-battle-ever/
Why You NEED To See WICKED | MOVIE REVIEW
Today J and Ben dive into the Wonderful Land of Oz to give their full spoiler review of WICKED and try to determine if its the BEST movie they have ever seen.
Disney: Moana is DEAD
Today Ben dives into the deep ocean of Moana to find out if Moana, as the chosen one, actually died in the first movie and if she will die AGAIN in the 2nd one!
