The official podcast of the miniseries Chernobyl, from HBO and Sky. Join host Peter Sagal (NPR’s “Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!”) and series creator, writer and ex... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Coming soon: HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast
A special message from Craig Mazin about the new HBO Original series and companion podcast for The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. On HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast Craig and co-creator Neil Druckmann go behind the scenes with host Troy Baker, who played the lead voice in the video game. Stream new episodes of The Last of Us on HBO Max Sundays at 9pm ET, then subscribe and listen to HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast to dive deeper into every episode.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
1/16/2023
14:12
Bonus Episode with Jared Harris
Peter Sagal and Craig Mazin are back for a special bonus episode. They’re joined by actor Jared Harris (Valery Legasov) to discuss filming Chernobyl, Harris’s experience portraying Legasov and the global reaction to the miniseries.
The Chernobyl Podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Pineapple Street Media. Original music by Kaan Erbay
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
8/15/2019
50:21
Vichnaya Pamyat
Peter Sagal and Craig Mazin discuss the fifth and final episode of Chernobyl. Valery Legasov (Jared Harris), Boris Shcherbina (Stellan Skarsgård) and Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson) risk their lives and reputations to expose the truth about Chernobyl. On the podcast, Mazin exposes the truth about the finale. He compares the real show trial with the series's depiction, explaining where he took liberties and why. We’ll also hear from production designer Luke Hull about recreating the trial room. And finally, Sagal and Mazin talk about what’s happened since Chernobyl, and what they’ve taken away from this series.
The Chernobyl Podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Pineapple Street Media. Original music by Kaan Erbay.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/4/2019
47:11
The Happiness of All Mankind
Peter Sagal and Craig Mazin discuss the penultimate episode of Chernobyl. Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) and Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina (Stellan Skarsgård) consider using lunar rovers to remove radioactive debris, while Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson) faces government hurdles in determining the truth about the cause of the explosion. Sagal and Mazin go deep on the exclusion zone; from where they filmed it, to the first person accounts the rooftop cleanup is based on. And yes, they talk about the puppy scene.
The Chernobyl Podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Pineapple Street Media. Original music by Kaan Erbay.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/28/2019
43:47
Open Wide, O Earth
Peter Sagal and Craig Mazin discuss the third episode of Chernobyl. Lyudmilla Ignatenko (Jessie Buckley), a Pripyat resident, ignores warning about her firefighter husband’s (Adam Nagaitis) contamination; Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) lays out a decontamination plan, complete with human risks. On the podcast, Mazin breaks down how they filmed the divers scene with additional commentary from director Johan Renck. Sagal and Mazin talk about scenes that were left on the cutting room floor, how much of Jessie Buckley's actions mirror the real Lyudmilla Ignatenko's, and more.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The official podcast of the miniseries Chernobyl, from HBO and Sky. Join host Peter Sagal (NPR’s “Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!”) and series creator, writer and executive producer Craig Mazin after each episode as they discuss the true stories that shaped the scenes, themes and characters. Chernobyl airs Mondays at 9 PM on HBO and Tuesdays at 9 PM on Sky Atlantic. The Chernobyl Podcast is also available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO starting Monday, May 6 at 10 PM.