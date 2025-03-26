Powered by RND
The Handmaid's Tale Podcast

Podcastica
We find The Handmaid’s Tale to be a shockingly disturbing, important, and incredibly well done show. We're pretty floored by it on many levels. Join us as we de...
  • 24: Pre-Season Six Catch-Up
    Like a lot of you, we weren’t sure we were ready for another season of The Handmaid’s Tale, but going back through the events of the series for this recap, we were reminded of two things: 1. This show has moved on from the first couple of season when the characters couldn’t do much to react to their situation, and into a place where they’re fighting back, and that feels good. And 2. It’s just such a good show, and despite the current situation, it’s easy to get lost in. And we want to know how it ends!So join Wendy and Jason as we refresh you on everything that’s happened up until now, and explain how we’ll be approaching the podcast given what’s happening in the United States and in the world right now. Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.Links:Take action against the Trump administration: Indivisble.org Come join our private Handmaid’s Tale FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thtmaydayNext up: The Handmaid’s Tale S6E1-3 “Train”, “Exile”, & “Devotion”. Once you’ve seen them, let us know your thoughts!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected] check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.Show support and get ad-free episodes: patreon.com/jasoncabassi or go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation (thank you!)Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:10:15
  • 23: Let's Not Have The Handmaid's Tale for Real
    Hey all, after a two-year break (!) we wanted to talk to you about how we think the world has become more like The Handmaid’s Tale since last we spoke, and what we can do to fight back, stop things from going further in that direction, and even reverse what’s already happened. Podcastica doesn’t usually get political, but among all our podcast listeners we think (and hope) that you’re the right audience to hear this. If you have thoughts about anything we said, we want to hear.Write to us at [email protected]. Links:Check whether you’re registered to vote, register if you’re not, and learn how to vote in your state: vote.org Donate: actblue.com or votesaveamerica.com/donate Volunteer: votesaveamerica.com/volunteer or votefwd.com Thank you all!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:13:20
  • 22: Bruce Miller + Feedback for "Safe" (S5E10)
    In addition to some listener feedback about The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale, here’s an interview with the brilliant Bruce Miller, showrunner of The Handmaid’s Tale. Surprise!We talked about: • How culpable (or not) Serena was in the creation of Gilead• What it was like for Yvonne Strahovski to play different sides of Serena this season• Yvonne’s relationship with Elisabeth Moss• Whether the show might give us more backstory on Mark Tuello in the future, and the nature of the relationship between Mark and Serena• Bradley Whitford directing an episode this season• How the directors, writers, actors, sound designers, and others work together to create the show• What Bruce wants music to accomplish in the show• Whether Wendy was right that Nick punching Lawrence in the face was staged• The nature of Nick and Rose’s relationship• How situations in the real world can inspire the story of the show• His thoughts on Mrs. Wheeler• What kind of show he’d like to produce next• And more!Thanks so much to all of you who watched and listened along with us this season. We love you guys! We may be back for some bonus episodes between seasons, and otherwise, we’ll definitely see you for season 6. Cheers :)You can find our contact info and all our other shows at: podcastica.com Daphne, Wendy, and Jason would all appreciate it if you’d subscribe to our standalone Handmaid’s Tale podcast and help us move it up in the search results.• You can find that at https://podcastica.com/podcast/the-handmaids-tale-podcast • Click “Where to Find Us” for links to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, etc.• If you’re enjoying the podcast, please leave us a rating or a review.• Thank you!Daphne’s Run for Your Lives podcast: runforyourlivespodcast.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:51:23
  • 21: "Safe" (S5E10)
    What a rollercoaster ride of a finale, harsh, raw, artfully done, and deeply affecting. Listen as Daphne, Wendy, and Jason break it down, and we’ll be back later in the week to answer your feedback and maybe something more….You can find our contact info and all our other shows at: podcastica.com Daphne, Wendy, and Jason would all appreciate it if you’d subscribe to our standalone Handmaid’s Tale podcast and help us move it up in the search results.• You can find that at https://podcastica.com/podcast/the-handmaids-tale-podcast • Click “Where to Find Us” for links to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, etc.• If you’re enjoying the podcast, please leave us a rating or a review.• Thank you!Daphne’s Run for Your Lives podcast: runforyourlivespodcast.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:24:09
  • 20: Listener Feedback for S5E7-9
    Since we’ve been getting more and more great comments and voice messages from you guys, we thought let’s split out feedback into its own episode and give you more time and consideration. Hope you enjoy!You can find our contact info and all our other shows at: podcastica.com Daphne, Wendy, and Jason would all appreciate it if you’d subscribe to our standalone Handmaid’s Tale podcast and help us move it up in the search results.• You can find that at https://podcastica.com/podcast/the-handmaids-tale-podcast • Click “Where to Find Us” for links to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, etc.• If you’re enjoying the podcast, please leave us a rating or a review.• Thank you!Daphne’s Run for Your Lives podcast: runforyourlivespodcast.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:00:26

About The Handmaid's Tale Podcast

We find The Handmaid's Tale to be a shockingly disturbing, important, and incredibly well done show. We're pretty floored by it on many levels. Join us as we delve into each episode and talk it all through. We're Podcastica, and we've been doing episode-by-episode deep dives into amazing TV shows for over a decade now. Check out our other fare at Podcastica.com. Praise be!
