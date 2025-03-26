Like a lot of you, we weren’t sure we were ready for another season of The Handmaid’s Tale, but going back through the events of the series for this recap, we were reminded of two things: 1. This show has moved on from the first couple of season when the characters couldn’t do much to react to their situation, and into a place where they’re fighting back, and that feels good. And 2. It’s just such a good show, and despite the current situation, it’s easy to get lost in. And we want to know how it ends!So join Wendy and Jason as we refresh you on everything that’s happened up until now, and explain how we’ll be approaching the podcast given what’s happening in the United States and in the world right now. Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.Links:Take action against the Trump administration: Indivisble.org Come join our private Handmaid’s Tale FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thtmaydayNext up: The Handmaid’s Tale S6E1-3 “Train”, “Exile”, & “Devotion”. Once you’ve seen them, let us know your thoughts!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected]
