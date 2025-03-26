22: Bruce Miller + Feedback for "Safe" (S5E10)

In addition to some listener feedback about The Handmaid's Tale season 5 finale, here's an interview with the brilliant Bruce Miller, showrunner of The Handmaid's Tale. Surprise!We talked about: • How culpable (or not) Serena was in the creation of Gilead• What it was like for Yvonne Strahovski to play different sides of Serena this season• Yvonne's relationship with Elisabeth Moss• Whether the show might give us more backstory on Mark Tuello in the future, and the nature of the relationship between Mark and Serena• Bradley Whitford directing an episode this season• How the directors, writers, actors, sound designers, and others work together to create the show• What Bruce wants music to accomplish in the show• Whether Wendy was right that Nick punching Lawrence in the face was staged• The nature of Nick and Rose's relationship• How situations in the real world can inspire the story of the show• His thoughts on Mrs. Wheeler• What kind of show he'd like to produce next• And more!Thanks so much to all of you who watched and listened along with us this season. We love you guys! We may be back for some bonus episodes between seasons, and otherwise, we'll definitely see you for season 6. Cheers :)