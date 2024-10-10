Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyKeanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu
Listen to Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu in the App
Listen to Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu

Podcast Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu
Christine Lakin Stacy Keanan Steven Ray Morris
Keanan and Lakin Give you Déjà Vu is a rewatch podcast of the 90s sitcom “Step By Step.” Join former cast members Stacy Keanan (Dana) and Christine Lakin (Al) f...
More
ComedyTV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 43
  • Season 2, Episode 12: “Boys Will Be Boys” - Bad Turkey Casting
    Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 212 of Step By Step, “Boys Will Be Boys,” including turkey acting, terrible house guests, bad influences, and so much more!Editor’s Note: Some mic issues means the audio is a little wonky, sorry!Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/keananandlakinFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/keananandlakin/https://www.instagram.com/yolakin/https://www.instagram.com/stevenraymorris/Created and hosted by Stacy Keanan and Christine Lakin.Produced and edited by Steven Ray Morris.Music by Rachael Lawrence.Cover by Sarah M Gonzalez and Kaveh Taherian.Views expressed in this podcast are the opinions of the hosts and are expressed for entertainment purposes only. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:03:25
  • Season 2, Episode 11: “Back to Basics” - Rogue Cat
    Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 211 of Step By Step, “Back to Basics” including VHS nostalgia, teaching kids about money, 90s recessions, and so much more!Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/keananandlakinFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/keananandlakin/https://www.instagram.com/yolakin/https://www.instagram.com/stevenraymorris/Created and hosted by Stacy Keanan and Christine Lakin.Produced and edited by Steven Ray Morris.Music by Rachael Lawrence.Cover by Sarah M Gonzalez and Kaveh Taherian.Views expressed in this podcast are the opinions of the hosts and are expressed for entertainment purposes only. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:30:52
  • Season 2, Episode 10: “Virgin Territory”- I Know You Think You’re Ready, But You’re Not
    Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 210 of Step By Step, “Virgin Territory,” including a lack of sex positive entertainment, teaching kids about sex and death, Sid & Nancy, and so much more!Editor’s Note: Some mic issues (OR GHOSTS!!?) means the audio is a little wonky, sorry!Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/keananandlakinFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/keananandlakin/https://www.instagram.com/yolakin/https://www.instagram.com/stevenraymorris/Created and hosted by Stacy Keanan and Christine Lakin.Produced and edited by Steven Ray Morris.Music by Rachael Lawrence.Cover by Sarah M Gonzalez and Kaveh Taherian.Views expressed in this podcast are the opinions of the hosts and are expressed for entertainment purposes only. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:02:52
  • Season 2, Episode 9: “The Making of the President”- Dork Machine
    Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 209 of Step By Step, “The Making of the President,” including soundstage smell nostalgia, Stacy’s attempt to get her middle school a tree, Christine’s experience directing children, and so much more!Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/keananandlakinFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/keananandlakin/https://www.instagram.com/yolakin/https://www.instagram.com/stevenraymorris/Created and hosted by Stacy Keanan and Christine Lakin.Produced and edited by Steven Ray Morris.Music by Rachael Lawrence.Cover by Sarah M Gonzalez and Kaveh Taherian.Views expressed in this podcast are the opinions of the hosts and are expressed for entertainment purposes only. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:08:43
  • BONUS EPISODE: 2024 Halloween Spooktacular!
    Keanan and Lakin celebrate Halloween with this bonus episode talking best and worst candy, trick ‘or’ treating in NYC, LA parties, and so much more! Tune into Patreon for the extended episode featuring Stacy's epic haunted house story.Editor’s Note: Some mic issues (OR GHOSTS!!?) means the audio is a little wonky, sorry!Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/keananandlakinFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/keananandlakin/https://www.instagram.com/yolakin/https://www.instagram.com/stevenraymorris/Created and hosted by Stacy Keanan and Christine Lakin.Produced and edited by Steven Ray Morris.Music by Rachael Lawrence.Cover by Sarah M Gonzalez and Kaveh Taherian.Views expressed in this podcast are the opinions of the hosts and are expressed for entertainment purposes only. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    39:33

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu

Keanan and Lakin Give you Déjà Vu is a rewatch podcast of the 90s sitcom “Step By Step.” Join former cast members Stacy Keanan (Dana) and Christine Lakin (Al) for a light-hearted nostalgic rewind, where they relive each episode and share tales they've never told of their coming-of-age in 1990s Hollywood. For Keanan, this is a first watch, so whether you’re finding the show again, or watching for the first time, we hope to give you déjà vu! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:16:55 AM