Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu

Season 2, Episode 10: “Virgin Territory”- I Know You Think You’re Ready, But You’re Not

Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 210 of Step By Step, "Virgin Territory," including a lack of sex positive entertainment, teaching kids about sex and death, Sid & Nancy, and so much more!Editor's Note: Some mic issues (OR GHOSTS!!?) means the audio is a little wonky, sorry!Created and hosted by Stacy Keanan and Christine Lakin.Produced and edited by Steven Ray Morris.Music by Rachael Lawrence.Cover by Sarah M Gonzalez and Kaveh Taherian.