Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu

Season 2, Episode 12: “Boys Will Be Boys” - Bad Turkey Casting
Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 212 of Step By Step, “Boys Will Be Boys,” including turkey acting, terrible house guests, bad influences, and so much more!Editor’s Note: Some mic issues means the audio is a little wonky, sorry!Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/keananandlakinFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/keananandlakin/https://www.instagram.com/yolakin/https://www.instagram.com/stevenraymorris/Created and hosted by Stacy Keanan and Christine Lakin.Produced and edited by Steven Ray Morris.Music by Rachael Lawrence.Cover by Sarah M Gonzalez and Kaveh Taherian.Views expressed in this podcast are the opinions of the hosts and are expressed for entertainment purposes only. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:03:25
Season 2, Episode 11: “Back to Basics” - Rogue Cat
Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 211 of Step By Step, "Back to Basics" including VHS nostalgia, teaching kids about money, 90s recessions, and so much more!
1:30:52
Season 2, Episode 10: “Virgin Territory”- I Know You Think You’re Ready, But You’re Not
Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 210 of Step By Step, "Virgin Territory," including a lack of sex positive entertainment, teaching kids about sex and death, Sid & Nancy, and so much more!Editor's Note: Some mic issues (OR GHOSTS!!?) means the audio is a little wonky, sorry!
1:02:52
Season 2, Episode 9: “The Making of the President”- Dork Machine
Keanan and Lakin discuss episode 209 of Step By Step, "The Making of the President," including soundstage smell nostalgia, Stacy's attempt to get her middle school a tree, Christine's experience directing children, and so much more!
1:08:43
BONUS EPISODE: 2024 Halloween Spooktacular!
Keanan and Lakin celebrate Halloween with this bonus episode talking best and worst candy, trick 'or' treating in NYC, LA parties, and so much more! Tune into Patreon for the extended episode featuring Stacy's epic haunted house story.Editor's Note: Some mic issues (OR GHOSTS!!?) means the audio is a little wonky, sorry!
Keanan and Lakin Give you Déjà Vu is a rewatch podcast of the 90s sitcom “Step By Step.” Join former cast members Stacy Keanan (Dana) and Christine Lakin (Al) for a light-hearted nostalgic rewind, where they relive each episode and share tales they've never told of their coming-of-age in 1990s Hollywood. For Keanan, this is a first watch, so whether you’re finding the show again, or watching for the first time, we hope to give you déjà vu! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.