Eyes On Gilead: A Handmaid's Tale Podcast

A Handmaid's Tale Series Refresher, and Our Season 6 Predictions

As we count down the days until the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the Eyes On Gilead team is here with an essential Handmaid’s Tale refresher. Don't remember everything that has happened across the five seasons? Don't worry! Our essential recap will make sure that you can pick up we left off 2.5 years ago (!), when season 6 premieres exclusively in Australia on SBS On Demand on Tuesday 8 April. Fiona has rewatched the entire series from the beginning, and she leads Haidee, Natalie and Sana through a lively recollection of the biggest moments from the past seasons. What have we forgotten? Where did we leave things? And who was "skivvy man" again? Plus, we end with BIG predictions about what might unfold in the epic final season. Will we get one right this time? This is the recap you need for the show you love, as it enters its final season. Let’s get into it.