Eyes On Gilead: A Handmaid's Tale Podcast

A Handmaid's Tale Series Refresher, and Our Season 6 Predictions
As we count down the days until the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the Eyes On Gilead team is here with an essential Handmaid’s Tale refresher. Don't remember everything that has happened across the five seasons? Don't worry! Our essential recap will make sure that you can pick up we left off 2.5 years ago (!), when season 6 premieres exclusively in Australia on SBS On Demand on Tuesday 8 April. Fiona has rewatched the entire series from the beginning, and she leads Haidee, Natalie and Sana through a lively recollection of the biggest moments from the past seasons. What have we forgotten? Where did we leave things? And who was "skivvy man" again? Plus, we end with BIG predictions about what might unfold in the epic final season. Will we get one right this time? This is the recap you need for the show you love, as it enters its final season. Let’s get into it.
Coming Soon: The Handmaid's Tale Season 6
Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale is here! Almost. When the first episodes premiere in Australia on SBS On Demand we will be back to talk it out after every episode. We will dive deep, recapping every episode of The Handmaid’s Tale to the bitter end. Plus, across the season, we’ll be joined by special guests, as some of the stars and the creators of The Handmaid's Tale are going to stop by to give us even more insight.
Bonus episode: Bruce Miller talks Season 5
The Handmaid's Tale showrunner, executive producer, and friend of the podcast, returns to Eyes On Gilead to reflect upon all of the events of Season 5 of the show. Now that we know what we know, he doesn't have to hold back! This is a must-listen for all fans of The Handmaid's Tale. What now for June? And Serena? And what did we glean about Hannah this season? There is an obvious spoiler alert for listeners: you must be up to date with all episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season five.
'Safe' (510) recap
We have just watched episode 10 of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The finale! This episode is called 'Safe' and it was written by Bruce Miller, and directed by Elisabeth Moss: Under threat, June must find a way to keep herself and her family safe from Gilead and its supporters in Toronto. This episode gives us so many character moments to wrap up for the season. Settle in for (over)analysis and predictions! Don't forget to tell us your own thoughts and theories. Use the hashtag #EyesOnGilead (Find us at: @anythingbutfifi / @NatalieHambly / @HaideeIreland / @Sana_Qadar)
Bonus episode: Stephen Kunken (aka 'Commander Warren Putnam')
As we wait for the finale of The Handmaid's Tale season 5, Fiona and Sana meet Stephen Kunken, whom we all know and loathe as Commander Warren Putnam. Stephen jumps into our Zoom room for a great chat to discuss the joys and the challenges of playing the villainous Commander in Gilead (and that's saying something). He also shares the backstory he invented for his character all of those years ago. It's a must-listen for all fans of The Handmaid's Tale. We couldn't let the passing of such a memorable character go without incident! Tell us what you make of it by using the the hashtag #EyesOnGilead (Find us at: @anythingbutfifi / @Sana_Qadar)
Join Fiona Williams, Haidee Ireland, Sana Qadar, and Natalie Hambly every week with SBS' award-winning The Handmaid's Tale companion podcast, Eyes on Gilead. There is a lot going on in this series and we think it helps to talk it out at the end of every episode. BEST COMPANION PODCAST - FINALIST - 2022 New York Festivals Radio Awards BEST ARTS & CULTURE PODCAST - BRONZE AWARD - 2020 Australian Podcast Awards BEST FANCAST - 2019 Australian Podcast Awards