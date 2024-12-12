Skeleton Crew - Episode Three LIVE Discussion with Bombadcast - X-Ray
Today we're breaking down the third episode of Skeleton Crew with our friends at Bombadcast! https://linktr.ee/TheBombadcast Opening music: https://youtu.be/t7C2JWBxGx4
1:41:12
Answering Your Skeleton Crew Questions - Star Wars Explained Weekly Q&A
Get up to 60% off your Babbel subscription at https://babbel.com/starwars! When exactly does Skeleton Crew take place? What's going on with the barrier around At Attin? These questions and more answered in this week's Q&A!
31:19
Skeleton Crew - Series Premiere LIVE Discussion with Resistance Broadcast - X-Ray
Today we're breaking down the first two episodes of Skeleton Crew with our friends at Resistance Broadcast! https://linktr.ee/trbpodcasts
1:51:33
Our Skeleton Crew Hopes - Star Wars Explained Weekly Q&A
Skeleton Crew is almost here! Today we're talking about our hopes for the series and unboxing a Star Wars package!
31:45
Is a Rey Trilogy Coming (And More New Jedi Order Movie Questions) - Star Wars Explained Weekly Q&A
Expand your scientific horizon with Brilliant! Use our link https://brilliant.org/StarWarsExplained/ to get 20% off the annual premium subscription. Is there a Rey trilogy of movies coming? What happened with the December 2026 release date? These questions and more answered in this week's Q&A!
