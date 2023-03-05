Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Popcast With Knox and Jamie

Podcast The Popcast With Knox and Jamie
Knox and Jamie / Wondery
A weekly pop culture podcast seeking to educate on things that entertain, but do not matter.
NewsTV & FilmTV ReviewsMusic
Available Episodes

5 of 262
  • 503: Summer Movie Preview
    In this episode, we're back with our annual tradition of diving into the summer movie lineup. Consider us your trusty lifeguards as we guide you through the sea of releases and let you know which movies are worth taking the plunge for and which are better left on the shore.MENTIONSGet our weekly newsletter Note For The Audio. Last week Knox shared some of his favorite things. This week we’re crafting a summer reading list. Sign up at knoxandjamie.com/newsletter.Warm-up: Citadel | “The worst movie Jason Waterfalls has ever seen.” | A24’s Beau is Afraid | Theater loyalty programs: A-List, Regal Unlimited, Alamo Season Pass | Rewind: Episode 452- 2022 Summer Movie PreviewQTNA: Are we over Taika Waititi? Is Bad Bunny hot? What’s up with Ezra Miller? Anthony Ramos cheated? Youtube: Playlist of trailers from every movie mentions Mentioned: The Little Mermaid (see also: Flounder, sisters) | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (see also: Will Poulter v. Bumbleditch Cumberbun v. Priyanka Chopra Jonas) | Love Again | Hypnotic | The Mother | The Starling Girl | White Men Can’t Jump (W Rizz proof: Jack Harlow- Chicken Shop Date) | Fast X | No Hard Feelings | The Flash | Spider-Man Across the Spider-verse | Asteroid City | Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Extraction 2 | Flamin’ Hot (lied)| Elemental | The Blackening | Strays | Padre Pio | Barbie | Oppenheimer | Joy Ride | Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (see also: behind the scenes)| The Equalizer 3 | The Meg 2: The Trench | Theatre Camp | They Cloned Tyrone | BiosphereRed light mentions: See this week’s TMYK for Jamie and Erin’s Taylor Swift tour review | Dodgeball 2BONUS SEGMENTOur Patreon supporters can get full access to this week’s The More You Know news segment. Become a partner. This week we discussed:Going to Eras!Glen Powell & Sydney SweenyThe writers' strike explainedGREEN LIGHTSJamie: movie - Are You There God It’s Me, MargaretKnox: comedy special - John Mulany’s Baby J (Netflix)SHOW SPONSORSSubscribe to Episodes: iTunes | Android Subscribe to our Monthly Newsletter: knoxandjamie.com/newsletterShop our Amazon Link: amazon.com/shop/thepopcast | this week’s featured itemFollow Us: Instagram | Twitter | FacebookSupport Us: Monthly Donation | One-Time Donation | SwagSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    1:33:12
  • 502: Snake Drafting Fictional Characters Most Likely to Get Canceled
    In this episode, Knox and Jamie are joined by Erin and Jason Waterfalls to snake-draft problematic fictional characters in pop culture. Instead of going for the obvious villains, they draft main characters who are super sus.MENTIONSBe in a long-term relationship with us: Become an annual BFOTS by Friday, April 28 and get our 8-episode Harry Potter recaps and get a month free. Revisit: Cancel Culture - KnoxandJamie.com/359Reminder: Snake Draft ‘SplainRisky click of the day: C-boy(s)Big board: NFL Draft (see also CJ Stroud | Will Levis)TIL: Flounder vs. flounderThe worst: Jim Halpert | Zach Morris | Jedi | Gabriella MontezSee also: The Serpent on The Bible Binge | Inventing AnnaWait… who? // Wilson (Home Improvement) | Ms. Frizzle | Fred Jones (Scooby-Doo) | Toodles (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) | Landry (FNL) | Lucy (Peanuts) | Kimmy Gibler (Full House) | Doug Funnie | Daniel LaRusso (Karate Kid) | the Abuela from Encanto Fact check: What is gas lighting? | Are bucket hats in style? | Ms. Frizzle’s students went inside her body via the what?! | Donald Duck had a Nazi film? | Was Jane Jetson a child bride? Follow Fan IG: Popcast Out Of ContextBONUS SEGMENTOur Patreon supporters can get full access to this week’s The More You Know news segment. Become a partner. This week we discussed:Bed, Bath, and Beyond BankruptcyTwilight tv series vs. Harry Potter tv seriesThe top movies at the box officeGREEN LIGHTSJamie: show - The DiplomatKnox: movie- Air (see also: The Last Duel)SHOW SPONSORSOlive & June: Get 20% off your first mani system at oliveandjune.com/popcastBetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/popcastHelloFresh: Use code 16popacst for 16 free meals plus free shipping at hellofresh.com/16popcastSubscribe to Episodes: iTunes | Android Subscribe to our Monthly Newsletter: knoxandjamie.com/newsletterShop our Amazon Link: amazon.com/shop/thepopcast | this week’s featured itemFollow Us: Instagram | Twitter | FacebookSupport Us: Monthly Donation | One-Time Donation | SwagSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    1:07:40
  • 501: The More You Know
    In this episode of The More You Know, Knox, Jamie, and Erin discuss the latest in pop culture news including HBO’s latest identity crisis to the relentless promotion of Dr. Pimple Popper. They also dish on upcoming projects like the Harry Potter TV series and the not-so-imminent release of Wicked (only 1 year, 7 months, and 7 days to go!). So sit back, relax, and get ready to squeeze out some laughs.MENTIONSCTA: Lots of goodies coming to your inbox. Sign up for Note for the Audio at knoxandjamie.com/newsletterTMYK: Roblox vs. roadblocksHuh: Warner Brothers Discovery > HBO Max > MaxUpcoming: The Regime | Love & Translation (see also Duolingo’s April Fools’ Day prank and Lúcia Moniz and 90 Day Fiancé) | Smartless: On The Road | True Detective S4 | Barbie Dreamhouse ChallengePopaholics: Dr. Pimple PopperBox office report: Air | Super Mario Bros Film | The Pope’s Exorcist (“Russell Crowe on a scooter.” ← why did I picture him on a Razor instead?!) | John Wick 4 | Renfield (see also: Nicolas Cage’s eyebrows as of late) | Mafia Mama | Christian horror movie- Nefarious (fact check: Is there actually a Glenn Beck cameo?)How do we feel? // Harry Potter series | Guy Richie’s The Covenant | “Ariana Grande is the Beethoven of our modern age.” - Jamie B. GoldenRecap: Succession S4 (see also: Erin’s compression socks because she’s not gonna risk DVT)Red light mentions: Netflix live stream | The Wicked movie isn’t out for 1 year, 7 months, and 7 days but here are some tiny photos from the director | Jennifer Garner, Richard Armitage, and Edgar Ramírez | Writers’ Guild strike | Prince William’s mistress’ son will be a part of King Charles’ coronation?! | Twister sequel and Glenn PowellBONUS SEGMENTOur Patreon supporters can get full access to this The More You Know news segment every Monday. Become a partner and our live-streamed AUA once a month. Join and catch the replay at knoxandjamie.com/patreon.GREEN LIGHTSJamie: book- Adelaide by Genevieve WheelerKnox: show- Party Down S3 (Starz) | show- The Big Door Prize (Apple TV)SHOW SPONSORSPAIR EYEWEAR: Get 15% off your first purchase at paireyewear.com/popLEGACY BOX: Take advantage of 60% off at legacybox.com/popZIP RECRUITER: Try it for free at ziprecruiter.com/popSubscribe to Episodes: iTunes | Android Subscribe to our Monthly Newsletter: knoxandjamie.com/newsletterShop our Amazon Link: amazon.com/shop/thepopcast | this week’s featured itemFollow Us: Instagram | Twitter | FacebookSupport Us: Monthly Donation | One-Time Donation | SwagSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    59:41
  • 500: The NOs of Podcasting
    In this milestone 500th episode (!!!) of The Popcast, we are going meta and celebrating with "The Nos of Podcasting." We have collected listener-submitted complaints to comment on, ranging from celebrities stealing our lunch money to judging people based on their playback speed (1.8x, baby!) to background noises and mouth juices. Plus, we don't leave ourselves out of the roast – we take a cringey trip down memory lane and revisit some of our own Popcasting NOs. As we celebrate this 500th episode, we'd like to give a shoutout to our community of listeners. You are the wind beneath our wings, the weapons to our fists, and our forever greenlight. We love you all and we're excited to keep making you laugh for another five hundred.MENTIONSLet’s hang out! Tickets are on sale now for The Popcast Live in Austin, Texas Sept. 2 and Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 30. Nos: The Patio Theater | Caillou | Spotify Live | award-winning celebrity podcastsFlyby mentions: Steve Buscemi IMDb and Grown Ups (not Fatherhood) | The Drew Barrymore Show | the pitfalls of parasocial relations | Currently Reading PodcastCelebrity podcasts we don’t hate: WTF with Marc Maron | Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard | The Next Right Things by Emily P. FreemanErin viral: she didn’t give me the Youtube link, but yeah, I found it. Special thanks to our contributors: @EryneJones, @KatieStrout, @thelinenfox, @kerianneparker, @micnic9, @s_swipe, @aksej972, @ruth_dahl, @kelseylongino, @d_l_mayfield, @tiffanyl5, @andersonabigailkRed light mentions: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn breakup deniers | People saying Ryan Gosling is too old to play Ken in the Barbie movieWin: Between now and Monday, April 17, share our show with your followers and tag @ThePopcast on your public Instagram account. For ease, grab a template at knoxandjamie.com/fivehundred to be entered to win one of 50 $10 Amazon gift cards or get super creative to try your hand at winning the one $500 Amazon gift card awarded to our most creative entry, judged by our staff.Save the date: our next AUA is next Tuesday, April 18, 9:30 pm ET. In addition to Knox and Jamie and Erin, most of our staffers will be there, too! Become a BFOTS to join us for this wild time. BONUS SEGMENTOur Patreon supporters can get full access to this week’s The More You Know news segment. Become a partner. This week we discussed:How our live show ticket sales are goingThe Taylor Swift / Joe Alwyn breakupThe Barbie Movie trailerGREEN LIGHTSJamie: series - Beef (Netflix) | book- Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy by James B. Stewart and Rachel AbramsKnox: Dad light movie - Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix) | book- A Touch of Jen by Beth MorganSHOW SPONSORSBÉIS: Get 15% off your first purchase at beistravel.com/POPHONEY: Download PayPal Honey for FREE at JoinHoney.com/POPCASTNEXTEVO NATURALS: Get 20% off your first purchase of $40 or more at NextEvo.com/POPROTHYS: Get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/POPSubscribe to Episodes: iTunes | Android Subscribe to our Monthly Newsletter: knoxandjamie.com/newsletterShop our Amazon Link: amazon.com/shop/thepopcast | this week’s featured itemFollow Us: Instagram | Twitter | FacebookSupport Us: Monthly Donation | One-Time Donation | SwagSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/12/2023
    1:08:32
  • 499: Questions That Need Answers
    In this episode, we're back with more QTNAs - Questions That Need Answers. We'll be tackling listener-submitted questions like ‘Why didn’t Tim Riggins on Friday Night Lights have a job?’, ‘Which teen drama crossover would you have loved?’, and ‘Is anyone else scared of Chat GPT?’ Plus we rank and debate the very best and very worst french fries out there, so get ready for some crispy hot takes.MENTIONSExtravaganza: Episodes 500 is next week! BFOTS benefits: Our 500th episode celebration AUA is April 18,and What Should I Watch Next is coming. Join us at knoxandjamie.com/patreon.Not a BFOTS? That’s okay. You can still get live show tickets one day early if you’re a NFTA subscriber. Subscribe at knoxandjamie.com/newsletter.Instagram: QTNA videos edited by our beloved ErinCatch up: Adnan’s overturned verdict is overturned and yes, Knox ate hair and Jamie dressed as a Prussian Prince (see also: Episode 334 - True Crime in Pop Culture), Mark your calendar: Barbie movie July 21, Michael Fassbender is backAside: Grogu closed captioning ratedBop: Whopper WhopperCombo: Toaster Oven / Air Fryer Watch: Daisy Jones and The Six // recasting: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Marren Morris and Marcus Mumford cover Honeycomb, DJ6 is more Civil Wars than Fleetwood MacOur bidet of choice: TushySurvey: Does Chat GPT scare you too? (side note: Resemble AI voice cloning) Rewatch: Friday Night Lights (skip all but the first and last episodes of season 2), White ChristmasAside: that episode where Zach Morris found out he was a little bit Native AmericanGlen Powell, no one rides harder for you than Knox McCoyRed light mentions: Murder Mystery 1 and 2 | Jason Ritter on Drew BarrymoreBONUS SEGMENTOur Patreon supporters can get full access to this week’s The More You Know news segment. Become a partner. This week we discussed:Live show!Reece divorceAsteroid CityGREEN LIGHTSJamie: movie - Dungeons and Dragons | book- The Life Council by Laura TremaineKnox: series - Lucky Hank (AMC) | podcast series - Amerian History Tellers: Insurrection of Aaron BurrSHOW SPONSORSLEGACY BOX: Save up to 50% at LegacyBox.com/popSubscribe to Episodes: iTunes | Android Subscribe to our Monthly Newsletter: knoxandjamie.com/newsletterShop our Amazon Link: amazon.com/shop/thepopcast | this week’s featured itemFollow Us: Instagram | Twitter | FacebookSupport Us: Monthly Donation | One-Time Donation | SwagSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/5/2023
    1:05:27

About The Popcast With Knox and Jamie

A weekly pop culture podcast seeking to educate on things that entertain, but do not matter.

