The Popcast With Knox and Jamie

500: The NOs of Podcasting

In this milestone 500th episode (!!!) of The Popcast, we are going meta and celebrating with "The Nos of Podcasting." We have collected listener-submitted complaints to comment on, ranging from celebrities stealing our lunch money to judging people based on their playback speed (1.8x, baby!) to background noises and mouth juices. Plus, we don't leave ourselves out of the roast – we take a cringey trip down memory lane and revisit some of our own Popcasting NOs. As we celebrate this 500th episode, we'd like to give a shoutout to our community of listeners. You are the wind beneath our wings, the weapons to our fists, and our forever greenlight. We love you all and we're excited to keep making you laugh for another five hundred.MENTIONSLet’s hang out! Tickets are on sale now for The Popcast Live in Austin, Texas Sept. 2 and Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 30. Nos: The Patio Theater | Caillou | Spotify Live | award-winning celebrity podcastsFlyby mentions: Steve Buscemi IMDb and Grown Ups (not Fatherhood) | The Drew Barrymore Show | the pitfalls of parasocial relations | Currently Reading PodcastCelebrity podcasts we don’t hate: WTF with Marc Maron | Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard | The Next Right Things by Emily P. FreemanErin viral: she didn’t give me the Youtube link, but yeah, I found it. Special thanks to our contributors: @EryneJones, @KatieStrout, @thelinenfox, @kerianneparker, @micnic9, @s_swipe, @aksej972, @ruth_dahl, @kelseylongino, @d_l_mayfield, @tiffanyl5, @andersonabigailkRed light mentions: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn breakup deniers | People saying Ryan Gosling is too old to play Ken in the Barbie movieWin: Between now and Monday, April 17, share our show with your followers and tag @ThePopcast on your public Instagram account. For ease, grab a template at knoxandjamie.com/fivehundred to be entered to win one of 50 $10 Amazon gift cards or get super creative to try your hand at winning the one $500 Amazon gift card awarded to our most creative entry, judged by our staff.Save the date: our next AUA is next Tuesday, April 18, 9:30 pm ET. In addition to Knox and Jamie and Erin, most of our staffers will be there, too! Become a BFOTS to join us for this wild time. BONUS SEGMENTOur Patreon supporters can get full access to this week’s The More You Know news segment. Become a partner. This week we discussed:How our live show ticket sales are goingThe Taylor Swift / Joe Alwyn breakupThe Barbie Movie trailerGREEN LIGHTSJamie: series - Beef (Netflix) | book- Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy by James B. Stewart and Rachel AbramsKnox: Dad light movie - Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix) | book- A Touch of Jen by Beth MorganSHOW SPONSORSBÉIS: Get 15% off your first purchase at beistravel.com/POPHONEY: Download PayPal Honey for FREE at JoinHoney.com/POPCASTNEXTEVO NATURALS: Get 20% off your first purchase of $40 or more at NextEvo.com/POPROTHYS: Get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/POPSubscribe to Episodes: iTunes | Android Subscribe to our Monthly Newsletter: knoxandjamie.com/newsletterShop our Amazon Link: amazon.com/shop/thepopcast | this week’s featured itemFollow Us: Instagram | Twitter | FacebookSupport Us: Monthly Donation | One-Time Donation | SwagSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.