The Popcast With Knox and Jamie

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218 episodes
- Today, instead of our regular episode, we’re revisiting a Cinema Sidepiece of one of the few movies Erin has not only watched but genuinely loved, High School Musical. Join us as we honor her by deep-diving her favorite DCOM.
As a company, we will make a donation in memory of Erin’s mom, Gwen Hicks, to the foster-care nonprofit she founded, Amarillo Angels. If you would like to join us in honoring her remarkable legacy, head to AmarilloAngels.org to donate in memory of Gwen Hicks with (The Popcast) in parentheses.
MENTIONS:
Erin’s Credentials
Watch | Listen | Rotten Tomatoes | IMDb
What Works: Vanessa Hudgens (wiki) | Zac Efron (wiki) | Ashley Tisdale
Highlights: Ryan and Sharpay | Drew Seeley | Miss Darbus’ Iconic Moments
Reminder: What is the Bechdel Test? | What is the Latif test?
Who wore it better: Ryan or Composer Girl
Drive-By Mentions: Romeo + Juliet | High School Musical 2 | Glee | High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Cross-over between Breaking Bad & The Walking Dead | High School Musical 3 | Allison Holker | The Princess Switch | Tick, Tick…Boom | The Greatest Showman
Bonus segment:
Join us on Patreon to listen ad-free and get exclusive content including our weekly TMYK segment.
Subscribe to our Newsletter: knoxandjamie.com/nfta
Shop our Amazon Link: amazon.com/shop/thepopcast
Bookshop.org: Jamie’s Green Lights | Knox’s Green Lights
Follow Us: Instagram | Threads | Bluesky | Facebook
Support Us: Patreon | Shop
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, we share our smooch, marry, and kills for August. We discuss what’s worth planting (smooch), what deserves room to grow (marry), and what needs to be pulled up by the roots (kill) as we tend to our August pop culture garden. Join us as we spotlight the shows made for hunkering down in the AC, the books perfect for a poolside read, and the movies worth sweating through the last stretch of summer to see.
Relevant links:
Our full show notes are at knoxandjamie.com/669
The Popcast is turning 13! Join us for our annual All Skate Birthday Bash on Patreon: Tue, 8/11 at 9:30 pm ET. Head to knoxandjamie.com/birthday to join in the fun.
Follow us @thepopcast on Threads and Instagram for giveaways all month long.
Rewind: March SMK | Feb SMK | Nov SMK | We do SMK most weeks on Instagram at #popcastsmk
August Vibe Check: High Holy Day for Tomatoes (and all veggies) | Tzatziki Dip Recipe | Leo Birthdays
Refresh: Smooch= give a shot, Marry = commit time to, Kill = do not murder! We’re just suggesting to skip these things.
SMOOCH // Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
Drive-bys: Taylor Farms | Heirloom Black Diamond Watermelon | Hannah Einbinder/Gillian Anderson Twinning
Bonus segment:
Join us on Patreon at the Friends with Benefots level to listen to the entirety of this episode ad-free and get exclusive content including our weekly TMYK segment.
Episode sponsors:
Merit
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, we explore the career of Matt Damon, Hollywood’s ultimate everyman. Join us as we unpack how he’s spent three decades as one of the industry’s most dependable, and surprisingly interchangeable, leading men, why he’s seemingly contractually obligated to spend every movie trying to get back home, and why it’s finally time for him to stop escaping and give us the cinematic love letter to his hometown we’ve been waiting for.
Relevant links:
Our full show notes are at knoxandjamie.com/668
Like what you hear? Leave us a 5-star review on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen to our show.
The Dossier: Wiki | Rotten Tomatoes Rankings | IMDb
Watch Mentions: The Rainmaker | Mystic Pizza | School Ties | Geronimo: An American Legend | Courage Under Fire | Good Will Hunting | All The Pretty Horses | The Departed | Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen | Contagion | We Bought A Zoo | Stillwater | Jason Bourne movies | Interstellar | The Departed | The Martian | The Last Duel | Promised Land | Behind the Candelabra |
Drive-bys: Ken Griffey Jr. | Leonardo DiCaprio’s Credits | Sacred Cinema: The Faithful with Minnie Driver | AO3 Jason Bourne (see also: AO3 Damon/Affleck) | The Sheep Detectives | Jennifer Garner Vanity Fair Feature (see also: Affleck’s Tattoo) | Three Things Christopher Nolan Expects You To Know Before Watching the Odyssey
Red Light Mentions: People besmerching Taco Bell | Jimothy the Raccoon (see also: Punch the monkey) | Dave Portnoy’s memoir | FIFA’s Halftime Show | Prioritizing dogs over humans | The Hawk (see also: July AUA)
Green Lights:
Jamie: movie - The Odyssey
Mutual: movie - The Invite
Bonus segment:
Join us on Patreon to listen ad-free and get exclusive weekly and monthly content.
Episode sponsors:
Leesa (code: POPCAST) | Hungryroot (code: POPCAST) | Hers | Pura | Gabb (code: POPCAST)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, we recap this week's pop culture news. Join us as we unpack The Bear‘s final season, make our deeply scientific case for the frontrunners in the 2026 Sexiest Man Alive race, react to the new Moana movie's box office report, and break down the biggest surprises and snubs from the 2026 Emmy nominations. It’s prestige TV, Disney magic (question mark?), attractive men, and awards-season chaos all rolled into a delightfully unhinged pop culture roundup.
Relevant links:
Our full show notes are at knoxandjamie.com/667
Hear our new, secret Snake Draft episode where we discuss all the things the European mind cannot comprehend - Available only when you get the Big, Beautiful, Expanded Americana Bundle at knoxandjamie.shop
Ep. 666 Correction: Saint Petersburg is still a place
Box Office Recap & Emmy Nominations Mentions:
// Movies: Moana (see also: Along the Way) | Minions & Monsters | Toy Story 5 | Evil Dead Burn | Young Washington | The Invite | The Odyssey (see also: RT Score)
// Shows: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (see also: Mark Ballas | Strictly Come Dancing) | Lucky | Espy Awards | The Hawk | The Gilded Age | Hacks | The Pitt | All Her Fault | Widow’s Bay | Bait | Heated Rivalry | Stranger Things S5 | Nobody Wants This S2 | Task | Friends & Neighbors | Rooster | Pluribus | The Amazing Race | The Bear
// IMDbs: Thomas Kail | Anya Taylor-Joy | The Rock | Lin-Manuel Miranda (see also: Octet | Phillipa Soo) | Betty Gilpin | Connor Storrie on SNL | Tom Pelphrey | Rob Reiner | Jeff Hiller | Noah Wyle | Ariana Madix | Megan Stalter | Hannah Einbinder | Paul Anthony Kelly
// Other: World Cup Finals | Open by Andre Agassi | Green Lights Post
Sexiest Man Contenders: Bad Bunny | Hudson Williams | Michael B. Jordan | Ryan Gosling | Timothée Chalamet | Connor Storrie | Travis Kelce | Clavicular | Matt Damon
Drive-bys: Lindsey Graham | Sam Neill | The building they had to evacuate in NY because it was structurally unsound? | The Bear “Fishes” Episode (see also: Pilot Program) | Shelf Respect (see also: @readwithshelfrespect)
Red Light Mentions: Diarrhea Lettuce (see also: Dr. Rubin) | USMNT Stuffed in the Locker | New Robert Langdon | Big Brother | Digger Trailer
Green Lights:
Jamie: book - This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews
Knox: book - Thrilling Tales of Modern Men by Danny McBride
Bonus segment:
Join us on Patreon to listen ad-free and get exclusive weekly and monthly content.
Episode sponsors:
Function Health (code: POP25) | Merit | IM8 (code: POPCAST) | Gabb (code: POPCAST)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, Erin joins us as we discuss antichrists in pop culture. From the ones that are too obvious to be real, to the dark horses that could truly turn out to be one of the Four Horsemen, we’re leaning all the way into the 666 of it all and giving the people what they want.
Relevant links:
Our full show notes are at knoxandjamie.com/666
Celebrate America’s (not weird at all) 250th birthday with our super secret USA Snake Draft episode. Only available in the Americana Bundle (2026 Big Beautiful Expanded Bundle) at knoxandjamie.shop
Antichrists Explainer Mentions: Erin’s Credentials | Book of Daniel (see also: VeggieTales version) | Maccabees | Book of Revelation | Left Behind (see also: Kirk Cameron Left Behind | Nic Cage Left Behind | Faith Adjacent’s Left Behind Sacred Cinema) | Hattie Durham | The Late Great Planet Earth
Mentions: Elon Musk (see also: Neuralink) | Mark Zuckerberg | Peter Thiel (see also: Antichrist Ted Talk) | J.K. Rowling | Donald Trump | Zohran Mamdami | AI aka Chat | Taylor Swift | MrBeast (not a sponsor: Step & Beast Land) | Ms Rachel | Snoop Dogg | Mother Teresa Podcast (see also: University of Ottawa paper) | Dolly Parton | Justin Bieber | Four Horsemen Combo: Bluey, Charli XCX, Robert Irwin, Ilya Rozanov
Fact Checks: Does Toad have an evil twin? | Green Light Knox couldn’t remember: End of Days by Chris Jennings | Trump’s threesome commentary
Drive-bys: Eagle Eye | Aquaman | Daniel Fast | Camilla’s Literacy Campaign | Princess Kate scanning tickets at Wimbledon | Prince William on New Heights
Red Light Mentions: Freddy Canceled | Neil the Seal in Tasmania | @YouRowKelsey making it to Hawaii | Madi Prewett speaking at the State Fair | Red Cards | Offside | Belgium Coach big mad | Trump Phoning a Friend | Sleeping on a Train | Yannik Sinner | CFA Honey Pimento Chicken Sandwich commercial
Green Lights:
Jamie: book - The Exquisite Torment of Loving Your Enemy by Brigitte Knightley
Knox: book - The Lowe Job by Grace Alexander
Bonus segment:
Join us on Patreon to listen ad-free and get exclusive weekly and monthly content like TMYK, where we unpack our two-week break and Taylor Swift's wedding.
Episode sponsors:
Square | IM8 (code: POPCAST) | Factor (code: POPCAST50OFF) | Quince | Boll & Branch (code: POPCAST) | Bombas (code: POPCAST) | Gabb (code: POPCAST) | Pura
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Popcast With Knox and Jamie
A weekly pop culture podcast seeking to educate on things that entertain, but do not matter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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