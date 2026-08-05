The Popcast With Knox and Jamie

In this episode, we recap this week's pop culture news. Join us as we unpack The Bear‘s final season, make our deeply scientific case for the frontrunners in the 2026 Sexiest Man Alive race, react to the new Moana movie's box office report, and break down the biggest surprises and snubs from the 2026 Emmy nominations. It’s prestige TV, Disney magic (question mark?), attractive men, and awards-season chaos all rolled into a delightfully unhinged pop culture roundup.



Relevant links:

Our full show notes are at knoxandjamie.com/667

Hear our new, secret Snake Draft episode where we discuss all the things the European mind cannot comprehend - Available only when you get the Big, Beautiful, Expanded Americana Bundle at knoxandjamie.shop

Ep. 666 Correction: Saint Petersburg is still a place

Box Office Recap & Emmy Nominations Mentions:

// Movies: Moana (see also: Along the Way) | Minions & Monsters | Toy Story 5 | Evil Dead Burn | Young Washington | The Invite | The Odyssey (see also: RT Score)

// Shows: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (see also: Mark Ballas | Strictly Come Dancing) | Lucky | Espy Awards | The Hawk | The Gilded Age | Hacks | The Pitt | All Her Fault | Widow’s Bay | Bait | Heated Rivalry | Stranger Things S5 | Nobody Wants This S2 | Task | Friends & Neighbors | Rooster | Pluribus | The Amazing Race | The Bear

// IMDbs: Thomas Kail | Anya Taylor-Joy | The Rock | Lin-Manuel Miranda (see also: Octet | Phillipa Soo) | Betty Gilpin | Connor Storrie on SNL | Tom Pelphrey | Rob Reiner | Jeff Hiller | Noah Wyle | Ariana Madix | Megan Stalter | Hannah Einbinder | Paul Anthony Kelly

// Other: World Cup Finals | Open by Andre Agassi | Green Lights Post

Sexiest Man Contenders: Bad Bunny | Hudson Williams | Michael B. Jordan | Ryan Gosling | Timothée Chalamet | Connor Storrie | Travis Kelce | Clavicular | Matt Damon

Drive-bys: Lindsey Graham | Sam Neill | The building they had to evacuate in NY because it was structurally unsound? | The Bear “Fishes” Episode (see also: Pilot Program) | Shelf Respect (see also: @readwithshelfrespect)

Red Light Mentions: Diarrhea Lettuce (see also: Dr. Rubin) | USMNT Stuffed in the Locker | New Robert Langdon | Big Brother | Digger Trailer



Green Lights:

Jamie: book - This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews

Knox: book - Thrilling Tales of Modern Men by Danny McBride



Bonus segment:

Join us on Patreon to listen ad-free and get exclusive weekly and monthly content.



Episode sponsors:

Function Health (code: POP25) | Merit | IM8 (code: POPCAST) | Gabb (code: POPCAST)



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.