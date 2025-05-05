Powered by RND
  UPON JOURNEY'S START | Frieren, Solo Leveling
    Quest 001: The party watches Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and runs a Kill Quest on Solo Leveling.Since the beginning of time, man has been in search of the answers to life’s greatest mysteries. Three friends set off to answer the greatest question of them all: What are the best 100 anime of all time? Join Tristan, Miles, and Geoff on their search through the vast world of anime, manga, and otaku-culture. This is their Quest for the Best.In this week’s quest, our brave adventurers reflect on what led them down this path, conquer an anime that will not be in the list, and pass judgment on Tristan’s current #1... Hosted by Tristan Gallant, Miles Atherton, and Geoff Thew.Have a QUESTion for us? Email: qftbpod AT gmail DOT comYouTube: @questforthebestpodInstagram: @questforthebestpodTwitter: @qftbpodBluesky: @questforthebestpodTikTok: @questforthebestpodCredits:Managing Producer: Chloe CatoyaCreative Producer: Yazy ThewKey Art: Joey Pasko Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Quest for the Best with Tristan, Miles, & Geoff

Quest for the Best with Tristan, Miles, & GeoffAn Anime PodcastSince the beginning of time, man has been in search of the answers to life’s greatest mysteries. Three friends set off to answer the greatest question of them all: What are the best 100 anime of all time? Join Tristan, Miles, and Geoff on their search through the vast world of anime, manga, and otaku-culture. This is their Quest for the Best. Hosted by Geoff Thew, Tristan Gallant, and Miles AthertonHave a QUESTion for us? Email: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
