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Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon

Bolen Media
After ShowsTV & Film
Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon
Latest episode

471 episodes

  • Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon

    House of the Dragon S3E7: The Dragon in Winter

    08/03/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 7 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!

    Video Produced by Kade Orris

    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Presented by Bolen Media:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BolenMedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon

    House of the Dragon S3E6: Faceless Men

    07/27/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 6 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!

    Support Our Sponsors:

    Quo.com/OCC for 20% OFF your first 6 months

    ForHers.com/OCC to get personalized, affordable care that gets you

    Video Produced by Kade Orris

    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Presented by Bolen Media:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BolenMedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon

    House of the Dragon S3E5: Unbowed and Unbent

    07/20/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 5 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!

    Support Our Sponsors:

    Quince.com/OCC for FREE shipping on your order and 365-day returns

    Lucy.co/OCC code "OCC" for 20% OFF your first order

    Squarespace.com/OCC to save 10% OFF your first purchase of a website or domain using code "OCC"

    Video Produced by Kade Orris

    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Presented by Bolen Media:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BolenMedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon

    House of the Dragon S3E4: Tumbleton

    07/13/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 4 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!

    Support Our Sponsors:

    FactorMeals.com/occ50off code "occ50off" for 50% OFF and FREE daily greens per box

    Leesa.com code "OCC" for 25% OFF select mattresses PLUS an extra $50 OFF

    Quo.com/OCC for 20% OFF your first 6 months

    Video Produced by Kade Orris

    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Presented by Bolen Media:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BolenMedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon

    House of the Dragon S3E3: Rhaenyra Triumphant

    07/06/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 3 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on ⁠Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles⁠ where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!

    Video Produced by Kade Orris

    Subscribe on YouTube:⁠  ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

    Presented by Bolen Media:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BolenMedia.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon
Now covering "House of the Dragon" season 3. New companion podcasts weekly. Hosted by Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley. Presented by Bolen Media. Subscribe on https://www.Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles for exclusive ad-free episodes weekly.
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