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471 episodes
- Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 7 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!
Video Produced by Kade Orris
Subscribe on YouTube: YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles
Presented by Bolen Media: BolenMedia.com
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- Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 6 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!
Support Our Sponsors:
Quo.com/OCC for 20% OFF your first 6 months
ForHers.com/OCC to get personalized, affordable care that gets you
Video Produced by Kade Orris
Subscribe on YouTube: YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles
Presented by Bolen Media: BolenMedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 5 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!
Support Our Sponsors:
Quince.com/OCC for FREE shipping on your order and 365-day returns
Lucy.co/OCC code "OCC" for 20% OFF your first order
Squarespace.com/OCC to save 10% OFF your first purchase of a website or domain using code "OCC"
Video Produced by Kade Orris
Subscribe on YouTube: YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles
Presented by Bolen Media: BolenMedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 4 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!
Support Our Sponsors:
FactorMeals.com/occ50off code "occ50off" for 50% OFF and FREE daily greens per box
Leesa.com code "OCC" for 25% OFF select mattresses PLUS an extra $50 OFF
Quo.com/OCC for 20% OFF your first 6 months
Video Produced by Kade Orris
Subscribe on YouTube: YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles
Presented by Bolen Media: BolenMedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 3 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!
Video Produced by Kade Orris
Subscribe on YouTube: YouTube.com/@OystersClamsCockles
Presented by Bolen Media: BolenMedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Oysters Clams & Cockles: House of the Dragon
Now covering "House of the Dragon" season 3. New companion podcasts weekly. Hosted by Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley. Presented by Bolen Media. Subscribe on https://www.Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles for exclusive ad-free episodes weekly.Podcast website
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