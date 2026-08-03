Ross Bolen and Barrett Dudley discuss and review episode 5 of House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO. Tune in later this week on Patreon.com/OystersClamsCockles where we’ll take hotline calls from listeners driving further discussion of this week’s episode!



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Video Produced by Kade Orris



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