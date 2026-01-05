Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

The disappearance of Thomas Perez Sr | Ep 226
1/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
Skip the banter: 00:09:27 When a 71-year-old father vanishes, the focus turns almost immediately to the person who reported him missing. This episode looks closely at how suspicion formed, how pressure was applied, and what happens when investigators become convinced too early. Allison brings the research and context that reveals the part of the story that was easiest to overlook. Support us and become a Patron! Over 150 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Our Amazon Shop (stuff we like that we share on the show): https://www.amazon.com/shop/crimeandcoffee2 All our links (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Merch, etc): https://linktr.ee/crimeandcoffee Facebook Group to discuss episodes: www.facebook.com/groups/crimeandcoffeecouplepodcast/ References available at https://www.crimeandcoffeecouple.com a few days after this podcast airs. Case Suggestions Form: https://forms.gle/RQbthyDvd98SGpVq8 Remember to subscribe to our podcast in your favorite podcast player. Do it before you forget! If you're listening on Spotify please leave us a 5-star review, and leave a comment on today's episode! If you're on an iPhone, review us on Apple Podcasts please! Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit the stars ;) Ma and Pa appreciate you more than you know. Reminder: Support us and become a Patron! Over 100 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Podcast Intro and Outro music: Seductress Dubstep or TrippinCoffee by Audionautix http://audionautix.com Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The murder of Josh Hilberling | Ep 225
12/28/2025 | 55 mins.
Skip the banter: 00:07:33 Josh Hilberling was trying to leave. At 6'5", the former Air Force serviceman didn’t fit the usual image of a domestic violence victim, but court records, hospital visits, and a dismissed protective order all pointed to a volatile and escalating pattern of abuse in his young marriage. On a sweltering afternoon in Tulsa, everything came to a violent end when Josh fell 17 stories from a high-rise apartment window. His wife Amber admitted to pushing him, though whether it was self-defense or murder remains fiercely debated. Allison tells us the rest of this story that leaves one boy with no parents and two families forever asking what was really going on behind closed doors. Support us and become a Patron! Over 150 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Our Amazon Shop (stuff we like that we share on the show): https://www.amazon.com/shop/crimeandcoffee2 All our links (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Merch, etc): https://linktr.ee/crimeandcoffee Facebook Group to discuss episodes: www.facebook.com/groups/crimeandcoffeecouplepodcast/ References available at https://www.crimeandcoffeecouple.com a few days after this podcast airs. Case Suggestions Form: https://forms.gle/RQbthyDvd98SGpVq8 Remember to subscribe to our podcast in your favorite podcast player. Do it before you forget! If you're listening on Spotify please leave us a 5-star review, and leave a comment on today's episode! If you're on an iPhone, review us on Apple Podcasts please! Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit the stars ;) Ma and Pa appreciate you more than you know. Reminder: Support us and become a Patron! Over 100 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Podcast Intro and Outro music: Seductress Dubstep or TrippinCoffee by Audionautix http://audionautix.com Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The murder of Yara Gambirasio | Ep 224
12/21/2025 | 57 mins.
Skip the banter: 00:07:20 Yara Gambirasio never came home from the gym. Her murder would take years to solve, unraveling generations of family secrets in the process. Allison tells us the rest of this story, where DNA didn't just catch a killer. It blew apart a family. Support us and become a Patron! Over 150 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Our Amazon Shop (stuff we like that we share on the show): https://www.amazon.com/shop/crimeandcoffee2 All our links (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Merch, etc): https://linktr.ee/crimeandcoffee Facebook Group to discuss episodes: www.facebook.com/groups/crimeandcoffeecouplepodcast/ References available at https://www.crimeandcoffeecouple.com a few days after this podcast airs. Case Suggestions Form: https://forms.gle/RQbthyDvd98SGpVq8 Remember to subscribe to our podcast in your favorite podcast player. Do it before you forget! If you're listening on Spotify please leave us a 5-star review, and leave a comment on today's episode! If you're on an iPhone, review us on Apple Podcasts please! Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit the stars ;) Ma and Pa appreciate you more than you know. Reminder: Support us and become a Patron! Over 100 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Podcast Intro and Outro music: Seductress Dubstep or TrippinCoffee by Audionautix http://audionautix.com Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The murders of Rick and Gail Brink | Ep 223
12/14/2025 | 57 mins.
Skip the banter: 00:07:45 (give or take a minute depending on ads) Newlyweds Rick and Gail Brink were murdered in their home just days before Thanksgiving, with no clear suspect in sight. Twenty-five years later, a strange comment from Gail’s brother shifted everything. Allison tells us the rest of this story that hinges on a terrible secret kept for decades. Support us and become a Patron! Over 150 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Our Amazon Shop (stuff we like that we share on the show): https://www.amazon.com/shop/crimeandcoffee2 All our links (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Merch, etc): https://linktr.ee/crimeandcoffee Facebook Group to discuss episodes: www.facebook.com/groups/crimeandcoffeecouplepodcast/ References available at https://www.crimeandcoffeecouple.com a few days after this podcast airs. Case Suggestions Form: https://forms.gle/RQbthyDvd98SGpVq8 Remember to subscribe to our podcast in your favorite podcast player. Do it before you forget! If you're listening on Spotify please leave us a 5-star review, and leave a comment on today's episode! If you're on an iPhone, review us on Apple Podcasts please! Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit the stars ;) Ma and Pa appreciate you more than you know. Reminder: Support us and become a Patron! Over 100 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Podcast Intro and Outro music: Seductress Dubstep or TrippinCoffee by Audionautix http://audionautix.com Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The murder of Breck Bednar | Ep 222
12/07/2025 | 53 mins.
Skip the banter: 00:06:22 (give or take a minute depending on ads) In 2014, 14-year-old Breck Bednar was a bright, tech-savvy teenager who loved gaming and coding with his friends online. When a charismatic older gamer named Lewis began appearing in their chat group, claiming to be a 17-year-old entrepreneur with his own company and connections to the U.S. government, Breck was fascinated by someone who seemed to share his passion for technology. But as months passed, Breck's mother Lorin noticed disturbing changes. Her once-open son became secretive and distant, defending his new friend against her growing concerns. Despite her attempts to intervene, including contacting police about potential grooming, Lewis had already woven an invisible web of manipulation around her son. Breck's story exposes the terrifying reality of online predators who hide behind screens, exploiting the trust of vulnerable teens in spaces where they feel safest, and serves as a stark reminder that danger can enter our homes through something as ordinary as a gaming headset. Support us and become a Patron! Over 150 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Our Amazon Shop (stuff we like that we share on the show): https://www.amazon.com/shop/crimeandcoffee2 All our links (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Merch, etc): https://linktr.ee/crimeandcoffee Facebook Group to discuss episodes: www.facebook.com/groups/crimeandcoffeecouplepodcast/ References available at https://www.crimeandcoffeecouple.com a few days after this podcast airs. Case Suggestions Form: https://forms.gle/RQbthyDvd98SGpVq8 Remember to subscribe to our podcast in your favorite podcast player. Do it before you forget! If you're listening on Spotify please leave us a 5-star review, and leave a comment on today's episode! If you're on an iPhone, review us on Apple Podcasts please! Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit the stars ;) Ma and Pa appreciate you more than you know. Reminder: Support us and become a Patron! Over 100 bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/crimeandcoffeecouple Podcast Intro and Outro music: Seductress Dubstep or TrippinCoffee by Audionautix http://audionautix.com Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast