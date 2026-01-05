Open app
Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast
Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

Allison and Mike
HistorySociety & Culture
Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast
Latest episode

236 episodes

  • Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

    The disappearance of Thomas Perez Sr | Ep 226

    1/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.

    Skip the banter: 00:09:27 When a 71-year-old father vanishes, the focus turns almost immediately to the person who reported him missing. This episode looks closely at how suspicion formed, how pressure was applied, and what happens when investigators become convinced too early. Allison brings the research and context that reveals the part of the story that was easiest to overlook.

  • Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

    The murder of Josh Hilberling | Ep 225

    12/28/2025 | 55 mins.

    Skip the banter: 00:07:33 Josh Hilberling was trying to leave. At 6'5", the former Air Force serviceman didn't fit the usual image of a domestic violence victim, but court records, hospital visits, and a dismissed protective order all pointed to a volatile and escalating pattern of abuse in his young marriage. On a sweltering afternoon in Tulsa, everything came to a violent end when Josh fell 17 stories from a high-rise apartment window. His wife Amber admitted to pushing him, though whether it was self-defense or murder remains fiercely debated. Allison tells us the rest of this story that leaves one boy with no parents and two families forever asking what was really going on behind closed doors.

  • Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

    The murder of Yara Gambirasio | Ep 224

    12/21/2025 | 57 mins.

    Skip the banter: 00:07:20 Yara Gambirasio never came home from the gym. Her murder would take years to solve, unraveling generations of family secrets in the process. Allison tells us the rest of this story, where DNA didn't just catch a killer. It blew apart a family.

  • Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

    The murders of Rick and Gail Brink | Ep 223

    12/14/2025 | 57 mins.

    Skip the banter: 00:07:45 (give or take a minute depending on ads) Newlyweds Rick and Gail Brink were murdered in their home just days before Thanksgiving, with no clear suspect in sight. Twenty-five years later, a strange comment from Gail's brother shifted everything. Allison tells us the rest of this story that hinges on a terrible secret kept for decades.

  • Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

    The murder of Breck Bednar | Ep 222

    12/07/2025 | 53 mins.

    Skip the banter: 00:06:22 (give or take a minute depending on ads) In 2014, 14-year-old Breck Bednar was a bright, tech-savvy teenager who loved gaming and coding with his friends online. When a charismatic older gamer named Lewis began appearing in their chat group, claiming to be a 17-year-old entrepreneur with his own company and connections to the U.S. government, Breck was fascinated by someone who seemed to share his passion for technology. But as months passed, Breck's mother Lorin noticed disturbing changes. Her once-open son became secretive and distant, defending his new friend against her growing concerns. Despite her attempts to intervene, including contacting police about potential grooming, Lewis had already woven an invisible web of manipulation around her son. Breck's story exposes the terrifying reality of online predators who hide behind screens, exploiting the trust of vulnerable teens in spaces where they feel safest, and serves as a stark reminder that danger can enter our homes through something as ordinary as a gaming headset.

About Crime and Coffee Couple - True Crime Podcast

Love a cozy yet dark vibe? Join Allison and Mike, a witty, married duo with over 20 years of banter under their belts, for Crime and Coffee Couple—your weekly true crime fix. Kick back with a cup of coffee as their funny, relatable chitchat eases you into the dark corners of lesser-known cases, uncovered through Allison’s meticulous research. Fans love the refreshing blend of sarcasm and heart, balancing chilling stories with respect for the victims. It’s like sitting with friends who just happen to unravel mysteries—never sensational, always honoring the victims. Ready to sip and solve? Dive in! Find us at https://crimeandcoffeecouple.com/
HistorySociety & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentary

