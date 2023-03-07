Unsolved true crime podcast researched, written and hosted by Crime Analyst Leah Owens. Recognizing that the right piece of information can sometimes be the dif...
Unsolved Homicide: Melissa Witt
When a young Arkansas woman is abducted in plain sight from a busy parking lot, she isn’t seen again until her remains are found in a remote corner of the Ozark National Forest. Investigators continue a decades-long search for a cruel killer in this episode of Last Seen Alive. If you know anything about the murder of Melissa Witt, please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5000. See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here: https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2023/08/14/unsolved-homicide-melissa-witt/
8/14/2023
37:26
Unsolved Double-Homicide: Bill and Peggy Stephenson
When a Northern Kentucky couple are murdered in their own home, investigators discover the strangest crime scene of their careers. An active—but perplexing—investigation unfolds as investigators attempt to determine who ended the quiet, peaceful lives of two beloved grandparents in this episode of Last Seen Alive. if you believe you may know anything at all about the deaths of Peggy and Bill Stephenson, please call the Boone County Sheriff’s office at 859-334-2175. See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here: https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2023/07/31/unsolved-double-homicide-bill-and-peggy-stephenson/
7/31/2023
33:44
Unsolved Suspicious Death: LaVena Johnson
When a Missouri honor student decides to follow in her father’s footsteps by joining the Army after highschool, she’s soon deployed to Iraq, where her life ends under unthinkable circumstances. After receiving contradictory information regarding his daughter’s death, her father—a doctor of behavioral psychology—attempts to piece together what really happened in this episode of Last Seen Alive. If you have any information about the death of LaVena Johnson, please call report your tip to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. You can submit a tip online at: https://www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip/ Also, in light of the subjects we’ve discussed in this episode, there are two resources we want to make sure you’re aware of: The National Sexual Assault Hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673, and the Suicide and Crisis Hotline, which can be reached by dialing 988. Both of these resources are available 24/7—you’re never alone. So please, if you’re struggling with trauma related to sexual assault, or suicidal thoughts—give them a call. See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here: https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2023/07/17/unsolved-suspicious-death-lavena-johnson/
7/17/2023
51:16
Unsolved Homicide: Ebby Steppach
When a young Little Rock, Arkansas woman discloses that she’s been the victim of a terrible crime, she disappears shortly thereafter. Several years later, the discovery of her hidden remains amplifies the unanswered questions her loved ones have been left to struggle with in this episode of Last Seen Alive. If you know anything about the death of Ebby Steppach, please call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829. And if you found this episode to be of special interest, you may want to check out our episode on the unsolved homicide of Julie Ferguson. See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here: https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2023/07/03/unsolved-homicide-ebby-steppach/
7/3/2023
54:01
Unsolved Disappearance: Dale Williams
When a small-town Colorado man vanishes in the middle of his work day, no trace of him is found until his vehicle is pulled from a local river six weeks later. Virtually certain that foul play was involved, investigators attempt to determine who might’ve wanted to harm a well-liked family-man in this episode of Last Seen Alive. If you know anything about the disappearance of Dale Williams, please call the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office at 970-252-4023. See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here: https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2023/06/19/unsolved-disappearance-dale-williams/ And if you found this episode to be of special interest, consider listening to our episode on the disappearance of another family man who has yet to be found, Mike Hearon.
