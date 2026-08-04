When a young Yuma, Arizona girl is killed inside her own home, its determined that her attacker entered through her bedroom window. Investigators seek to identify a cruel predator who likely stalked the girl before acting in this episode of Last Seen Alive.



If you know anything about the death of Amberly Mendoza, please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Yuma’s 78-Crime anonymous tip reporting hotline at (928) 782-7463. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for an award of up to $1,000.



If you wish to support other Yuma families affected by violence in Amberly’s honor, please consider donating to the family advocacy center named for her, Amberly’s Place. You can learn more about the vital services they provide and make a donation if you wish at https://amberlysplace.com



See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here:



https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2026/07/27/unsolved-homicide-amberly-mendoza/



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