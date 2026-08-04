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240 episodes
- When a Texas woman leaves a celebratory family gathering, she disappears into the night. After decades of her family insisting she wouldn’t have left voluntarily, a long-dead Jane Doe is identified as the missing woman, and investigators attempt to finally solve her murder in this episode of Last Seen Alive.
If you know anything about the death of Debra Terrell-Mackey, please call the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You may remain anonymous if you wish.
And if you’d like to support the incredibly important work that the DNA Doe Project does, please know that they’re a non-profit organization, and that they accept donations of any amount via their website: dnadoeproject.org. You can make a donation in memory of Debra, or anyone else you’d like to honor.
See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here:
https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2026/08/03/unsolved-homicide-debra-terrell-mackey/
Support LSA and the DNA Doe Project by getting a shirt or hoodie on our store:
https://last-seen-alive.printify.me/products
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- When a young Yuma, Arizona girl is killed inside her own home, its determined that her attacker entered through her bedroom window. Investigators seek to identify a cruel predator who likely stalked the girl before acting in this episode of Last Seen Alive.
If you know anything about the death of Amberly Mendoza, please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Yuma’s 78-Crime anonymous tip reporting hotline at (928) 782-7463. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for an award of up to $1,000.
If you wish to support other Yuma families affected by violence in Amberly’s honor, please consider donating to the family advocacy center named for her, Amberly’s Place. You can learn more about the vital services they provide and make a donation if you wish at https://amberlysplace.com
See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here:
https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2026/07/27/unsolved-homicide-amberly-mendoza/
Support LSA and the DNA Doe Project by getting a shirt or hoodie on our store:
https://last-seen-alive.printify.me/products
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- When a terminally-ill Virginia mother relinquishes custody of her child to a supposed good Samaritan, she has no way of knowing she’s being deceived. A young girl goes missing while in the care of a woman who exploited vulnerable children in this episode of Last Seen Alive.
If you know anything about the disappearance of Brittany Williams, please contact the Henrico County Police at (804) 501-4000.
See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here:
https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2021/09/03/unsolved-disappearance-brittany-williams/
Support LSA and the DNA Doe Project by getting a shirt or hoodie on our store:
https://last-seen-alive.printify.me/products
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- When a small-town Texas teenager vanishes from the parking lot outside her after-school job, she’s never seen again. An investigation into compelling potential suspects is derailed when an attorney from out-of-town arrives determined to prove the existence—and outrageous crimes—of an alleged satanic cult in this episode of Last Seen Alive.
If you know anything about the disappearance of Kelly Wilson, please call the Gilmer Police Department at (903) 843-5545.
See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here:
https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2026/07/13/unsolved-disappearance-kelly-wilson/
Support LSA and the DNA Doe Project by getting a shirt or hoodie on our store:
https://last-seen-alive.printify.me/products
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- When a South Carolina woman disappears while her family is out on an errand, a note left behind offers little explanation. A vast array of possibilities surround a truly mysterious disappearance in this episode of Last Seen Alive.
If you know anything about the disappearance of Tammy Kingery, please contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-637-5337
See photos from this episode and check out the sources we used to research it here:
https://lastseenalivepodcast.com/2026/07/05/unsolved-disappearance-tammy-kingery-2/
Support LSA and the DNA Doe Project by getting a shirt or hoodie on our store:
https://last-seen-alive.printify.me/products
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Last Seen Alive
Last Seen Alive is a podcast focused on little-known, unsolved homicide and missing persons cases, all potentially just one tip away from an investigative breakthrough. We're on a mission to give these cases the public attention and thoughtful storytelling they deserve, so join us as we explore the compelling unsolved cases you've never heard of every week. Researched, written and hosted by Crime Analyst Leah Owens. Co-hosted by Scott Owens. Last Seen Alive is an original Studio 222 production.Podcast website
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