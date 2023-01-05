The Zodiac Killer (Potentially) Identified: A New Project from Obsessed Network

Earlier this year, author Jaret Kobec named a new suspect to be the Zodiac Killer. This was based on years of research which uncovered never before seen evidence and answered many of the open questions in the case. Kobec's evidence for his suspect is so compelling that many true crime heavyweights have staked their reputations on their belief that Kobec has identified the Zodiac Killer once and for all. We at the Obsessed Network are proud to announce that we helped publish the audiobook version of Kobec's work. The audiobook is called How To Find Zodiac. The audiobook is voiced by the award winning narrator Scott Brick and is available right now for download from Audible. In How To Find Zodiac, Kobec names his suspect in the first 15 minutes and then spends the rest of the audiobook laying out his evidence. It will make you reexamine everything you think you know about the case and leave you with little doubt that this decades-old mystery has finally been solved.