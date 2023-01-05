Crime is so commonplace that it takes something particularly shocking to be labelled the “crime of the century.” Even so, there are a lot of cases that have ear... More
S3 Ep8: The Case Behind Stockholm Syndrome
You're probably familiar with the concept of Stockholm Syndrome - the phenomenon where people taken hostage come to empathize with or even join up with their captors. But did you realize that the term comes from a specific incident, a strange bank robbery at the Sveriges Kreditbank that turned into a multiday siege pitting the criminals against the police, with innocent workers trapped in the middle and unsure who to trust.
"Crimes of the Centuries" is a podcast from the Obsessed Network exploring forgotten crimes from times past that made a mark and helped change history.
5/1/2023
49:44
S3 Ep7: The "Fireproof" Theatre: Tragedy at the Iroquois
Chicago's state-of-the-art Iroquois Theatre was supposed to be a jewel in the rapidly expanding American arts scene of the early twentieth century. But in an emergency, a combination of disaster management, design flaws, and construction shortcuts proved to be a deadly combination.
Special thanks to Charlie McCarron for producing and performing the out-of-print song "Let Us Swear It By the Pale Moonlight" for this episode.
4/24/2023
49:26
S3 Ep6: Deadly Blaze: The Thiokol Factory Explosion
At the height of the space race, the arrival of the Thiokol chemical company was supposed to bring jobs and opportunities for the small Georgia town of Woodbine. But a tragic explosion in 1971 killed 29 workers and left many of the survivors in the community entangled in lawsuits for decades afterwards.
4/17/2023
42:40
S3 Ep5: The Deaths of Herman and Irving Arthur
Brothers Herman and Irving Arthur wanted to leave their life as Southern sharecroppers in Texas and move to the North in search of better opportunities. But after an encounter with the landowners turned lethal, they found themselves on the run from a town setting out for revenge.
4/10/2023
37:43
Crime is so commonplace that it takes something particularly shocking to be labelled the "crime of the century." Even so, there are a lot of cases that have earned the distinction. In each episode of Crimes of the Centuries, award-winning journalist Amber Hunt will examine a case that's lesser known today but was huge when it happened. The cases explored span the centuries and each left a mark. Some made history by changing laws. Others were so shocking they changed society.