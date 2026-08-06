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279 episodes
- Investigators were certain they knew who killed Leslie Preer. Their main suspect had motive, a suspicious alibi, and a failed polygraph. Investigators had everything they needed — except the right guy. Twenty-three years later with a pair of fresh detectives, a water bottle at Dulles Airport told a very different story.
Crimes of the Centuries is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab exploring forgotten crimes from times past that made a mark and helped change history. You can get early and ad-free episodes and more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Order the Crimes of the Centuries book at your favorite bookstore or at www.centuriespod.com/book!
Follow us on Instagram and other social media: @centuriespod
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- Twenty-two-year-old Fred Korematsu was parked on a San Francisco hillside with his girlfriend, listening to music on the car radio, when the broadcast stopped on Dec. 7, 1941. In the weeks that followed, the U.S. government imprisoned 120,000 people based solely on their ancestry. Fred, a California-born welder who had tried to register for the draft on the very first day he could, decided he wasn’t going anywhere. His decision would lead to one of the most consequential civil liberties cases in American history, and a decades-long effort to prove something that should never have needed proving.
Crimes of the Centuries is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab exploring forgotten crimes from times past that made a mark and helped change history. You can get early and ad-free episodes and more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Order the Crimes of the Centuries book at your favorite bookstore or at www.centuriespod.com/book!
Follow us on Instagram and other social media: @centuriespod
EPISODE SPONSORS:
Home Chef. Fresh ingredients and easy recipes delivered weekly, with 50% off and free shipping on your first box plus free dessert for life at www.HomeChef.com/COTC.
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- On the night of Oct. 23, 1989, Chuck Stuart called 911 from a car phone in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, his voice strained with panic. He said he and his wife Carol had been shot by a Black man. Within hours, Boston police had launched the most intensive manhunt in the city's history — tearing through a predominantly Black neighborhood, stopping and searching anyone who dared answer their door or walk the streets. They were certain they knew what had happened. They were wrong in ways that would take decades to reckon with.
Crimes of the Centuries is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab exploring forgotten crimes from times past that made a mark and helped change history. You can get early and ad-free episodes and more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Order the Crimes of the Centuries book at your favorite bookstore or at www.centuriespod.com/book!
Follow us on Instagram and other social media: @centuriespod
EPISODE SPONSORS:
Home Chef: Get 50% off your first box, free shipping, and free dessert for life at HomeChef.com/COTC.
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- Dozens of Girl Scouts arrived at Camp Scott in the Oklahoma woods in June of 1977 expecting songs, crafts and campfires. By morning, three of the girls were dead, their bodies discovered along a dirt path called Cookie Trail Road. The investigation that followed became the largest manhunt in Oklahoma history, fueled accusations of corruption and racism, and left behind a mystery that still divides people nearly 50 years later.
Crimes of the Centuries is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab exploring forgotten crimes from times past that made a mark and helped change history. You can get early and ad-free episodes and more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Order the Crimes of the Centuries book at your favorite bookstore or at www.centuriespod.com/book!
Follow us on Instagram and other social media: @centuriespod
EPISODE SPONSORS:
Rula. Quality therapy covered by insurance, with an average copay of just $15/session. Visit rula.com/cotc
Hims. Simple, online access to personalized, affordable care for ED, Weight Loss, and more. Visit hims.com/COTC
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- In Victorian England, a serial killer preyed on sex workers and other vulnerable women, targeting the people society was least likely to mourn or protect. But unlike the infamous Jack the Ripper, whose identity remains one of history's great unsolved mysteries, Dr. Thomas Neill Cream had a name, a medical degree, and a chilling willingness to use both. Cream weaponized his professional knowledge, exploiting the trust his victims placed in him as a physician to devise methods that were slower, more calculated, and in many ways more sinister than anything the Ripper was known for. When he was finally caught, the case against him didn't just end his reign of terror — it helped shape the legal landscape for decades to come.
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About Crimes of the Centuries
Crime is so commonplace that it takes something particularly shocking to be labelled the “crime of the century.” Even so, there are a lot of cases that have earned the distinction. In each episode of Crimes of the Centuries, award-winning journalist Amber Hunt will examine a case that’s lesser known today but was huge when it happened. The cases explored span the centuries and each left a mark. Some made history by changing laws. Others were so shocking they changed society.Podcast website
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