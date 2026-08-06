Twenty-two-year-old Fred Korematsu was parked on a San Francisco hillside with his girlfriend, listening to music on the car radio, when the broadcast stopped on Dec. 7, 1941. In the weeks that followed, the U.S. government imprisoned 120,000 people based solely on their ancestry. Fred, a California-born welder who had tried to register for the draft on the very first day he could, decided he wasn’t going anywhere. His decision would lead to one of the most consequential civil liberties cases in American history, and a decades-long effort to prove something that should never have needed proving.

Crimes of the Centuries is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab exploring forgotten crimes from times past that made a mark and helped change history. You can get early and ad-free episodes and more over at www.grabbagcollab.com



Order the Crimes of the Centuries book at your favorite bookstore or at www.centuriespod.com/book!



Follow us on Instagram and other social media: @centuriespod



EPISODE SPONSORS:



Home Chef. Fresh ingredients and easy recipes delivered weekly, with 50% off and free shipping on your first box plus free dessert for life at www.HomeChef.com/COTC.

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough. Multi-form bioavailable magnesium to support relaxation and recovery, with 15% off and a free Masszymes travel bottle at www.bioptimizers.com/cotc using code COTC.

Wayfair. Furniture and home goods for every room and budget, vetted through Wayfair's 10-point inspection, at www.Wayfair.com.

DripDrop. Doctor-developed hydration trusted by firefighters, medical pros, and 90% of top sports teams, with 20% off your first order at www.dripdrop.com using code COTC.