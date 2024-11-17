Gary Farris

Gary Farris was a very successful commercial real estate attorney in the metro Atlanta area. By 2018, he had been married to his wife Melody for thirty-eight years, and the couple had four adult children. They seemed like the perfect couple with the perfect family. But when Gary was found dead secrets began to be revealed. Join Mike and Morf as they discuss the death of Gary Farris. Once it was realized that Gary was missing a search of the property began. It didn't take long for one of Gary's sons to find his remains in a burn pit on the property. The investigation quickly turned into looking at who had the motive and opportunity to murder Gary. You can help support the show at patreon.com./criminology An Emash Digital production