Gary Farris was a very successful commercial real estate attorney in the metro Atlanta area. By 2018, he had been married to his wife Melody for thirty-eight years, and the couple had four adult children. They seemed like the perfect couple with the perfect family. But when Gary was found dead secrets began to be revealed. Join Mike and Morf as they discuss the death of Gary Farris. Once it was realized that Gary was missing a search of the property began. It didn't take long for one of Gary's sons to find his remains in a burn pit on the property. The investigation quickly turned into looking at who had the motive and opportunity to murder Gary. You can help support the show at patreon.com./criminology An Emash Digital production
Stephanie Coyle
In 1993, 74-year-old Stephanie Coyle was murdered inside her home. Adding to the brutality and mystery, a large symbol was carved into her back. This is a case that has gone unsolved for over 3 decades. Join Mike and Morf as they discuss the murder of Stephanie Coyle. In this episode, we called on trained criminologist, Dr. Lee Mellor who worked on this case to help us understand the case and the crime scene a little better, and to help us try and get into the mind of someone that would do something like this. You will hear from Lee throughout this episode. You can help support the show at patreon.com/criminology A Emash Digital production
Kristen Trickle
On Oct 30th, 2019, 26-year-old Kristen Trickle was preparing for the Halloween festivities. The next morning, Kristen's husband, Colby, woke up to a loud noise. He quickly realized that his wife was lying in bed dying from a gunshot wound. Colby called 911 to report that his wife had shot herself. Join Mike and Morf as they discuss the death of Kristen Trickle. Kristen's family and friends were shocked when the coroner pronounced her death a suicide. Kristen was afraid of guns, and everyone said she was in a good place. Suspicion began to fall onto her husband Colby after a series of revelations that suggested everything was not as it appeared. You can help support the show at patreon.com/criminology An Emash Digital production
Leslie Preer and Christine Franke
On May 2nd, 2001, 50-year-old wife and mother Leslie Preer didn't show up to work. She was found dead in her Chevy Chase, Maryland home. One October 21st, 2001, 25-year-old Christine Franke was found dead inside her apartment in Orlando, Florida. Both cases would go unsolved for decades. Join Mike and Morf as they discuss the cases of Leslie Preer and Christine Franke. Two unrelated murder cases that languished for years with no resolution. But, advancements in DNA technology, and more specifically, genetic genealogy was used to solve them both. The killers of Leslie and Christine were eventually revealed, and Leslie's family was shocked by who her killer turned about to be. You can help support the show at patreon.com/criminology An Emash Digital production
