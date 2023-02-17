After Honey and Barry Sherman are found hanging, police sources say it is a murder-suicide and cause outrage among Sherman friends who believe otherwise. Veteran investigative reporter Kevin Donovan cold calls sources and gets a promising lead. This is episode two of “The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman,” a “Suspicion” podcast probing the strange case of the famous Toronto couple who were found strangled in their north Toronto home in 2017. For five years, Donovan has covered the case for the Star, fought court battles to access documents on the police investigation and the Sherman estate, and wrote a book about it. Toronto Star subscribers will also get exclusive early access to behind-the-scenes bonus episodes. If you are not a subscriber, use promo code PODCAST to save 10% on an annual subscription at thestar.com/subscribe. Audio sources: Washington Post, CTV, Canadian Press, Global, Toronto Police Services, CBS

The Toronto Star’s Kevin Donovan brings you along for the ride as he argues in court to unseal documents related to the Sherman homicide investigation and the multi-billion dollar estate of Honey and Barry Sherman, which the police say is part of their probe. “The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman” is a “Suspicion” podcast probing the strange case of the famous Toronto couple who were found strangled in their north Toronto home in 2017. For five years, Donovan has covered the case for the Star, fought court battles to access documents on the police investigation and the Sherman estate, and wrote a book about it. Audio sources: CTV News, Global News, Court audio with permission of Supreme Court of Canada. Full hearing can be found here.

We follow the footsteps of Honey and Barry Sherman and the mysterious "Walking Man" as they converge on Old Colony Rd., in what became a horrible, murderous evening. But the day started with smiles and workouts. Hannukah had just begun. Honey had presents to buy for grandchildren and Barry had drug battles to fight. Audio Sources: Toronto Police Press Conferences, Sherman private investigation press conference

Barry Sherman the Generous, the Brilliant, the Tough Negotiator. Honey Sherman the Ferocious, the Brave, the Fundraiser. It was love at first sight in the ‘70s and together they raised a family and built a business. Honey’s roots were in the Holocaust and Barry’s in a family where the men died young. Audio: UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, Sherman Funeral

When the lead Toronto homicide detective avoids the crime scene and juniors can’t walk across the road to collect key surveillance video, that’s a sign of a poor investigation. And that was just day one after Honey and Barry Sherman were found dead. Join veteran investigative reporter Kevin Donovan as he details the mistakes that turned this case cold. This is episode five of “The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman,” a “Suspicion” podcast probing the strange case of the famous Toronto couple who were found strangled in their north Toronto home in 2017. For five years, Donovan has covered the case for the Star, fought court battles to access documents on the police investigation and the Sherman estate, and wrote a book about it. Audio Sources: Sherman family reward press conference, Toronto Police, Law and Order NBC, CTV News, CP24

About Suspicion | The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman

Suspicion is the Toronto Star’s investigative true crime podcast. Season 2 brings “The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman,” an 8-part podcast – with biweekly bonus, behind-the-scenes episodes – probing the strange case of the famous Toronto couple who were found strangled in their north Toronto home in 2017. For five years, the Star’s chief investigative reporter Kevin Donovan has covered the Sherman case, fought court battles to access documents on the police investigation and the Shermans and their estate, and wrote a book about it. This podcast lets you hear directly from Donovan and his sources, those who worked on the case and friends and family of Honey Sherman and Barry Sherman. Suspicion season 1 was Death in a Small Town, also hosted by Donovan. What began as just another day for the McLellan family would end with their youngest son clinging to life in hospital and a cloud of suspicion hanging over his mother and father.