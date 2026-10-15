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51 episodes
- Former federal agent Brett Kalina is one of only a handful of law enforcement officers to come face to face with Ryan Wedding. In 2008, after years following the flow of money and drugs, Kalina arrests 'The Boss' and watches as the ex-snowboarder goes to trial.
But once behind bars, Wedding turns the tables. He makes prison work for him, using his time inside a violent Texas detention centre to allegedly make criminal connections and cartel contacts. And the next time the police come looking for him, he's already gone.
This podcast is a co-production of Suspicion from the Toronto Star and Uncover from CBC. All episodes are now available to subscribers.
- Shots ring out in a neighbourhood north-west of Toronto. A father is dead and a mother and daughter are in hospital, battling for their lives. When Toronto Star reporter Calvi Leon arrives on the scene days later, witnesses tell her what really happened. What she learns starts her down a path she could never have imagined and leads to one man: former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.
How does a small town Canadian kid, who was once called a labrador puppy by his teammates, find himself on the FBI's Most Wanted list?
This podcast is a co-production of Suspicion from the Toronto Star and Uncover from CBC. All episodes are now available to subscribers.
Introducing The Most Wanted Olympian, Suspicion Season 5: How did Ryan Wedding become an alleged narco kingpin?10/08/2026 | 2 mins.Ryan Wedding was once a promising young athlete, a snowboarder who reached the Olympics. Now captured after a decade on the run, he's accused of running a deadly international drug trafficking empire. How did a small town Canadian boy allegedly become an alleged narco kingpin?
In The Most Wanted Olympian, a new podcast from CBC and the Toronto Star, host Michelle Shephard and journalist Calvi Leon trace Wedding's descent into a violent criminal underworld. From his beginnings at his family ski hill outside Thunder Bay, to Toronto and the shocking murders he's accused of ordering, to Mexico where he was believed to be protected by the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, they uncover his illicit connections and the stories behind the victims caught in the crossfire.
Featuring on-the-ground reporting and original interviews, this podcast investigates the Canadian who the FBI called a "modern day El Chapo" and asks: what will it take to bring him to justice?
This podcast is a co-production of Suspicion from the Toronto Star and Uncover from CBC.
The Most Wanted Olympian is an official 2026 Tribeca Festival Winner, and will be available Thursday, October 15.
- In less than five years, three people would end up dead in the same house. Toronto Star investigative reporter, Amy Dempsey Raven, spent more than a decade asking what really happened inside that house.
Suspicion is pleased to bring you episode one of What Happened to the Harrisons?
Episode 1: Sudden Death
In April 2009, Bridget Harrison comes home to find her husband of 40 years dead behind a locked bathroom door. Bill had been alone in the house. Police say he died naturally. But for his family, something's not adding up.
Listen to episodes as they are released each week right at the Star, or binge all episodes of What Happened to the Harrisons? by subscribing at Apple Podcasts.
Was justice served? Kevin Donovan on the Mount Olive verdict — and the case that isn't over yet06/29/2026 | 24 mins.The faint hope hearing in the Mount Olive murder case has concluded, but for Toronto Star chief investigative reporter Kevin Donovan, the outcome raises questions that go beyond one courtroom. In part two, we dig into the Crown's cross-examination, the weight of the victim impact statements, and why the fight for Christopher Sheriffe is far from finished.
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About The Most Wanted Olympian from Suspicion
Ryan Wedding was once a promising young athlete, a snowboarder who reached the Olympics. Now captured after a decade on the run, he's accused of running a deadly international drug trafficking empire. Season 5, "The Most Wanted Olympian" is coming in the fall of 2026. How did a small town Canadian boy allegedly become a narco kingpin? In this new podcast from the Toronto Star and CBC, host Michelle Shephard and journalist Calvi Leon trace Wedding's descent into a violent criminal underworld. From his beginnings at his family ski hill outside Thunder Bay, to Toronto and the shocking murders he's accused of ordering, to Mexico where he was believed to be protected by the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, they uncover his illicit connections and the stories behind the victims caught in the crossfire. Featuring on-the-ground reporting and original interviews, this podcast investigates the Canadian who the FBI called a "modern day El Chapo" and asks: what will it take to bring him to justice? The Most Wanted Olympian is an official 2026 Tribeca Festival Winner. The full podcast is coming to the Toronto Star's Suspicion and CBC's Uncover. Suspicion is the Toronto Star's investigative true crime podcast. Season 4, "Murder on Mount Olive," Chief Investigative Reporter Kevin Donovan, who brought you the Billionaire Murders, is back with Murder on Mount Olive, an investigation of a crime the courts closed the book on in 2012. This is the story of Christopher Sheriffe and his fight for justice, as he serves life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Season 3, "40 Years Cold," looks at a case that began four decades ago, when two women were killed in their Toronto homes. Wendy Gillis and Betsy Powell take you through the nights of the murders, the tragic circumstances of a murderer, and the stunning conclusion of a 40 years long cold case. Season 2, "The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman," probes the case of the famous Toronto couple who were found strangled in their home in 2017. Kevin Donovan covered the Sherman case and fought court battles to access documents on the police investigation. Suspicion season 1, Death in a Small Town, was also hosted by Donovan. What began as just another day for the McLellan family would end with their youngest son clinging to life in hospital and a cloud of suspicion hanging over his mother and father.Podcast website
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