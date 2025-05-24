Brian Walshe goes on the offensive — is it the Karen Read effect?
Brian Walshe spent two days in court this week as his lawyers worked to try and have the explosive Google search evidence that's been used in the murder case against him tossed. The lawyers questioned several investigators — many of them familiar from the Karen Read trial.
In today's episode, NBC10 Boston's chief legal analyst, Michael Coyne, explains why these were "very significant hearings," how they appear to have been informed by the Read case and what it would mean for the prosecution if the "incredibly incriminating searches" are thrown out as "fruit of the poisonous tree."



Analysis: Why Brian Walshe’s lawyers may pull from Karen Read’s defense playbook
Brian Walshe is set to go to trial this year.
Hear analysis from NBC10 Boston's legal expert, Michael Coyne, on why the Walshe defense team may be closely watching the Karen Read playbook of law enforcement scrutiny, and how her retrial this spring could impact Walshe's trial in the fall.



New judge, new urgency in Walshe case: Legal expert explains the latest
There's a new judge overseeing the Ana Walshe murder case, and she's pushing to get it moving along faster — in fact, she set a trial date before the end of 2025. To better understand Judge Diane Freniere's approach to the Walshe case, we sat down with NBC10 legal analyst Michael Coyne, who pointed out that "time is a real thief" when it comes to testimony in murder trials.
He also shared what he thinks is the most damning evidence presented so far (it's not the infamous Google searches), and what the hold-up has been in the defense's request for evidence on the lead investigator that's tied to the Karen Read case.



The Walshe home in Cohasset is still vacant, nearly two years after Ana's disappearance

Brian Walshe back in court as defense seeks internal Karen Read documents
We were in court, along with Brian Walshe, at his latest hearing, where his defense team moved to uncover records on embattled Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in both the Walshe and John O'Keefe murder investigations.

A look at the twists and turns in the case of the presumed murder of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset, Massachusetts, allegedly at the hands of her husband. Drawing on NBC10 Boston’s extensive reporting, including jaw-dropping moments that have gone viral and reporters’ recollections, we'll bring you inside the unfolding case and understand what's at stake.