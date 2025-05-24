Brian Walshe goes on the offensive — is it the Karen Read effect?

Brian Walshe spent two days in court this week as his lawyers worked to try and have the explosive Google search evidence that's been used in the murder case against him tossed. The lawyers questioned several investigators — many of them familiar from the Karen Read trial. In today's episode, NBC10 Boston's chief legal analyst, Michael Coyne, explains why these were "very significant hearings," how they appear to have been informed by the Read case and what it would mean for the prosecution if the "incredibly incriminating searches" are thrown out as "fruit of the poisonous tree."For updates to the case as they happen, visit nbcboston.com/tag/ana-walshe.