Vendetta in Vegas

When a Baptist pastor moves in next-door to a free-spirited older woman in suburban Las Vegas, you’d expect him to live piously and love his neighbor. But unfortunately, the two couldn’t be more different and as they struggle to wrap their heads around differing morals and lifestyles, tensions soar. Soon, back and forth allegations between them swirl as each accuses the other of noise violations, intimidation, spying, and drug use. When the mutual agitation reaches biblical proportions, will they do unto others what thy would have done to them or will retribution be wrought? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.