Two nocturnal neighbors who are down on their luck bond with late night visits while the rest of the world is sound asleep. The platonic friendship deepens as they share struggles with one another. When one oversteps a major boundary and buries the other in debt with a hustle gone wrong, things go south fast. While their financial co-dependence keeps them entwined, a disturbing act of revenge is plotted and executed- one so gruesome it could be ripped straight out of a horror movie. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
41:14
The Secret Wife
After years of fostering a harmonious relationship with their quiet, unassuming neighbor, one tight-knit family is shocked to learn that he has been hiding a wife for nearly a decade inside his house. As the family gets to know the timid young woman, shocking truths are revealed, and a plan is set in place to remove her from toxic living conditions. But in doing so, a bitter grudge is stirred up that will have drastic…and fatal consequences. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
45:11
Commanded to Kill
When the Sienna family moves in next door to the Duckett family, their two sons Mark and Mitchell initially strike up a friendship over a shared love of cars and cigarettes. But as time goes on, Mark begins to encroach on the generosity of the Sienna family and his increasingly erratic and bizarre behavior threatens their sense of safety. As Mark’s mental health begins to unravel, he becomes plagued with delusions and paranoia. When law enforcement becomes involves, his already fragile mental state is exacerbated, resulting in a break-in and midnight shooting that will rock a tight-knit community to its core. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
42:47
Vendetta in Vegas
When a Baptist pastor moves in next-door to a free-spirited older woman in suburban Las Vegas, you’d expect him to live piously and love his neighbor. But unfortunately, the two couldn’t be more different and as they struggle to wrap their heads around differing morals and lifestyles, tensions soar. Soon, back and forth allegations between them swirl as each accuses the other of noise violations, intimidation, spying, and drug use. When the mutual agitation reaches biblical proportions, will they do unto others what thy would have done to them or will retribution be wrought? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
36:19
Full Frontal Attack
A family lends a friend in need a place to stay but kicks her out after a series of disagreements. Offended by the perceived offence, she refuses to move away and instead buys the house directly across the street from the family. From there, a years-long dispute kicks into high gear that will see rumors swirl among townsfolk, cyber bullying, topless lawnmower riding and heated public arguments. As the bitter rivalry swells, the result is a hail of bullets, shocking murder, and a community left forever changed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What would you do if the person you feared most… was living right next door? On Fear Thy Neighbor, we dive deep into stranger than fiction stories about neighbors gone wrong. We’ll hear these true stories as told by the victims, their families and their neighbors... featuring real 911 calls and surveillance archives. Tune in to hear what happens when simple issues turns into living nightmares with horrific and often fatal consequences.Also, go back and listen to episodes of Deadliest Decade. On Deadliest Decade, go on a terrifying journey back in time and explore the most notorious murders of the 1990’s and 1980’s. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.