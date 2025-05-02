A tragic accident or ultimate betrayal? Our Friday wrap
Erin Patterson’s triple-murder trial has reached the end of its dramatic first week. We’ve heard about false cancer claims, a close bond with those who died and how her relationship with her estranged husband crumbled.
--------
27:31
'Hope you'll change your mind': Erin pleads with husband to attend lunch
On the second day of Erin Patterson’s triple murder trial, her estranged husband, Simon Patterson took the stand.
--------
17:38
Individual wellingtons, coloured plates, and a false cancer claim
The prosecution laid out its case against Erin Patterson today, but no motive was offered. The defence fired back in its opening, saying the deaths were a terrible accident but the jury must focus on whether Erin Patterson intended to poison her relatives.
--------
23:21
Patterson no longer charged with trying to kill husband
Erin Patterson's jury has been picked and the judge has explained how some of the original attempted murder charges have been dropped.
--------
14:04
‘Mushroom murder’ trial poised to begin
The murder trial of Erin Patterson starts this week. Kristian and Stocky break down the week ahead and what to expect in the courtroom.
It's the case that's captured the attention of the world. Three people died and a fourth survived an induced coma after eating beef wellington at a family lunch, hosted by Erin Patterson.
Police allege the beef wellington contained poisonous mushrooms, but Erin Patterson says she’s innocent.
Now, the accused triple murderer is fighting the charges in a regional Victorian courthouse. Court reporter Kristian Silva and producer Stephen Stockwell are on the ground, bringing you all the key moments from the trial as they unravel in court.
From court recaps to behind-the-scenes murder trial explainers, the Mushroom Case Daily podcast is your eyes and ears inside the courtroom.
Keep up to date with new episodes of Mushroom Case Daily, now releasing every day.