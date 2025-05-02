The prosecution laid out its case against Erin Patterson today, but no motive was offered. The defence fired back in its opening, saying the deaths were a terrible accident but the jury must focus on whether Erin Patterson intended to poison her relatives.

About Mushroom Case Daily

It's the case that's captured the attention of the world. Three people died and a fourth survived an induced coma after eating beef wellington at a family lunch, hosted by Erin Patterson. Police allege the beef wellington contained poisonous mushrooms, but Erin Patterson says she’s innocent. Now, the accused triple murderer is fighting the charges in a regional Victorian courthouse. Court reporter Kristian Silva and producer Stephen Stockwell are on the ground, bringing you all the key moments from the trial as they unravel in court. From court recaps to behind-the-scenes murder trial explainers, the Mushroom Case Daily podcast is your eyes and ears inside the courtroom. Keep up to date with new episodes of Mushroom Case Daily, now releasing every day.