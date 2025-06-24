Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeMurder She Watched
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Murder She Watched
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Murder She Watched

Amye Archer
True CrimeTV & Film
Murder She Watched
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Documentary: The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood (MAX, 2025)
    Amye is joined by Becca to recap and discuss The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and MotherhoodIn the spring of 2018, a young woman and man went missing, and another young man was murdered in Bakersfield, California. A string of coincidences unearthed by the victims' mothers led to the realization that these three cases were entangled. Desperate for answers, they banded together, dubbing their children's death and disappearances as "The Bakersfield 3." This docuseries charts their journey as they find out what really happened to their children.Support the show and get this episode ad free by signing up for Patreon at:www.patreon.com/murdershewatchedpodGet in touch with us:Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/couchdetectivesInstagram: @murdershewatchedpodEmail: [email protected] reality tv? Check out my other podcast:www.littlemissrecap.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:07:43
  • Documentary: Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Netflix, 2025)
    Amye is joined by Rebekah Sebastian to discuss the 2025 Netflix documentary, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial KillerPLEASE NOTE: We talk about self-harm and violence to women and children in this episode.Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is a three-part docuseries examining the hunt for the Long Island serial killer through the perspective of his victims, their loved ones and the police.You can find Rebekah’s show, Criminality, here: https://www.criminalityshow.com/Support the show and get this episode ad free by signing up for Patreon at:www.patreon.com/murdershewatchedpodGet in touch with us:Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/couchdetectivesInstagram: @murdershewatchedpodEmail: [email protected] reality tv? Check out my other podcast:www.littlemissrecap.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:01:27
  • Documentary: The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets (Peacock, 2025)
    Amye is joined by Amanda to discuss the 2025 Peacock true-crime documentary, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets (Peacock, 2025)After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect's home for the first time, where never-before-heard testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.Support the show and get this episode ad free by signing up for Patreon at:www.patreon.com/murdershewatchedpodGet in touch with us:Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/couchdetectivesInstagram: @murdershewatchedpodEmail: [email protected] reality tv? Check out my other podcast:www.littlemissrecap.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:13:18
  • Documentary: Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (Netflix, 2025)
    Amye is joined by Kimberly from A Date with Dateline to discuss the 2025 Netflix true crime documentary Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders.The Tylenol Murders reexamines the case that turned the ubiquitous over-the-counter drug into a murderous threat — and fundamentally called into question the blind faith many have in the world’s most trusted brands. Was it a maniacal killer who acted alone or a larger, potentially more unsettling conspiracy and cover-up?Visit Kimberly and Katie at A Date with Dateline:https://www.adatewithdateline.com/Support the show and get this episode ad free by signing up for Patreon at:www.patreon.com/murdershewatchedpodGet in touch with us:Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/couchdetectivesInstagram: @murdershewatchedpodEmail: [email protected] reality tv? Check out my other podcast:www.littlemissrecap.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:04:06
  • Documentary: Sherri Papini: Caught in The Lie (MAX, 2025)
    Amye and Amanda discuss the 2025 true crime docuseries: Sherri Papini: Caught in The Lie (Max, 2025)In this new set of interviews, Sherri Papini is now changing the facts surrounding her 2016 kidnapping story from Redding, California. She now claims that her mysterious disappearance was, in fact, a real abduction by her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes. She previously had admitted faking the entire kidnapping story to cover up an affair. For this false confession, she received a sentence of eighteen months in prison, but she was released early after a confinement of less than one year.Here’s the link to the Brittany Hidbon story I mentioned in the doc: https://justiceforbrittany.org/Support the show and get this episode ad free by signing up for Patreon at:www.patreon.com/murdershewatchedpodGet in touch with us:Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/couchdetectivesInstagram: @murdershewatchedpodEmail: [email protected] reality tv? Check out my other podcast:www.littlemissrecap.comIf you’re interested in coaching from Amanda, please visit her here: https://www.amandalipnackcoaching.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    59:48

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Murder She Watched

Are you a person who loves solving murders from the comfort of your couch? Do you find yourself drifting off to true crime documentaries at night?You have found your place!Join me, Amye Archer, writer and reality tv podcaster, as I review and recap some of my favorite true crime documentaries with my friends.Whether it's the latest streaming true crime binge, or a classic documentary, you can count on me to obsess wildly over the case.Episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
True CrimeTV & Film

Listen to Murder She Watched, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/24/2025 - 6:58:14 PM