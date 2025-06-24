Amye and Amanda discuss the 2025 true crime docuseries: Sherri Papini: Caught in The Lie (Max, 2025)In this new set of interviews, Sherri Papini is now changing the facts surrounding her 2016 kidnapping story from Redding, California. She now claims that her mysterious disappearance was, in fact, a real abduction by her ex-boyfriend, James Reyes. She previously had admitted faking the entire kidnapping story to cover up an affair. For this false confession, she received a sentence of eighteen months in prison, but she was released early after a confinement of less than one year.Here’s the link to the Brittany Hidbon story I mentioned in the doc: https://justiceforbrittany.org/Support the show and get this episode ad free by signing up for Patreon at:www.patreon.com/murdershewatchedpodGet in touch with us:Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/couchdetectivesInstagram: @murdershewatchedpodEmail: [email protected]
