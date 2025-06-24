About Murder She Watched

Are you a person who loves solving murders from the comfort of your couch? Do you find yourself drifting off to true crime documentaries at night?You have found your place!Join me, Amye Archer, writer and reality tv podcaster, as I review and recap some of my favorite true crime documentaries with my friends.Whether it's the latest streaming true crime binge, or a classic documentary, you can count on me to obsess wildly over the case.Episodes drop bi-weekly on Tuesdays. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.