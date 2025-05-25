After going public about the reopening of the Billy Halpern murder investigation, Detective Danny Smith receives a mysterious call from someone who claims to have insider knowledge about Billy's murder and other related homicides. This caller unveils the dark underbelly of the South Florida bodybuilding scene in the 1980s, centered around the infamous Apollo Gym, run by former Miami Dade police officer Gil Fernandez and his partner Bert Christie. The case takes an unexpected turn as new evidence comes to light, revealed by an unlikely source: one of the family members of the investigation's top suspects.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The relentless pursuit of Billy Halpern's killer intensifies. Detective Danny Smith uncovers new intel from a surprising witness, while investigative journalist Scott Weinberger reveals crucial updates on the DNA testing. A shocking new piece of evidence, potentially holding fresh DNA samples, is handed over to the police by the most unexpected source. The investigation also pivots back to a key figure in the infamous Danger Road murders. Could this elusive suspect be the one behind Billy Halpern's brutal death?

As Detective Danny Smith and investigative journalist Scott Weinberger receive a detailed update on several items still awaiting DNA results, the case takes an unexpected turn. Smith receives credible information on the whereabouts of one of his top suspects, someone who has been in witness protection for decades. Will this elusive figure provide crucial information into the murder of Billy Halpern, or will their revelation turn the investigation in a completely different direction? The chase is on.

Detective Danny Smith has solidified his theory on Billy Halpern's murder, revealing a direct link to organized crime that stretches far beyond the shores of South Florida. With this breakthrough, he's now prepared to present his case to prosecutors. Meanwhile, investigative journalist Scott Weinberger delves into a deeper, more sinister potential connection between Billy's murder and the alarming rise of police corruption in the 1980s.

The reinvestigation into the 1986 murder of Billy Halpern has taken two years, leading both Detective Danny Smith and an investigative journalist Scott Weinberger down a path filled with new witnesses, the discovery of new evidence, and a pool of original suspects to be charged or cleared. While the primary question of who killed Billy Halpern has been answered, one final step is needed to complete this investigative journey. Will it reveal a much larger conspiracy? One man may know the truth, leading to another face-to-face meeting behind prison walls. The Final Episode: No Pain, No Gain.

About Cold Blooded

With a smile and optimism that epitomizes South Florida in the 1980s, Billy Halpern is the last person anyone expects to find brutally murdered. Six months after his body is found, throat slit ear-to-ear in a professional execution-style hit, the investigation goes cold. When his best friend and girlfriend turn up dead, investigators realize Billy might have been caught up in a larger scheme involving the city's most dangerous criminals, local wise guy and mob associate Bert Christie and decorated ex-cop Gil Fernandez. Despite circumstantial evidence tying a growing list of crimes back to Christie and Fernandez, the murders go unsolved for years. Decades later, investigative journalist and former cop Scott Weinberger and Detective Danny Smith agree to work together to solve this murder mystery. Ultimately, this two year investigation will expose the true motive behind this killing spree and uncover new evidence including the DNA of the killer. Justice for Billy Halpern is just a listen away.