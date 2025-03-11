Ep. 039 | The Unsolved Murder of Stacey Colbert
In 1998, 23-year-old Stacey Colbert was brutally attacked in her Columbus, Ohio, apartment. She was murdered, but her remains wouldn't be discovered for nearly seven years. Decades later, law enforcement is confident they know who took Stacey’s life—but without enough evidence, they’ve been unable to make an arrest. Now, her loved ones have launched a social media campaign, hoping to reach those who hold the missing pieces of the puzzle and compel them to finally come forward with the truth.Click here for all of the Finishing Stacey's Fight links.If you have any information about the March 1998 disappearance or murder of Stacey Colbert in Columbus, Ohio, please contact: Delaware County Ohio Detective Bureau: (740) 833-2830 Email: [email protected]
