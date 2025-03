Ep. 042 | Justice for Ellen Greenberg [Part 2 of 2]

In 2011, 27-year-old Ellen Greenberg was discovered dead in her apartment by her fiancé, Sam Goldberg. She had 20 stab wounds, and a knife still sticking out of her heart. Her death was originally ruled a homicide, but after the medical examiner learned that the fiancé had to break the door down because it was locked from the inside, he changed the manner of death to suicide.But the math wasn't mathing here. How could a woman stab herself 10 times in the BACK of her head, neck & shoulders? How could she make the final wound to the heart despite the previous stab wounds to her spine and cranial cavity? Ellen's parents spent 14 years of their lives and over $700k fighting to get the manner of death changed from suicide so their daughter's death could be investigated. Finally, in 2025, the original medical examiner released a statement agreeing that the manner of death should not have been ruled a suicide, and authorities have agreed to re-investigate the case.