A Trial by Podcast

Podcast A Trial by Podcast
Askolta Media
Whether it's a true crime case or a morbid historical tale, we understand that the devil is in the details. In each episode, we comb through the facts, scrutini...
True Crime

Available Episodes

  • Ep. 042 | Justice for Ellen Greenberg [Part 2 of 2]
    In 2011, 27-year-old Ellen Greenberg was discovered dead in her apartment by her fiancé, Sam Goldberg. She had 20 stab wounds, and a knife still sticking out of her heart. Her death was originally ruled a homicide, but after the medical examiner learned that the fiancé had to break the door down because it was locked from the inside, he changed the manner of death to suicide.But the math wasn't mathing here. How could a woman stab herself 10 times in the BACK of her head, neck & shoulders? How could she make the final wound to the heart despite the previous stab wounds to her spine and cranial cavity? Ellen's parents spent 14 years of their lives and over $700k fighting to get the manner of death changed from suicide so their daughter's death could be investigated. Finally, in 2025, the original medical examiner released a statement agreeing that the manner of death should not have been ruled a suicide, and authorities have agreed to re-investigate the case.
  • Ep. 041 | Justice for Ellen Greenberg [Part 1 of 2]
    In 2011, 27-year-old Ellen Greenberg was discovered dead in her apartment by her fiancé, Sam Goldberg. She had 20 stab wounds, and a knife still sticking out of her heart. Her death was originally ruled a homicide, but after the medical examiner learned that the fiancé had to break the door down because it was locked from the inside, he changed the manner of death to suicide.But the math wasn't mathing here. How could a woman stab herself 10 times in the BACK of her head, neck & shoulders? How could she make the final wound to the heart despite the previous stab wounds to her spine and cranial cavity? Ellen's parents spent 14 years of their lives and over $700k fighting to get the manner of death changed from suicide so their daughter's death could be investigated. Finally, in 2025, the original medical examiner released a statement agreeing that the manner of death should not have been ruled a suicide, and authorities have agreed to re-investigate the case.
  • Ep. 040 | Ian & Angela Diaz vs. Michelle Hadley
    Angela Diaz was at the center of a shocking California catfishing case involving false accusations, cyberstalking, and identity theft. In 2016, she framed her husband's ex-girlfriend, Michelle Hadley, by sending herself threatening emails and setting up a rape fantasy Craigslist plot that led to Hadley's wrongful arrest. Investigators eventually uncovered Diaz's elaborate false allegations scheme, revealing she had a history of fraud. The case exposed major failures in the justice system and highlighted the dangers of digital deception and online harassment.
  • Ep. 039 | The Unsolved Murder of Stacey Colbert
    In 1998, 23-year-old Stacey Colbert was brutally attacked in her Columbus, Ohio, apartment. She was murdered, but her remains wouldn't be discovered for nearly seven years. Decades later, law enforcement is confident they know who took Stacey's life—but without enough evidence, they've been unable to make an arrest. Now, her loved ones have launched a social media campaign, hoping to reach those who hold the missing pieces of the puzzle and compel them to finally come forward with the truth.Click here for all of the Finishing Stacey's Fight links.If you have any information about the March 1998 disappearance or murder of Stacey Colbert in Columbus, Ohio, please contact: Delaware County Ohio Detective Bureau: (740) 833-2830 Email: [email protected] or email: [email protected]
  • Ep. 038 | Deadly Love Triangles [A True Crime Galentine's]
    In this SUPER SPECIAL VALENTINE'S DAY BONUS EPISODE we teamed up with the beautiful and talented young ladies, Izzie & Jillian fromTeen Girls Investigate Crime to bring you two stories of deadly love triangles. But wait there's more! If you head on over to their feed now, you'll find a second collab episode with two more stories that you can listen to right now!It was a joy to work with such bright and hardworking young ladies (we were not as bright and hard working when we were their age). Please give them a follow on social mediahere.
About A Trial by Podcast

Whether it's a true crime case or a morbid historical tale, we understand that the devil is in the details. In each episode, we comb through the facts, scrutinize the suspects, and deliver the disturbing stories that keep you on the edge of your seat. If you enjoy evidence-driven storytelling with a dash of gallows humor to make the disturbing (somewhat) tolerable, we suspect this is the pod for you. But this is A Trial by Podcast, so we'll let you be the judge.
