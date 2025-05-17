The Vanity Fair Betrayal

In this episode, we dive into the shocking story behind the infamous Vanity Fair article from the 90s that targeted Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, fueling a wave of gossip and controversy in the music industry. The article accused Courtney Love of using heroin while pregnant, igniting a scandal that still echoes in Nirvana history today. But was this Vanity Fair exposé just a piece of 90s celebrity gossip-or a pre-planned character assassination? We'll explore the possibility that Kurt Cobain was betrayed by someone close to him, blindsided by an exposé that may have been more than just sloppy journalism. Was this Vanity Fair hit piece part of a bigger conspiracy to ruin Kurt's legacy? Join us as we uncover the facts, the betrayal, and the dark side of the 90s rock scene. From Nirvana controversies to music industry scandals, we're revealing it all. Hit like, comment with your thoughts on this Kurt Cobain conspiracy, and subscribe for more deep dives into music history's most mysterious stories!