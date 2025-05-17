Anatomy of a Shotgun Blast: What the Gel Dummies Revealed
In this forensic update, we sit down with our ballistics expert to go over the results of recent gel dummy tests designed to replicate the scene of Kurt Cobain’s death.
What happens when you fire a 20-gauge shotgun into a ballistic gel torso at close range?
What should the blood pattern look like?
And why does the scene in Seattle not match the science?
We’re separating fact from fantasy — one shell casing at a time.
The Girl Who Cried Cobain
She calls herself Ashlyn D. Cobain.
She’s posted doctored photos, claimed family ties to Kurt, and built a persona around a lie.
But here’s the truth: she’s not related to Kurt Cobain — and now she’s actively interfering with our investigation into his death.
This episode isn’t about drama.
It’s about protecting the integrity of a case that matters — to the people who knew Kurt, to the fans who still care, and to the truth that’s been buried for decades.
We didn’t want to give this person airtime.
But when someone starts inserting themselves into a murder investigation with fake claims and fabricated images?
That’s when we speak up.
Disturbing Patterns: A Dark History Behind the Public Persona. Courtney Love
In this episode, we examine deeply disturbing claims that have followed Courtney Love for years — not tabloid gossip, but documented witness statements and firsthand accounts from those closest to her.
Among the most unsettling? Allegations involving pets, power, and a chilling emotional detachment that raises serious questions about what went unseen… and what else may have been ignored.
As always, this episode isn’t about drama — it’s about evidence. And when it comes to Kurt Cobain’s death, even the smallest patterns can speak volumes.
The Vanity Fair Betrayal
In this episode, we dive into the shocking story behind the infamous Vanity Fair article from the 90s that targeted Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, fueling a wave of gossip and controversy in the music industry. The article accused Courtney Love of using heroin while pregnant, igniting a scandal that still echoes in Nirvana history today. But was this Vanity Fair exposé just a piece of 90s celebrity gossip-or a pre-planned character assassination?
We'll explore the possibility that Kurt Cobain was betrayed by someone close to him, blindsided by an exposé that may have been more than just sloppy journalism. Was this Vanity Fair hit piece part of a bigger conspiracy to ruin Kurt's legacy?
Join us as we uncover the facts, the betrayal, and the dark side of the 90s rock scene. From Nirvana controversies to music industry scandals, we're revealing it all.
Before the Curtain Fell: The Intervention That Wasn’t About Saving Kurt Cobain
On March 25, 1994, a group of carefully selected insiders gathered to confront Kurt Cobain. They called it an intervention. But it wasn’t about saving him — it was about isolating him, disarming him, and getting him out of the way.
This episode peels back the polished version of that day — exposing the contradictions in the stories, the players with something to gain, and the setup that pushed Kurt into a so-called recovery facility where he was surrounded by strangers and cut off from those who truly cared.
We follow the timeline, the manipulation, and the calculated lead-up to what would become the final days of Kurt Cobain’s life — not as a tragedy of addiction, but a blueprint for containment.
Who Killed Kurt? is a deep, forensic investigation into one of the most contested deaths in modern music history.
The official story says suicide.
The evidence says something else entirely.
Hosted by a relentless investigator with no ties to tabloids or clickbait, this podcast dives into the autopsy report, toxicology data, crime scene photographs, police files, and suppressed witness statements to ask one simple question — what really happened to Kurt Cobain?
Featuring expert insight, dark narration, and a refusal to look away, Who Killed Kurt? isn’t about fan theories or conspiracies. It’s about the forensics — and the truth they buried in 1994.
Because legends don’t die quietly. And this one never made a sound.